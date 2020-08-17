Welcome,
August 17, 2020, 03:49:31 AM
What the hell is this country coming to???
Author
Topic: What the hell is this country coming to??? (Read 204 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 622
What the hell is this country coming to???
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:36:41 PM »
Please welcome the new chief constable of Derbyshire
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8632319/Senior-police-officer-faced-abuse-hairstyle-named-chief-constable.html
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 608
Re: What the hell is this country coming to???
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:12 PM »
She licks boxes.... I mean ticks boxes.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 615
Re: What the hell is this country coming to???
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:10 PM »
Remind me, did Corbyn win the election or did I dream the people of this country voted Conservative?
Why do we have a far leftist government?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 615
Re: What the hell is this country coming to???
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:38:52 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on
Yesterday
at 09:58:12 PM
She licks boxes.... I mean ticks boxes.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 684
Re: What the hell is this country coming to???
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:12 PM »
Yes, I am a woman. Yes, I might have a slightly different hairstyle. Yes, I am quite small. I could not believe that my mere existence could cause such a depth of feeling.
Still upsetting people judging by this thread!
She was deputy now got the main job nothing wrong with that from what I can see.
