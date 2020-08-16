Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 16, 2020, 05:47:38 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Celebrity encounters  (Read 108 times)
Atomic Dog
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 117


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 PM »
As a change from the usual puerile that posts on here seem to degenerate into

 does anyone have any funny, genuine encounters, outrageous, drug addled or otherwise.

Are these celebs to fawned over or exposed for the Cunts they really are?

Read this earlier and it was quite warming

 saying that, could well imagine the Man being like that.

Starter for one:

My dad is a huge fan of Anthony Hopkins (AH) so you can imagine his delight when he was presented with the opportunity to meet him.

AH was filming Shadowlands in Oxford and my mum and dad replied to an advert for extras and were delighted to be accepted. My dad in particular was very excited at the possibility of seeing AH in he flesh.

On the day my parents were extras they were filming a garden party scene and my parents were asked to be in the background of a scene where AH was talking with the actress Debra Winger (DW). Whilst waiting around for the cameras etc to be set up AH approached my parents and said hello. He asked their names and then proceeded to chat with them for a few minutes until filming started.

When the director Richard Attenborough declared the break for lunch AH turned to my mum held out his arm and said 'shall we go for lunch?' He then turned to Debra Winger and asked her to take my dad's arm and join them for lunch.

So my parents got to spend an hour eating lunching and chatting with AH and DW. After lunch AH instructed a crew member to take a photo of my dad and him together and send it on. That photo still hangs in my parents house 27 years later.

That's a real movie star.
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 117


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:56:58 PM »
The more Z list the better 😂😆
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 681


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:18:19 AM »
Very c list but about 7-8 years ago Easter bank holiday Sunday me and the wife are out on the piss in London near where we were living at the time, Im getting served and realise Ray Stubbs is getting served next to me, start having a chat and turns out my wife is from exactly the same place as him so for the next couple of hours we get on it with Ray, his wife wasnt too impressed, especially when we all hit the dance floor. All got very messy as wed been out all afternoon, cant remember going home but next thing I know is I wake up about 7am to hear the fucker on the talksport doing the breakfast show, bloke is hardcore I was still hung over hours later never mind presenting a radio show!
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 117


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:20:14 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 12:18:19 AM
Very c list but about 7-8 years ago Easter bank holiday Sunday me and the wife are out on the piss in London near where we were living at the time, Im getting served and realise Ray Stubbs is getting served next to me, start having a chat and turns out my wife is from exactly the same place as him so for the next couple of hours we get on it with Ray, his wife wasnt too impressed, especially when we all hit the dance floor. All got very messy as wed been out all afternoon, cant remember going home but next thing I know is I wake up about 7am to hear the fucker on the talksport doing the breakfast show, bloke is hardcore I was still hung over hours later never mind presenting a radio show!






👍
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 117


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:41:18 AM »
Remember going to see Big Audio Dynamite at the Subterania, Acklam rd (Under the Westway) about 87.

Being a massive Clash fan (I was too young to see them live at the time)

Seen all the incarnations of the Band (including Topper with Flowered up)

After their set Jones was stood in the DJ booth with Norman Cook (long before Fatboy Slim)

My mate said there's Mick Jones there go and say summat to him ( We were off our heads on proper E MDMA)

I did and needless to say Mick Jones is one of the nicest down to earth Blokes the you would ever meet.

People say don't meet your Idol's,  probably true

 but I will state that anybody who has met that Man would say the same.

Gentleman.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:11 AM by Atomic Dog » Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 602


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:49:41 AM »
I ran into Joe Hart at Alton Towers once
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 274


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:52:25 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:49:41 AM
I ran into Joe Hart at Alton Towers once

Brilliant story.
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 117


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:53:04 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:49:41 AM
I ran into Joe Hart at Alton Towers once


Him off Hart to Hart 🤔
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:19 AM by Atomic Dog » Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 835


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:57:59 AM »
BRET THE HITMAN HART- TRAINED WITH HIS FATHER STU AT THE GRAPPLE GAME IN CALGARY ALBERTA  :mido:

PATRICIA ARQUETTE - DIRECTED A GAP ADVERT WITH HER IN 1991 

STEPHEN KING- HE CAME TO MY BOOK SIGNING AND I WROTE ON HIS COPY OF MY SELF-HELP BOOK "AY UP STEVIE LAD, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE KING"  jc

DATED MELISSA GEORGE WHEN WE WERE BOTH ON THE SET OF MULHOLLAND DRIVE  BOTH AUSSIES SO WE GOT IT ON  :like: :like: :like:

LOADS MORE  :pd:

BEER ME BOYZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Atomic Dog
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 117


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:02:45 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 12:57:59 AM
BRET THE HITMAN HART- TRAINED WITH HIS FATHER STU AT THE GRAPPLE GAME IN CALGARY ALBERTA  :mido:

PATRICIA ARQUETTE - DIRECTED A GAP ADVERT WITH HER IN 1991  

STEPHEN KING- HE CAME TO MY BOOK SIGNING AND I WROTE ON HIS COPY OF MY SELF-HELP BOOK "AY UP STEVIE LAD, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE KING"  jc

DATED MELISSA GEORGE WHEN WE WERE BOTH ON THE SET OF MULHOLLAND DRIVE   BOTH AUSSIES SO WE GOT IT ON  :like: :like: :like:

LOADS MORE  :pd:

BEER ME BOYZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:

Been nowt,
 done nowt,
 stick to being an insignificant arsehole that loiters round here for a living.

You are  probably the only person that thinks you're funny,

The parents must be so proud of you burning up all their electricity up in the box bedroom, when you could be out seeing a bit of the world.

The beauty of the internet the lonely Boy's highway.




Shit Craic and no arse to boot,
 legend.
😴😴😴😴
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:49 AM by Atomic Dog » Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 274


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:26:46 AM »
My auntie in law was giving me a hand job in Las Vegas. I jizzed on a lamp post.

Anna Faris brushed by the lamp post and got some jizz on her jacket.

She started crying. I apologised and we chatted for a bit and became friends for a while.

We don't see each other much these days, but she does still come by each Christmas to feed the chickens.
 
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 117


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:40:49 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:26:46 AM
My auntie in law was giving me a hand job in Las Vegas. I jizzed on a lamp post.

Anna Faris brushed by the lamp post and got some jizz on her jacket.

She started crying. I apologised and we chatted for a bit and became friends for a while.

We don't see each other much these days, but she does still come by each Christmas to feed the chickens.
 

You ever had a Girlfriend?
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 274


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:49:35 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 01:40:49 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:26:46 AM
My auntie in law was giving me a hand job in Las Vegas. I jizzed on a lamp post.

Anna Faris brushed by the lamp post and got some jizz on her jacket.

She started crying. I apologised and we chatted for a bit and became friends for a while.

We don't see each other much these days, but she does still come by each Christmas to feed the chickens.
 

You ever had a Girlfriend?

Only my auntie in law. You?
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 117


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:53:48 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:49:35 AM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 01:40:49 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:26:46 AM
My auntie in law was giving me a hand job in Las Vegas. I jizzed on a lamp post.

Anna Faris brushed by the lamp post and got some jizz on her jacket.

She started crying. I apologised and we chatted for a bit and became friends for a while.

We don't see each other much these days, but she does still come by each Christmas to feed the chickens.
 

You ever had a Girlfriend?

Only my auntie in law. You?

Ask ya Mam, why do you think she walks funny and still wears a nappy?

That's a different

"Doggie Brown"
« Last Edit: Today at 02:15:27 AM by Atomic Dog » Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 274


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:00:04 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 01:53:48 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:49:35 AM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 01:40:49 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:26:46 AM
My auntie in law was giving me a hand job in Las Vegas. I jizzed on a lamp post.

Anna Faris brushed by the lamp post and got some jizz on her jacket.

She started crying. I apologised and we chatted for a bit and became friends for a while.

We don't see each other much these days, but she does still come by each Christmas to feed the chickens.
 

You ever had a Girlfriend?

Only my auntie in law. You?

Ask ya Mam, why do you think she walks funny and still wears a nappy?

That's a different"Doggie Brown"



I like that, it's clever.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 602


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:09:41 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 12:52:25 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:49:41 AM
I ran into Joe Hart at Alton Towers once

Brilliant story.

I'm glad you liked it, should I write a sequel?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 274


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:21:35 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:09:41 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 12:52:25 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:49:41 AM
I ran into Joe Hart at Alton Towers once

Brilliant story.

I'm glad you liked it, should I write a sequel?

Please spin us a yarn about that time you saw Will Ferrell in the Wolverhampton Superdrug.
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 117


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:26:12 AM »
The"Middlesbrough chip" personified.

Give yourselves a big clap.

No wonder when you work away the town gets a bad name.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 