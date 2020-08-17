OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 428





Posts: 428

Kenneth Zohore « on: Today at 11:16:56 AM » Is very high on our list of strikers and the club are trying to get a deal done be it either a loan deal or a permanent. I don't really know too much about him other than he is big and strong and quick. Not the best goalscoring record but looks like he leads the line well. Britt is on his way and is being touted around.