Author Topic: Tommy R  (Read 392 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 615


« on: Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM »
so the man who he punched at Centre Parks is appearing in Luton crown court accused of sexually assaulting a child (Robinson's daughter)

But yeah the media are falling over themselves to report on this.

 :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 060

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:35:50 PM »
HEADS IN THE FUCKING SAND BRIGADE AGAIN  👎😠👎
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 202


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:45:32 PM »
Aye  souey  as per usual the same old suspects had their say on it  klins klins


Makes my skin crawl .. all the same sorts  klins klins klins  Usual suspects

Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 03, 2020, 10:25:16 AM
...for it is he...arrested again. He needs to campaign to have cases like his reported more widely.  :bc:


Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 12:33:09 PM
Has Tommy done a YouTube video asking for donations for his legal fees yet? 


Quote from: DowningAlbion on March 04, 2020, 09:28:05 PM
Actual story :

Robinson got drunk in his role as a parent supervising his kids at a swimming pool, picked a fight, lost, and invented a little random story he knew his cultists would believe

https://twitter.com/jdpoc/status/1234622363758743552

quote author=DowningAlbion link=topic=142996.msg1599884#msg1599884 date=1583417043]
I'm getting tired of pointing out the same thing:

I'M SUPPORTING HIS POSITION BECAUSE HE GOES TO THE HEART OF THE MATTER WITH THE FACTS ABOUT CONTEMPT OF COURT

For TR to accuse the other party of being a paedophile via public posts means 100% there can be no fair trial .With his past history of contempt of court dealings he must know that. Therefore the only reason he has done it is because he knows there will be no trialof the other party because he made key parts of the story up

If his story is true he wouldn't risk being in contempt, he'd want the other party prosecuted. The probability is he made up a story to cover his own stupidity. Thankfully the Police are only prosecuting him.

It's a victory for British Justice  :ukfist:
Quote from: DowningAlbion on March 09, 2020, 01:46:32 PM
Some serious crossing of lines on this thread but Admin will do fuck all as usual. Without the Far-right extremists that call this site home, it would be dead and buried

FACTS: There was no Childrens Pool and the Police are not prosecuting the other party for anything. Only Tommy. Despite the RWNJ conspiracy theories, nothing happened other than a drunken midget picking a fight and losing :alf:

Quote from: daftjim on March 09, 2020, 09:54:01 PM
No they didnt you thick cunt. They said they will review CCTV footage.

Just a coincidence that of all the kids at Centre Parcs it just so happened that the only kid to get touched up was Tommys Daughter.

The sick cunt probably set it all up to get jailed and scam another £million out of sad cunts like you throwing money at the convicted fraudster. He'a on record saying his time inside is piss easy getting isolated and looked after by the screws.

Throw a few more quid at him T Bone you thick gullible twat   :alf:



Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 09, 2020, 10:02:47 PM
Is anyone really stupid enough to believe that police would ignore an accusation like this where Yaxley is concerned. Really?
They know what he is like and will be even MORE fastidious in their work.

Fucks sake


Quote from: El Capitan on March 14, 2020, 03:27:33 PM
Tommy and the truth NEVER belong in the same sentence. Just look at his criminal record FFS

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 08, 2020, 08:34:29 AM

Where are your facts from Bob? What evidence is there that the victim was an asian Len Fairclough? Did someone on The Britain First forum say it, some really reliable source like that ?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 060

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:49:19 PM »
LEN FAIRCLOUGH  👍
I'M SURE HE STILL POSTS ON ERE 👍😂😂😂👍
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 202


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:50:38 PM »
all of em do  klins
El Capitan
Posts: 42 821


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:35:15 PM »
Hasnt Tommy fucked off to a foreign country now?



Anyone know how I can donate towards his swimming pool build?
38red
Posts: 420


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:36:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM
so the man who he punched at Centre Parks is appearing in Luton crown court accused of sexually assaulting a child (Robinson's daughter)

But yeah the media are falling over themselves to report on this.

 :wanker:


Link?
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 202


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:47:40 PM »
As the opening posts says they keeping it out of the papers hiding it all away, They can't hide it once the beast has been sentenced though .

Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 615


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:58:56 PM »
Will DowningAlbion be along to retract his comment and apologies?

I see  :matty: is acting like a weasel again, will you ever learn?  souey

MFCDoom and our resident jail bird BobEnd.  mcl
El Capitan
Posts: 42 821


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:21:49 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:58:56 PM
Will DowningAlbion be along to retract his comment and apologies?

I see  :matty: is acting like a weasel again, will you ever learn?  souey

MFCDoom and our resident jail bird BobEnd.  mcl









How am I?


I thought tommy had moved countries to make a better life for him and his family? 
Pile
Posts: 40 510



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:25:03 PM »
Should be a few people admitting they got it wrong.

TRs daughter is the real victim here.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 615


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:35:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:21:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:58:56 PM
Will DowningAlbion be along to retract his comment and apologies?

I see  :matty: is acting like a weasel again, will you ever learn?  souey

MFCDoom and our resident jail bird BobEnd.  mcl









How am I?


I thought tommy had moved countries to make a better life for him and his family? 

What difference would that make to his daughters assault? Or what relevance does it have to this thread?

Can't you just admit you got it wrong?
El Capitan
Posts: 42 821


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:40:12 PM »
Got what wrong mate?
Don pepe
Posts: 644


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:09:17 PM »
Mattys terrified of tommy

To be fair mattys terrified of pretty much everything
monkeyman
Posts: 10 861


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:23:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:21:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:58:56 PM
Will DowningAlbion be along to retract his comment and apologies?

I see  :matty: is acting like a weasel again, will you ever learn?  souey

MFCDoom and our resident jail bird BobEnd.  mcl









How am I?


I thought tommy had moved countries to make a better life for him and his family? 
TOMMY IS IN BENIDORM I WAS ON THE BLOWER TO HIM ABOUT NOT BEING ABLE TO POST EMOJI'S ON ERE
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 615


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:25:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:40:12 PM
Got what wrong mate?

When you implied TR lied about his daughter being assaulted.

Stop being a weasley cunt, for once in your life.
T_Bone
Posts: 1 998


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 PM »
El Captain, daftcuntjim and Downingalbion  lost

 sshhh
El Capitan
Posts: 42 821


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:09:17 PM
Mattys terrified of tommy

To be fair mattys terrified of pretty much everything



Says the internet coward.



Whats your real name Don mate? Are you terrified of telling the scary people on COB?  :nige: :nige:
T_Bone
Posts: 1 998


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:46:17 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:09:17 PM
Mattys terrified of tommy

To be fair mattys terrified of pretty much everything

Same as that weasel Downingalbion  lost

Don't think he's posted on here since I offered him out and his arse dropped  
