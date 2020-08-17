Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 17, 2020, 12:03:01 PM
Author Topic: Kenneth Zohore  (Read 82 times)
OzzyPorter
« on: Today at 11:16:56 AM »
Is very high on our list of strikers and the club are trying to get a deal done be it either a loan deal or a permanent. I don't really know too much about him other than he is big and strong and quick. Not the best goalscoring record but looks like he leads the line well. Britt is on his way and is being touted around.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:20:05 AM by OzzyPorter »
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:40:49 AM »
Not the best goalscoring record...

I wonder what his frequency is...

 
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:50:07 AM »
1 in 4 for Cardiff

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=12&v=VNcEkw-WB7g&feature=emb_logo
« Last Edit: Today at 11:59:40 AM by Ural Quntz »
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:01:06 PM »
1 in 4 months  :like: , get him signed up  :bc:
