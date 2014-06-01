Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 16, 2020, 05:47:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: UnFriended  (Read 264 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 018


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:55:05 PM »
About time.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:02:21 PM by RIK MAYALL » Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 835


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:06:33 PM »
I SAW THAT RIK... VERY NAUGHTY EDIT THAT  mcl

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 655

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:17:30 PM »
Can't fault him for taking a 2yr contract and joining up with a former boss who rates him. Good luck to the pair of them, they were awesome for the Boro  :like:
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 603


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:45:16 PM »
Soon to be joined by Leo?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 943



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:51:30 PM »
It's almost like he just doesn't care about PILE.

LIVE FEED FROM PILE'S BUNGALOW....
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 499



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:22:41 PM »
Lovely bloke, wont be missed on the pitch though.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
TeesvilleMonsoon
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 573

Fuck the pope


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:08:52 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 07:45:16 PM
Soon to be joined by Leo?

Doubt it after aitor banned Leo from the training ground after yet another AK dummy spouting incident
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 