LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 302



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 302CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 MESSI 👍 « on: August 16, 2020, 08:25:57 PM » PLAYING IN THE PREM NEXT SEASON 👍(^_-)👍



ITK LIDS 👍💰💰💰💰💰👍 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 669





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 669Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: MESSI 👍 « Reply #3 on: August 17, 2020, 12:48:32 PM »

Soon as the going gets tough with an ageing team, he wants to fuckin jump ship.

He need to realise he is part of the problem and not as good as he was the fuckin little shit.











Shown his true colours the fuckin little spoilt bastard.Soon as the going gets tough with an ageing team, he wants to fuckin jump ship.He need to realise he is part of the problem and not as good as he was the fuckin little shit. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

evilghost

Offline



Posts: 2 654





Posts: 2 654 Re: MESSI 👍 « Reply #6 on: August 18, 2020, 11:15:32 PM » No doubting talent

But loses ball and pretty much says fuck it someone else can deal with it

Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 302



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 302CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: MESSI 👍 « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:56:27 PM »





https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53911105?at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5D&at_custom4=1D27DA86-E704-11EA-8ECA-49ED39982C1E&at_campaign=64&at_custom2=facebook_page&at_custom3=Match+of+the+Day&at_medium=custom7&fbclid=IwAR15R1gxiZtf0qjRfJ7SXUKyVqia7Nqu7XwMkNWhB3v5-4UuW_f_Tq30eTs&fbclid=IwAR3ur5dlQ3hzr315wvkikusjzDF6Psct7XTvV5XIjbJXrv386VZPa3Xp0QE&fbclid=IwAR0yrL190d1q7BxTAiWowyiFNOYXZ5SSVmjeO1931ZaL1yW51DGdQ57QzDM&fbclid=IwAR1HSfRC9fZpha4UR9h9ZxBD6WZfBihK_vbr0hj3wVzaQs5Oz13PUuM-l3E ANOTHER LIDS ITK EXCLUSIVE 👍😎👍 « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:02:49 PM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 075





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 075Once in every lifetime Re: MESSI 👍 « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:27:13 PM » Hes playing for a new contract Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 945





Mountain KingPosts: 3 945 Re: MESSI 👍 « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:27:32 AM » LIDS SPEAKS THE TRUTH ONCE AGAIN





I THINK IT'S TIME WE ALL WENT DOWN TO THE CROSS CAR PARK AND BOWED. Logged Tory Cunt

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 722



UTB





Posts: 9 722UTB Re: MESSI 👍 « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:52:53 AM » Time for him to move on, he and the club need a fresh start. It's going to take barca years to get back to where they were. They are on the shitty side of the circle but they will be back, like Madrid. City is a good fit for Messi, but not at a ridiculous transfer fee. He deserves to be let free the service he gave to that club. Not the greatest for me but he is up there, Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 9 540



Superstar





Posts: 9 540Superstar Re: MESSI 👍 « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:13:55 PM »



Nobody has even come close to this man's talent , and in our lifetime I doubt anyone ever will

🐐 no question " He's up there "Nobody has even come close to this man's talent , and in our lifetime I doubt anyone ever will🐐 no question Logged

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 722



UTB





Posts: 9 722UTB Re: MESSI 👍 « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:50:49 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:13:55 PM



Nobody has even come close to this man's talent , and in our lifetime I doubt anyone ever will

🐐 no question

" He's up there "Nobody has even come close to this man's talent , and in our lifetime I doubt anyone ever will🐐 no question

All opinion, but you make it sound that yours is above all others. Maradona the best there ever was for me. He won the 86 world cup virtually on his own. Then in the next bracket you have...



Messi

C. Ronaldo

Pele

G. Best

Ronaldo

Zidane



Probably missed a couple of others. All opinion, but you make it sound that yours is above all others. Maradona the best there ever was for me. He won the 86 world cup virtually on his own. Then in the next bracket you have...MessiC. RonaldoPeleG. BestRonaldoZidaneProbably missed a couple of others. Logged