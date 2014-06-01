Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Ronnie
RIK MAYALL
Today at 03:59:43 PM
On absolute fire.

Kyren is like a rabbit caught in the headlights.


Early finish tonight.
RIK MAYALL:
SmogOnTour
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:01:18 PM
Was impressed with Wilson in the evening session yesterday, hardly put a foot wrong and clawed his way back. Even after the first frame this afternoon, he looked like he'd make a match of this, but since then he's been diabolical. Worse then the first session yesterday. Simply cannot take any advantage of any chance he's been given.
SmogOnTour:
Ural Quntz:
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:45:29 PM
It's all fixed - always has been

Like wrestling

Load of 
