Johnny Thunder

Off out on the piss. « on: August 15, 2020, 12:00:07 PM »





A fine cigar too.







Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Off out on the piss. « Reply #3 on: August 15, 2020, 12:06:24 PM » WILL BE IN THE CROSS SOON 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍



INDIAN TONIGHT FOR SUPPER 👍😉👍 Logged

RIK MAYALL

Re: Off out on the piss. « Reply #6 on: August 15, 2020, 12:23:35 PM » I had a few scoops last night in the tute. Nice 5 mile walk with the girls this morning to blow away the cobwebs Logged

calamity

Re: Off out on the piss. « Reply #16 on: August 16, 2020, 09:14:49 AM » Stages of Johnny since he met Clem -



1) anti gay only interested in minge

2) ok with gay interested in minge

3) interested in minge becoming a bit curious

4) Slight interest in minge openly bi curious

5) flirting with gay

6) openly gay Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Off out on the piss. « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:10:45 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:07:55 PM









Off out for a few tubes.

















Later chaps.Off out for a few tubes.

Translation: I'm going to sit in the back garden and drink two cans of shite quadruple IPA stout blend. Then I'll have another wank with a Moldovan cigar up my bum.



Translation: I'm going to sit in the back garden and drink two cans of shite quadruple IPA stout blend. Then I'll have another wank with a Moldovan cigar up my bum. Logged

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Off out on the piss. « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:23:37 PM » I'M IN THE CROSS IF ANY CHEEKY CUNT WANTS TO BUY ME A BEER 👍🍻🍻🍻👍😂😂😂 Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Off out on the piss. « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:43:52 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:41:19 PM

Thanks, my guess was correct but its rude to assume.

You are always welcome to come round my place and check in person.



I prefer the cigars to be sloppy with spit. Maybe you could help out.



You are always welcome to come round my place and check in person.I prefer the cigars to be sloppy with spit. Maybe you could help out. Logged

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion