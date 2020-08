Ural Quntz



Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:38:55 PM 2020 A level and GCSE grades are worthless.



They've been worthless for decades



Any dozy cunt can get into Uni now A levels or not



Not having any qualifications didn't stop towz did it!



Universities welcome people who donít even have GCSEs, students can complete key skills (level 2 maths and English) whilst studying towards a degree.