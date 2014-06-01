Welcome,
August 16, 2020, 05:47:28 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
UnFriended
Author
Topic: UnFriended (Read 264 times)
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 018
Once in every lifetime
UnFriended
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:55:05 PM »
About time.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 06:02:21 PM by RIK MAYALL
»
Offline
Posts: 1 835
Re: UnFriended
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:06:33 PM »
I SAW THAT RIK... VERY NAUGHTY EDIT THAT
BEER ME BUD
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 655
UTB
Re: UnFriended
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:30 PM »
Can't fault him for taking a 2yr contract and joining up with a former boss who rates him. Good luck to the pair of them, they were awesome for the Boro
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 603
Re: UnFriended
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:45:16 PM »
Soon to be joined by Leo?
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 943
Re: UnFriended
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:51:30 PM »
It's almost like he just doesn't care about PILE.
LIVE FEED FROM PILE'S BUNGALOW....
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 499
Re: UnFriended
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:22:41 PM »
Lovely bloke, wont be missed on the pitch though.
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 573
Fuck the pope
Re: UnFriended
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:08:52 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 07:45:16 PM
Soon to be joined by Leo?
Doubt it after aitor banned Leo from the training ground after yet another AK dummy spouting incident
