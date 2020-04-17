Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tommy R  (Read 745 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM »
so the man who he punched at Centre Parks is appearing in Luton crown court accused of sexually assaulting a child (Robinson's daughter)

But yeah the media are falling over themselves to report on this.

 :wanker:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:35:50 PM »
HEADS IN THE FUCKING SAND BRIGADE AGAIN  👎😠👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:45:32 PM »
Aye  souey  as per usual the same old suspects had their say on it  klins klins


Makes my skin crawl .. all the same sorts  klins klins klins  Usual suspects

Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 03, 2020, 10:25:16 AM
...for it is he...arrested again. He needs to campaign to have cases like his reported more widely.  :bc:


Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 12:33:09 PM
Has Tommy done a YouTube video asking for donations for his legal fees yet? 


Quote from: DowningAlbion on March 04, 2020, 09:28:05 PM
Actual story :

Robinson got drunk in his role as a parent supervising his kids at a swimming pool, picked a fight, lost, and invented a little random story he knew his cultists would believe

https://twitter.com/jdpoc/status/1234622363758743552

I'm getting tired of pointing out the same thing:

I'M SUPPORTING HIS POSITION BECAUSE HE GOES TO THE HEART OF THE MATTER WITH THE FACTS ABOUT CONTEMPT OF COURT

For TR to accuse the other party of being a paedophile via public posts means 100% there can be no fair trial .With his past history of contempt of court dealings he must know that. Therefore the only reason he has done it is because he knows there will be no trialof the other party because he made key parts of the story up

If his story is true he wouldn't risk being in contempt, he'd want the other party prosecuted. The probability is he made up a story to cover his own stupidity. Thankfully the Police are only prosecuting him.

It's a victory for British Justice  :ukfist:
Quote from: DowningAlbion on March 09, 2020, 01:46:32 PM
Some serious crossing of lines on this thread but Admin will do fuck all as usual. Without the Far-right extremists that call this site home, it would be dead and buried

FACTS: There was no Childrens Pool and the Police are not prosecuting the other party for anything. Only Tommy. Despite the RWNJ conspiracy theories, nothing happened other than a drunken midget picking a fight and losing :alf:

Quote from: daftjim on March 09, 2020, 09:54:01 PM
No they didnt you thick cunt. They said they will review CCTV footage.

Just a coincidence that of all the kids at Centre Parcs it just so happened that the only kid to get touched up was Tommys Daughter.

The sick cunt probably set it all up to get jailed and scam another £million out of sad cunts like you throwing money at the convicted fraudster. He'a on record saying his time inside is piss easy getting isolated and looked after by the screws.

Throw a few more quid at him T Bone you thick gullible twat   :alf:



Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 09, 2020, 10:02:47 PM
Is anyone really stupid enough to believe that police would ignore an accusation like this where Yaxley is concerned. Really?
They know what he is like and will be even MORE fastidious in their work.

Fucks sake


Quote from: El Capitan on March 14, 2020, 03:27:33 PM
Tommy and the truth NEVER belong in the same sentence. Just look at his criminal record FFS

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 08, 2020, 08:34:29 AM

Where are your facts from Bob? What evidence is there that the victim was an asian Len Fairclough? Did someone on The Britain First forum say it, some really reliable source like that ?
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:49:19 PM »
LEN FAIRCLOUGH  👍
I'M SURE HE STILL POSTS ON ERE 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:50:38 PM »
all of em do  klins
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:35:15 PM »
Hasnt Tommy fucked off to a foreign country now?



Anyone know how I can donate towards his swimming pool build?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:36:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM
so the man who he punched at Centre Parks is appearing in Luton crown court accused of sexually assaulting a child (Robinson's daughter)

But yeah the media are falling over themselves to report on this.

 :wanker:


Link?
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:47:40 PM »
As the opening posts says they keeping it out of the papers hiding it all away, They can't hide it once the beast has been sentenced though .

Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:58:56 PM »
Will DowningAlbion be along to retract his comment and apologies?

