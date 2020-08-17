Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 17, 2020, 06:56:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: All employers will now know that.........  (Read 137 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 500


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:38:55 PM »
2020 A level and GCSE grades are worthless.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 838


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:04:08 PM »
I wonder how they'll react when our current BBC controlled Liberal government announces that all stoodents will be marking their own exam papers from next year!
                                                             
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 273


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:19:51 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:38:55 PM
2020 A level and GCSE grades are worthless.

They've been worthless for decades

Any dozy cunt can get into Uni now A levels or not

Not having any qualifications didn't stop towz did it!

 donkey
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 512



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:49:37 PM »
Universities welcome people who dont even have GCSEs, students can complete key skills (level 2 maths and English) whilst studying towards a degree.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 172


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:54:46 PM »
Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 