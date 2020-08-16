Welcome,
August 26, 2020, 08:39:34 AM
MESSI 👍
Topic: MESSI 👍 (Read 636 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 291
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
MESSI 👍
«
on:
August 16, 2020, 08:25:57 PM
PLAYING IN THE PREM NEXT SEASON 👍(^_-)👍
ITK LIDS 👍💰💰💰💰💰👍
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 984
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
August 16, 2020, 08:28:49 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 16, 2020, 08:25:57 PM
PLAYING IN THE PREM NEXT SEASON 👍(^_-)👍
ITK LIDS 👍💰💰💰💰💰👍
HE WILL GO NOWHERE HE IS IN HIS COMFORT ZONE
WAITING TO SEE WHO TAKES OVER AT BARCELONA
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 744
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
August 16, 2020, 08:31:53 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 16, 2020, 08:25:57 PM
PLAYING IN THE PREM NEXT SEASON 👍(^_-)👍
ITK LIDS 👍💰💰💰💰💰👍
there is only one club who could afford him, silly if they do.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 668
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
August 17, 2020, 12:48:32 PM
Shown his true colours the fuckin little spoilt bastard.
Soon as the going gets tough with an ageing team, he wants to fuckin jump ship.
He need to realise he is part of the problem and not as good as he was the fuckin little shit.
evilghost
Offline
Posts: 2 654
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
August 18, 2020, 01:03:36 PM
Lazy as fuck player
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 291
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
August 18, 2020, 01:19:20 PM
Quote from: evilghost on August 18, 2020, 01:03:36 PM
Lazy as fuck player
YES ESPECIALLY WHEN HE IS BEATING 7 MEN 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙄
evilghost
Offline
Posts: 2 654
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
August 18, 2020, 11:15:32 PM
No doubting talent
But loses ball and pretty much says fuck it someone else can deal with it
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 291
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:56:27 PM
ANOTHER LIDS ITK EXCLUSIVE 👍😎👍
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53911105?at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5D&at_custom4=1D27DA86-E704-11EA-8ECA-49ED39982C1E&at_campaign=64&at_custom2=facebook_page&at_custom3=Match+of+the+Day&at_medium=custom7&fbclid=IwAR15R1gxiZtf0qjRfJ7SXUKyVqia7Nqu7XwMkNWhB3v5-4UuW_f_Tq30eTs&fbclid=IwAR3ur5dlQ3hzr315wvkikusjzDF6Psct7XTvV5XIjbJXrv386VZPa3Xp0QE&fbclid=IwAR0yrL190d1q7BxTAiWowyiFNOYXZ5SSVmjeO1931ZaL1yW51DGdQ57QzDM&fbclid=IwAR1HSfRC9fZpha4UR9h9ZxBD6WZfBihK_vbr0hj3wVzaQs5Oz13PUuM-l3E
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 08:02:49 PM by LEON TROTSKY
»
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 073
Once in every lifetime
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:27:13 PM
Hes playing for a new contract
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 984
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:39:27 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 08:27:13 PM
Hes playing for a new contract
EXACTLY HE'S A FUCKING FANNY
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 674
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:45:57 PM
......he's no Phil Stamp
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 984
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:09 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 08:45:57 PM
......he's no Phil Stamp
WE COULD DO WITH A STAMPY NOW
A TEAM FULL OF PISS TAKERS
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 941
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:27:32 AM
LIDS SPEAKS THE TRUTH ONCE AGAIN
I THINK IT'S TIME WE ALL WENT DOWN TO THE CROSS CAR PARK AND BOWED.