I see  :matty: is acting like a weasel again, will you ever learn?  souey

MFCDoom and our resident jail bird BobEnd.  mcl
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:21:49 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:58:56 PM
Will DowningAlbion be along to retract his comment and apologies?

I see  :matty: is acting like a weasel again, will you ever learn?  souey

MFCDoom and our resident jail bird BobEnd.  mcl









How am I?


I thought tommy had moved countries to make a better life for him and his family? 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Posts: 40 510



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:25:03 PM »
Should be a few people admitting they got it wrong.

TRs daughter is the real victim here.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:35:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:21:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:58:56 PM
Will DowningAlbion be along to retract his comment and apologies?

I see  :matty: is acting like a weasel again, will you ever learn?  souey

MFCDoom and our resident jail bird BobEnd.  mcl









How am I?


I thought tommy had moved countries to make a better life for him and his family? 

What difference would that make to his daughters assault? Or what relevance does it have to this thread?

Can't you just admit you got it wrong?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:40:12 PM »
Got what wrong mate?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:09:17 PM »
Mattys terrified of tommy

To be fair mattys terrified of pretty much everything
monkeyman
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:23:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:21:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:58:56 PM
Will DowningAlbion be along to retract his comment and apologies?

I see  :matty: is acting like a weasel again, will you ever learn?  souey

MFCDoom and our resident jail bird BobEnd.  mcl









How am I?


I thought tommy had moved countries to make a better life for him and his family? 
TOMMY IS IN BENIDORM I WAS ON THE BLOWER TO HIM ABOUT NOT BEING ABLE TO POST EMOJI'S ON ERE
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:25:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:40:12 PM
Got what wrong mate?

When you implied TR lied about his daughter being assaulted.

Stop being a weasley cunt, for once in your life.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
T_Bone
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 PM »
El Captain, daftcuntjim and Downingalbion  lost

 sshhh
#alllivesmatter
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:09:17 PM
Mattys terrified of tommy

To be fair mattys terrified of pretty much everything



Says the internet coward.



Whats your real name Don mate? Are you terrified of telling the scary people on COB?  :nige: :nige:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:46:17 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:09:17 PM
Mattys terrified of tommy

To be fair mattys terrified of pretty much everything

Same as that weasel Downingalbion  lost

Don't think he's posted on here since I offered him out and his arse dropped  
#alllivesmatter
Bernie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:01:35 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:49:19 PM
LEN FAIRCLOUGH  👍
I'M SURE HE STILL POSTS ON ERE 👍😂😂😂👍

Why are you so obsessed with paedophilia? 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
DowningAlbion
READ SOME ORWELL FFS 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:03:34 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:46:17 PM
Same as that weasel Downingalbion  lost

Don't think he's posted on here since I offered him out and his arse dropped  

LMFAO - T_Bone the Thickest Cunt on Wearside is back 'cos someone mentioned his darling Tommy :wanker:

Response:

1. The only evidence for this is Tommy himself, a proven liar and fraudster. No mention from any other source. So the usual suspects from the racists who pollute this board believe it without question...

2. Even if there is a court case, the accused is innocent until proven guilty. I know RWNJ's really like mob justice but thankfully in this country anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until the proceedings have finished and a conclusion reached

I stopped posting on COB because it is an unmoderated forum for thick racists. It's a genuine shame it is allowed to associate itself with the Boro

Goldby promised a bulldozer then abandoned ship...

:lenin:
 🍊🍊🍊
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:07 AM by DowningAlbion » Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:05:21 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:01:35 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:49:19 PM
LEN FAIRCLOUGH  👍
I'M SURE HE STILL POSTS ON ERE 👍😂😂😂👍

Why are you so obsessed with paedophilia? 

LOST ME THERE LAD.... WAS REPLYING TO SOCKETS ABOUT WHICH POSTERS WERE SLAGGING OFF TR AT THE TIME  👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:29:40 AM »
Im amazed to see this hasnt been posted over the road.   Now I wonder why that could be?!?!

