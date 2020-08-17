Welcome,
August 17, 2020, 12:02:56 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Kenneth Zohore
Author
Topic: Kenneth Zohore
OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 428
Kenneth Zohore
«
on:
Today
at 11:16:56 AM »
Is very high on our list of strikers and the club are trying to get a deal done be it either a loan deal or a permanent. I don't really know too much about him other than he is big and strong and quick. Not the best goalscoring record but looks like he leads the line well. Britt is on his way and is being touted around.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:20:05 AM by OzzyPorter
»
Logged
thicko
Offline
Posts: 101
Seriously thick...
Re: Kenneth Zohore
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:40:49 AM »
Not the best goalscoring record...
I wonder what his frequency is...
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 271
Pack o cunts
Re: Kenneth Zohore
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:50:07 AM »
1 in 4 for Cardiff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=12&v=VNcEkw-WB7g&feature=emb_logo
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:59:40 AM by Ural Quntz
»
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 531
Superstar
Re: Kenneth Zohore
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:01:06 PM »
1 in 4 months
, get him signed up
Logged
