Atomic Dog

Offline



Posts: 117





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 117Bow Wow Wow Celebrity encounters « on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 PM » As a change from the usual puerile that posts on here seem to degenerate into



does anyone have any funny, genuine encounters, outrageous, drug addled or otherwise.



Are these celebs to fawned over or exposed for the Cunts they really are?



Read this earlier and it was quite warming



saying that, could well imagine the Man being like that.



Starter for one:



My dad is a huge fan of Anthony Hopkins (AH) so you can imagine his delight when he was presented with the opportunity to meet him.



AH was filming Shadowlands in Oxford and my mum and dad replied to an advert for extras and were delighted to be accepted. My dad in particular was very excited at the possibility of seeing AH in he flesh.



On the day my parents were extras they were filming a garden party scene and my parents were asked to be in the background of a scene where AH was talking with the actress Debra Winger (DW). Whilst waiting around for the cameras etc to be set up AH approached my parents and said hello. He asked their names and then proceeded to chat with them for a few minutes until filming started.



When the director Richard Attenborough declared the break for lunch AH turned to my mum held out his arm and said 'shall we go for lunch?' He then turned to Debra Winger and asked her to take my dad's arm and join them for lunch.



So my parents got to spend an hour eating lunching and chatting with AH and DW. After lunch AH instructed a crew member to take a photo of my dad and him together and send it on. That photo still hangs in my parents house 27 years later.



That's a real movie star. Logged

Atomic Dog

Offline



Posts: 117





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 117Bow Wow Wow Re: Celebrity encounters « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:56:58 PM » The more Z list the better 😂😆 Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 681





Posts: 1 681 Re: Celebrity encounters « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:18:19 AM » Very c list but about 7-8 years ago Easter bank holiday Sunday me and the wife are out on the piss in London near where we were living at the time, Im getting served and realise Ray Stubbs is getting served next to me, start having a chat and turns out my wife is from exactly the same place as him so for the next couple of hours we get on it with Ray, his wife wasnt too impressed, especially when we all hit the dance floor. All got very messy as wed been out all afternoon, cant remember going home but next thing I know is I wake up about 7am to hear the fucker on the talksport doing the breakfast show, bloke is hardcore I was still hung over hours later never mind presenting a radio show!







Logged

Atomic Dog

Offline



Posts: 117





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 117Bow Wow Wow Re: Celebrity encounters « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:20:14 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 12:18:19 AM Very c list but about 7-8 years ago Easter bank holiday Sunday me and the wife are out on the piss in London near where we were living at the time, Im getting served and realise Ray Stubbs is getting served next to me, start having a chat and turns out my wife is from exactly the same place as him so for the next couple of hours we get on it with Ray, his wife wasnt too impressed, especially when we all hit the dance floor. All got very messy as wed been out all afternoon, cant remember going home but next thing I know is I wake up about 7am to hear the fucker on the talksport doing the breakfast show, bloke is hardcore I was still hung over hours later never mind presenting a radio show!













👍 Logged

Atomic Dog

Offline



Posts: 117





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 117Bow Wow Wow Re: Celebrity encounters « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:41:18 AM » Remember going to see Big Audio Dynamite at the Subterania, Acklam rd (Under the Westway) about 87.



Being a massive Clash fan (I was too young to see them live at the time)



Seen all the incarnations of the Band (including Topper with Flowered up)



After their set Jones was stood in the DJ booth with Norman Cook (long before Fatboy Slim)



My mate said there's Mick Jones there go and say summat to him ( We were off our heads on proper E MDMA)



I did and needless to say Mick Jones is one of the nicest down to earth Blokes the you would ever meet.



People say don't meet your Idol's, probably true



but I will state that anybody who has met that Man would say the same.



Gentleman.











« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:11 AM by Atomic Dog » Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 835





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 835 Re: Celebrity encounters « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:57:59 AM »



PATRICIA ARQUETTE - DIRECTED A GAP ADVERT WITH HER IN 1991



STEPHEN KING- HE CAME TO MY BOOK SIGNING AND I WROTE ON HIS COPY OF MY SELF-HELP BOOK "AY UP STEVIE LAD, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE KING"



DATED MELISSA GEORGE WHEN WE WERE BOTH ON THE SET OF MULHOLLAND DRIVE BOTH AUSSIES SO WE GOT IT ON



LOADS MORE



BEER ME BOYZZZZ BRET THE HITMAN HART- TRAINED WITH HIS FATHER STU AT THE GRAPPLE GAME IN CALGARY ALBERTAPATRICIA ARQUETTE - DIRECTED A GAP ADVERT WITH HER IN 1991STEPHEN KING- HE CAME TO MY BOOK SIGNING AND I WROTE ON HIS COPY OF MY SELF-HELP BOOK "AY UP STEVIE LAD, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE KING"DATED MELISSA GEORGE WHEN WE WERE BOTH ON THE SET OF MULHOLLAND DRIVEBOTH AUSSIES SO WE GOT IT ONLOADS MOREBEER ME BOYZZZZ Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

Atomic Dog

Offline



Posts: 117





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 117Bow Wow Wow Re: Celebrity encounters « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:02:45 AM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 12:57:59 AM



PATRICIA ARQUETTE - DIRECTED A GAP ADVERT WITH HER IN 1991



STEPHEN KING- HE CAME TO MY BOOK SIGNING AND I WROTE ON HIS COPY OF MY SELF-HELP BOOK "AY UP STEVIE LAD, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE KING"



DATED MELISSA GEORGE WHEN WE WERE BOTH ON THE SET OF MULHOLLAND DRIVE BOTH AUSSIES SO WE GOT IT ON



LOADS MORE



BEER ME BOYZZZZ

BRET THE HITMAN HART- TRAINED WITH HIS FATHER STU AT THE GRAPPLE GAME IN CALGARY ALBERTAPATRICIA ARQUETTE - DIRECTED A GAP ADVERT WITH HER IN 1991STEPHEN KING- HE CAME TO MY BOOK SIGNING AND I WROTE ON HIS COPY OF MY SELF-HELP BOOK "AY UP STEVIE LAD, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE KING"DATED MELISSA GEORGE WHEN WE WERE BOTH ON THE SET OF MULHOLLAND DRIVEBOTH AUSSIES SO WE GOT IT ONLOADS MOREBEER ME BOYZZZZ

Been nowt,

done nowt,

stick to being an insignificant arsehole that loiters round here for a living.



You are probably the only person that thinks you're funny,



The parents must be so proud of you burning up all their electricity up in the box bedroom, when you could be out seeing a bit of the world.



The beauty of the internet the lonely Boy's highway.









Shit Craic and no arse to boot,

legend.

😴😴😴😴 Been nowt,done nowt,stick to being an insignificant arsehole that loiters round here for a living.You are probably the only person that thinks you're funny,The parents must be so proud of you burning up all their electricity up in the box bedroom, when you could be out seeing a bit of the world.The beauty of the internet the lonely Boy's highway.Shit Craic and no arse to boot,legend.😴😴😴😴 « Last Edit: Today at 01:37:49 AM by Atomic Dog » Logged

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Offline



Posts: 11 274





Bugger.





Posts: 11 274Bugger. Re: Celebrity encounters « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:26:46 AM » My auntie in law was giving me a hand job in Las Vegas. I jizzed on a lamp post.



Anna Faris brushed by the lamp post and got some jizz on her jacket.



She started crying. I apologised and we chatted for a bit and became friends for a while.



We don't see each other much these days, but she does still come by each Christmas to feed the chickens.

Logged

Atomic Dog

Offline



Posts: 117





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 117Bow Wow Wow Re: Celebrity encounters « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:40:49 AM » Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:26:46 AM My auntie in law was giving me a hand job in Las Vegas. I jizzed on a lamp post.



Anna Faris brushed by the lamp post and got some jizz on her jacket.



She started crying. I apologised and we chatted for a bit and became friends for a while.



We don't see each other much these days, but she does still come by each Christmas to feed the chickens.





You ever had a Girlfriend? You ever had a Girlfriend? Logged