Downing Albion likes the safety of over the road where no one is allowed to challenge is views.

When he says unmoderated.  What he really means is there is no bad dad to ban people who dont have far left sympathies

The echo chamber is probably the best place for a lightweight like him.
WLM
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:42:00 AM »
The sad thing in all of this is that most of them over the road will be genuinely disappointed that there is a good chance tommy was telling the truth.   Their  first thought on seeing this will have been ooh fuck.

El Capitan and Towz probably the same.   Deep down they would rather this cunt was walking free if it meant making Tommy out as the bad one.   (I know he doesnt help himself at times)


If they say otherwise, they are liars.  Lying to us and lying to themselves.

We already know Bell  Capitan is a lying cunt, a conman and a crook.   Pointless engaging with him anyway.   But Is Towz the same?  Or is he going to admit he was disappointed?
Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:42:28 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:25:03 PM
Should be a few people admitting they got it wrong.

TRs daughter is the real victim here.

 :like:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:47:06 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 09:03:34 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:46:17 PM
Same as that weasel Downingalbion  lost

Don't think he's posted on here since I offered him out and his arse dropped  

LMFAO - T_Bone the Thickest Cunt on Wearside is back 'cos someone mentioned his darling Tommy :wanker:

My response:

1. The only evidence for this is Tommy himself, a proven liar and fraudster. No mention from any other source. So the usual suspects from the racists who pollute this board believe it without question...

2. Even if there is a court case, the accused is innocent until proven guilty. I know RWNJ's really like mob justice but thankfully in this country anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until the proceedings have finished and a conclusion reached

I have stopped posting on COB because it is an unmoderated forum for thick racists. It's a genuine shame it is allowed to associate itself with the Boro

Goldby promised a bulldozer then abandoned ship...

:lenin:
 🍊🍊🍊

Downing you're a shyehouse son, back to your ideological unrepresentative radical left wing echo chamber. :wanker:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:47:52 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 09:03:34 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:46:17 PM
Same as that weasel Downingalbion  lost

Don't think he's posted on here since I offered him out and his arse dropped  

LMFAO - T_Bone the Thickest Cunt on Wearside is back 'cos someone mentioned his darling Tommy :wanker:

Response:

1. The only evidence for this is Tommy himself, a proven liar and fraudster. No mention from any other source. So the usual suspects from the racists who pollute this board believe it without question...

2. Even if there is a court case, the accused is innocent until proven guilty. I know RWNJ's really like mob justice but thankfully in this country anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until the proceedings have finished and a conclusion reached

I have stopped posting on COB because it is an unmoderated forum for thick racists. It's a genuine shame it is allowed to associate itself with the Boro

Goldby promised a bulldozer then abandoned ship...

:lenin:
 🍊🍊🍊

Have you still stopped posting then?

Or is this a post?

 :wanker:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Down
READ SOME ORWELL FFS 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:58:32 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:47:06 AM
Downing you're a shyehouse son...

I'm a shyehouse? Try again Bob - clown :gaz:

I see you got Nekder banned for offering you out. Bet you fucking shat yourself then...
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:07:36 AM »
Downing,

Will you be admitting you were sad to see that he is up in court??
WLM
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:11:50 AM »
I take on board innocent until proven guilty.    It is exceptionally important to the justice system.

Looking back through your comments Its a shame you couldnt afford the same courtesy to Tommy and more importantly his daughter.
WLM
DowningAlbion
READ SOME ORWELL FFS 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:15:11 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:07:36 AM
Downing,

Will you be admitting you were sad to see that he is up in court??

