Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 17, 2020, 06:56:52 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Why do Muzzies suffer from COVID19 more than others???
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Why do Muzzies suffer from COVID19 more than others??? (Read 229 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 629
Why do Muzzies suffer from COVID19 more than others???
«
on:
Today
at 03:13:24 PM »
I wonder???
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lancashire-53787323
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 167
Re: Why do Muzzies suffer from COVID19 more than others???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:37:24 PM »
Preston, blackburn, pendle (burnley), oldham, kirkless and Leicester. What do they all have in common?
By the way, people of grtr Manchester are furious they are still in lockdown measures because of oldham.
It waters down the truth you see.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 624
Re: Why do Muzzies suffer from COVID19 more than others???
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:46:39 PM »
Wait, diversity isn't our strength?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 725
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Why do Muzzies suffer from COVID19 more than others???
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:20:19 PM »
Destiny.
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 512
Re: Why do Muzzies suffer from COVID19 more than others???
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:31:38 PM »
I dont know about Muslims specifically but Asian people tend to be the worst for not wearing masks and invading your personal space. When I say Asian I dont mean Chinese looking folk.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 838
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Why do Muzzies suffer from COVID19 more than others???
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:55:45 PM »
As I mentioned the other week; our whole way of life is being brought down because of those selfish parasites.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 648
Re: Why do Muzzies suffer from COVID19 more than others???
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:53:43 PM »
15 to a toyota is why
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 822
Re: Why do Muzzies suffer from COVID19 more than others???
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:57:33 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 04:55:45 PM
As I mentioned the other week; our whole way of life is being brought down because of those selfish parasites.
Yeah!!!!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...