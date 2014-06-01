Welcome,
August 16, 2020, 05:49:28 PM
Ronnie
Topic: Ronnie (Read 106 times)
RIK MAYALL
Ronnie
On absolute fire.
Kyren is like a rabbit caught in the headlights.
Early finish tonight.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
SmogOnTour
Re: Ronnie
Was impressed with Wilson in the evening session yesterday, hardly put a foot wrong and clawed his way back. Even after the first frame this afternoon, he looked like he'd make a match of this, but since then he's been diabolical. Worse then the first session yesterday. Simply cannot take any advantage of any chance he's been given.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts
Re: Ronnie
It's all fixed - always has been
Like wrestling
Load of
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