I know you aren't the sharpest tool in the box Maggie, but there is zero evidence there is any court case for the person originally accused by Tommy. As I said above, the only evidence at all is a post from Tommy

As he is a proven liar and fraudster my opinion is that he is lying again, because it plays well with his support. I assume he is unable to emigrate to Spain after all so will be coming back soon and wants something to divert from the embarrassment of being turned down by Spain

Just my opinion...
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:11 AM by DowningAlbion » Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:17:05 AM »
Soon as these lefty  insects get found out they come back on  :gaz: :gaz: :gaz: like bitches just like limp dick Archie did yesterday after his vanishing act. Probably all the same few dirty posters anyway  klins klins


Albion you're an insect  :like:

came on defending to the hilt a rolf who's now in court today say's it all about you  :wanker:

same as all the lefty turds exact same M-O  klins :wanker: :wanker:


All the decent people above have it spot on , the lefty stains like Albion shown up for what they are. Blaming Steve and the forum for allowing the truth to be told on here , sick lefty scum .
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:21:05 AM »
So downing.

If he is up in court.  Will you be disappointed?
WLM
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:22:48 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 10:15:11 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:07:36 AM
Downing,

Will you be admitting you were sad to see that he is up in court??

I know you aren't the brightest tool in the box Maggie, but there is zero evidence there is any court case for the person originally accused by Tommy. As I said above, the only evidence at all is a post from Tommy

As he is a proven liar and fraudster my opinion is that he is lying again, because it plays well with his support. I assume he is unable to emigrate to Spain after all so will be coming back soon and wants something to divert from the embarrassment of being turned down by Spain

Just my opinion...

He never said he wanted to move overseas. I seen a video of him stating this a few weeks ago, he said it was the media telling porkies again, and that he was on holiday only over there. He said he is looking at new property for security reasons for his family in England.
Bernie
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:26:19 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:05:21 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:01:35 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:49:19 PM
LEN FAIRCLOUGH  👍
I'M SURE HE STILL POSTS ON ERE 👍😂😂😂👍

Why are you so obsessed with paedophilia? 

LOST ME THERE LAD.... WAS REPLYING TO SOCKETS ABOUT WHICH POSTERS WERE SLAGGING OFF TR AT THE TIME  👎

 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:29:56 AM »
TR on his move to Spain

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpwWETAgmpo
DowningAlbion
READ SOME ORWELL FFS 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:30:03 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:21:05 AM
So downing.

If he is up in court.  Will you be disappointed?

No, I will change my opinion based on the available evidence. That's what reasonable people do. Thick racists like Crocket jump to the exact conclusion the people manipulating them want

There was an incident at Centre Parks, we don't know exactly what happened. IF there is a Court Case I hope it  uncovers what did occur beyond any reasonable doubt...
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
RiversideRifle
« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:30:59 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 10:30:03 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:21:05 AM
So downing.

If he is up in court.  Will you be disappointed?

No, I will change my opinion based on the available evidence. That's what reasonable people do. Thick racists like Crocket jump to the exact conclusion the people manipulating them want

There was an incident at Centre Parks, we don't know exactly what happened. IF there is a Court Case I hope it  uncovers what did occur beyond any reasonable doubt...

Downing you lefty cunt fuck off :wanker:
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:39:59 AM »
Nowt racists from me on here if its slime its slime .. you are slime you shit stain . get down seal sands round about tonight bout 4.45 ill be going on nights , take me 2 or 3 seconds to park up and put you to sleep with a right paw   :like:  probs be still sparked out when I come back out in the morning  :wanker: :wanker:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bernie
« Reply #39 on: Today at 10:43:28 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:39:59 AM

 get down seal sands round about tonight bout 4.45 ill be going on nights , take me 2 or 3 seconds to park up and put you to sleep with a right paw 


 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:46:49 AM »
Off out to get some bait in 
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
OzzyPorter
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:05:32 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 09:03:34 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:46:17 PM
Same as that weasel Downingalbion  lost

Don't think he's posted on here since I offered him out and his arse dropped  

LMFAO - T_Bone the Thickest Cunt on Wearside is back 'cos someone mentioned his darling Tommy :wanker:

Response:

1. The only evidence for this is Tommy himself, a proven liar and fraudster. No mention from any other source. So the usual suspects from the racists who pollute this board believe it without question...

