Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 17, 2020, 03:49:31 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: What the hell is this country coming to???  (Read 204 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 622


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:36:41 PM »
Please welcome the new chief constable of Derbyshire  lost souey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8632319/Senior-police-officer-faced-abuse-hairstyle-named-chief-constable.html
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 608


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:58:12 PM »
She licks boxes.... I mean ticks boxes.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 615


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:34:10 PM »
Remind me, did Corbyn win the election or did I dream the people of this country voted Conservative?

Why do we have a far leftist government?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 615


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:38:52 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 09:58:12 PM
She licks boxes.... I mean ticks boxes.

  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 684


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:47:12 PM »
Yes, I am a woman. Yes, I might have a slightly different hairstyle. Yes, I am quite small. I could not believe that my mere existence could cause such a depth of feeling.

Still upsetting people judging by this thread!

She was deputy now got the main job nothing wrong with that from what I can see.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 