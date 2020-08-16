Welcome,
August 19, 2020, 12:45:27 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MESSI 👍
Author
Topic: MESSI 👍 (Read 370 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 107
MESSI 👍
«
on:
August 16, 2020, 08:25:57 PM
PLAYING IN THE PREM NEXT SEASON 👍(^_-)👍
ITK LIDS 👍💰💰💰💰💰👍
monkeyman
Posts: 10 870
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
August 16, 2020, 08:28:49 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 16, 2020, 08:25:57 PM
PLAYING IN THE PREM NEXT SEASON 👍(^_-)👍
ITK LIDS 👍💰💰💰💰💰👍
HE WILL GO NOWHERE HE IS IN HIS COMFORT ZONE
WAITING TO SEE WHO TAKES OVER AT BARCELONA
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 646
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
August 16, 2020, 08:31:53 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 16, 2020, 08:25:57 PM
PLAYING IN THE PREM NEXT SEASON 👍(^_-)👍
ITK LIDS 👍💰💰💰💰💰👍
there is only one club who could afford him, silly if they do.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 573
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
August 17, 2020, 12:48:32 PM
Shown his true colours the fuckin little spoilt bastard.
Soon as the going gets tough with an ageing team, he wants to fuckin jump ship.
He need to realise he is part of the problem and not as good as he was the fuckin little shit.
evilghost
Posts: 2 653
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:03:36 PM
Lazy as fuck player
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 107
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:19:20 PM
Quote from: evilghost on
Yesterday
at 01:03:36 PM
Lazy as fuck player
YES ESPECIALLY WHEN HE IS BEATING 7 MEN 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙄
evilghost
Posts: 2 653
Re: MESSI 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:15:32 PM
No doubting talent
But loses ball and pretty much says fuck it someone else can deal with it