2. Even if there is a court case, the accused is innocent until proven guilty. I know RWNJ's really like mob justice but thankfully in this country anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until the proceedings have finished and a conclusion reached

I stopped posting on COB because it is an unmoderated forum for thick racists. It's a genuine shame it is allowed to associate itself with the Boro

Goldby promised a bulldozer then abandoned ship...

:lenin:
 🍊🍊🍊

1. The accused is going to stand trial as reported on various platforms but I agree that Robinson is racist so I can understand why you wouldn't take him at his word.

2. The accused is innocent until proven guilty, you are correct there. However, the police have obviously charged him and are in possession of a sufficient amount of evidence otherwise they wouldn't have pushed it this far. That's a massive shift in landscape when compared to their/your assertions when this story broke that Robinson was making the whole thing up.

2a) You talk of mob mentality as if it solely the prerogative of those with a right wing mentality. I would suggest, based on numerous recent examples, that the left are on par or even worse than the right when it comes to mob mentality. Your staggering lack of impartiality shines through in this regard.

In conclusion, people like you, the media and the police put the welfare of a young child at risk because of who her father was. You all dismissed what happened to her for purely selfish reasons. That's particularly shameful and you, along with all the others that behaved this way, should learn lessons from it. We, as a moderate and caring society should not put our political beliefs above the welfare of innocent children.

And finally, you don't post on here much anymore because you feel threatened by people who have differing views to yourself and without the safety blanket of the Admin on certain other sites you simply cannot cope in an environment such as this forum. You are not alone in that respect, many other poster of the left wing persuasion have also scampered away with their tails between their legs which is sad because this board would be a better place with posters of all political persuasions. The board has improved greatly in terms of stamping out hateful, inciteful comments do I'm not sure why you are criticising Steve. Perhaps it is because he is not as easily manipulated or as politically bias as the admin on other sites.

That is my impartial take on things anyway. 👍
Bobupanddown
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:10:06 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 09:58:32 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:47:06 AM
Downing you're a shyehouse son...

I'm a shyehouse? Try again Bob - clown :gaz:

I see you got Nekder banned for offering you out. Bet you fucking shat yourself then...

You see I got Nedker banned? How exactly do you see that when Nedker isn't banned? You silly cunt.

If you're going to throw lies around at least try to make them convincing.

Admitting you were wrong about TR?

No, of course not. Lefty scum like you only know how to lie and throw shit around.
Spineless gobshyte, fuck off back to your safe space.  :wanker:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:16:55 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 10:30:03 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:21:05 AM
So downing.

If he is up in court.  Will you be disappointed?

No, I will change my opinion based on the available evidence. That's what reasonable people do. Thick racists like Crocket jump to the exact conclusion the people manipulating them want

There was an incident at Centre Parks, we don't know exactly what happened. IF there is a Court Case I hope it  uncovers what did occur beyond any reasonable doubt...


Utter bullshit.   If he is found guilty you will be disappointed.  Just like you are disappointed it is going to trial.   You know this.  We know this.   You are lying to yourself and the board.  Its blatantly obvious.
WLM
T_Bone
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:54:31 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 09:03:34 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:46:17 PM
Same as that weasel Downingalbion  lost

Don't think he's posted on here since I offered him out and his arse dropped  

LMFAO - T_Bone the Thickest Cunt on Wearside is back 'cos someone mentioned his darling Tommy :wanker:

Response:

1. The only evidence for this is Tommy himself, a proven liar and fraudster. No mention from any other source. So the usual suspects from the racists who pollute this board believe it without question...

2. Even if there is a court case, the accused is innocent until proven guilty. I know RWNJ's really like mob justice but thankfully in this country anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until the proceedings have finished and a conclusion reached

I stopped posting on COB because it is an unmoderated forum for thick racists. It's a genuine shame it is allowed to associate itself with the Boro

Goldby promised a bulldozer then abandoned ship...

:lenin:
 🍊🍊🍊

The wonderer returns eh 

Crawls out from under her stone as soon as there's a thread about Tommy  lost

And you have the cheek to call me obsessed you fucking fanny  :unlike:
#alllivesmatter
