|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atomic Dog
|
Been nowt,
done nowt,
stick to being an insignificant arsehole that loiters round here for a living.
You are probably the only person that thinks you're funny,
The parents must be so proud of you burning up all their electricity up in the box bedroom, when you could be out seeing a bit of the world.
The beauty of the internet the lonely Boy's highway.
Shit Craic and no arse to boot,
legend.
😴😴😴😴
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:49 AM by Atomic Dog »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atomic Dog
|
My auntie in law was giving me a hand job in Las Vegas. I jizzed on a lamp post.
Anna Faris brushed by the lamp post and got some jizz on her jacket.
She started crying. I apologised and we chatted for a bit and became friends for a while.
We don't see each other much these days, but she does still come by each Christmas to feed the chickens.
You ever had a Girlfriend?
Only my auntie in law. You?
Ask ya Mam, why do you think she walks funny and still wears a nappy?
That's a different
"Doggie Brown"
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 02:15:27 AM by Atomic Dog »
|
Logged
|
|
|
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
|
My auntie in law was giving me a hand job in Las Vegas. I jizzed on a lamp post.
Anna Faris brushed by the lamp post and got some jizz on her jacket.
She started crying. I apologised and we chatted for a bit and became friends for a while.
We don't see each other much these days, but she does still come by each Christmas to feed the chickens.
You ever had a Girlfriend?
Only my auntie in law. You?
Ask ya Mam, why do you think she walks funny and still wears a nappy?
That's a different"Doggie Brown"
I like that, it's clever.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|