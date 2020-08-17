Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 17, 2020, 06:56:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Why do Muzzies suffer from COVID19 more than others???  (Read 229 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 629


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:13:24 PM »
I wonder???

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lancashire-53787323
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 167


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:37:24 PM »
Preston, blackburn, pendle (burnley), oldham, kirkless and Leicester.  What do they all have in common?

By the way, people of grtr Manchester are furious they are still in lockdown measures because of oldham.
It waters down the truth you see.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 624


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:46:39 PM »
Wait, diversity isn't our strength?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 725


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:20:19 PM »
Destiny.  :like:
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 512



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:31:38 PM »
I dont know about Muslims specifically but Asian people tend to be the worst for not wearing masks and invading your personal space. When I say Asian I dont mean Chinese looking folk.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 838


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:55:45 PM »
As I mentioned the other week; our whole way of life is being brought down because of those selfish parasites.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 648


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:53:43 PM »
15 to a toyota is why
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 822


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:57:33 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 04:55:45 PM
As I mentioned the other week; our whole way of life is being brought down because of those selfish parasites.



Yeah!!!!!  :ukfist: :ukfist:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 