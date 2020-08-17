Welcome,
August 17, 2020, 06:56:57 PM
All employers will now know that.........
Topic: All employers will now know that......... (Read 137 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 500
All employers will now know that.........
Today
at 04:38:55 PM »
2020 A level and GCSE grades are worthless.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 838
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: All employers will now know that.........
Today
at 05:04:08 PM »
I wonder how they'll react when our current BBC controlled Liberal government announces that all stoodents will be marking their own exam papers from next year!
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 273
Pack o cunts
Re: All employers will now know that.........
Today
at 05:19:51 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 04:38:55 PM
2020 A level and GCSE grades are worthless.
They've been worthless for decades
Any dozy cunt can get into Uni now A levels or not
Not having any qualifications didn't stop towz did it!
Pile
Posts: 40 512
Re: All employers will now know that.........
Today
at 06:49:37 PM »
Universities welcome people who dont even have GCSEs, students can complete key skills (level 2 maths and English) whilst studying towards a degree.
CapsDave
Posts: 5 172
Re: All employers will now know that.........
Today
at 06:54:46 PM »
Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?
