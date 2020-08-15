Welcome,
August 23, 2020, 08:40:22 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Off out on the piss.
Author
Topic: Off out on the piss. (Read 720 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 627
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Off out on the piss.
«
on:
August 15, 2020, 12:00:07 PM
A fine cigar too.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 935
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #1 on:
August 15, 2020, 12:02:04 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 15, 2020, 12:00:07 PM
A fine cigar too.
I AM AN ALL
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 627
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #2 on:
August 15, 2020, 12:02:45 PM
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 221
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #3 on:
August 15, 2020, 12:06:24 PM
WILL BE IN THE CROSS SOON 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍
INDIAN TONIGHT FOR SUPPER 👍😉👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 627
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #4 on:
August 15, 2020, 12:08:02 PM
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 935
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #5 on:
August 15, 2020, 12:22:29 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 15, 2020, 12:06:24 PM
WILL BE IN THE CROSS SOON 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍
INDIAN TONIGHT FOR SUPPER 👍😉👍
YER CANT BEAT A GOOD INDIAN AFTER A GOOD SESH LIKE
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 058
Once in every lifetime
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #6 on:
August 15, 2020, 12:23:35 PM
I had a few scoops last night in the tute. Nice 5 mile walk with the girls this morning to blow away the cobwebs
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 221
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #7 on:
August 15, 2020, 12:25:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on August 15, 2020, 12:22:29 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 15, 2020, 12:06:24 PM
WILL BE IN THE CROSS SOON 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍
INDIAN TONIGHT FOR SUPPER 👍😉👍
YER CANT BEAT A GOOD INDIAN AFTER A GOOD SESH LIKE
TOO FUCKING TRUE 👍😜👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 707
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #8 on:
August 15, 2020, 01:50:14 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 15, 2020, 12:00:07 PM
A fine cigar too.
Let us know if you come across any tidy clout when yer out lad
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 010
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #9 on:
August 15, 2020, 04:05:57 PM
Swearing in thread title.
Reported.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 935
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #10 on:
August 15, 2020, 04:26:36 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 15, 2020, 04:05:57 PM
Swearing in thread title.
Reported.
GRASSING CUNT
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 010
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #11 on:
August 15, 2020, 04:27:17 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on August 15, 2020, 04:26:36 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 15, 2020, 04:05:57 PM
Swearing in thread title.
Reported.
GRASSING CUNT
Swearing in thread threads.
Reported.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 935
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #12 on:
August 15, 2020, 04:28:16 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 15, 2020, 04:27:17 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on August 15, 2020, 04:26:36 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 15, 2020, 04:05:57 PM
Swearing in thread title.
Reported.
GRASSING CUNT
Swearing in thread threads.
Reported.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 627
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #13 on:
August 15, 2020, 10:59:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 15, 2020, 04:05:57 PM
Swearing in thread title.
Reported.
Fuck off.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 010
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #14 on:
August 16, 2020, 04:02:13 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 15, 2020, 10:59:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 15, 2020, 04:05:57 PM
Swearing in thread title.
Reported.
Fuck off.
I know that's just the drink talking.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 627
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #15 on:
August 16, 2020, 07:49:48 AM
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 308
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #16 on:
August 16, 2020, 09:14:49 AM
Stages of Johnny since he met Clem -
1) anti gay only interested in minge
2) ok with gay interested in minge
3) interested in minge becoming a bit curious
4) Slight interest in minge openly bi curious
5) flirting with gay
6) openly gay
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 627
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #17 on:
August 16, 2020, 09:21:49 AM
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 983
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #18 on:
August 16, 2020, 10:13:48 AM
Clem has done an excellent bit of grooming like
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 627
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #19 on:
August 16, 2020, 01:04:52 PM
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 892
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #20 on:
August 16, 2020, 01:06:31 PM
Quote from: calamity on August 16, 2020, 09:14:49 AM
Stages of Johnny since he met Clem -
1) anti gay only interested in minge
2) ok with gay interested in minge
3) interested in minge becoming a bit curious
4) Slight interest in minge openly bi curious
5) flirting with gay
6) openly gay
Hes start recruiting his own next.
Like a bummers pyramid scheme
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 010
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #21 on:
August 16, 2020, 02:29:42 PM
Quote from: towz on August 16, 2020, 10:13:48 AM
Clem has done an excellent bit of grooming like
I'm not happy with it to be honest.
I have only had light petting and finger banging so far.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 627
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.
Off out for a few tubes.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 935
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:10:08 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.
Off out for a few tubes.
WHERE
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 010
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:10:45 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.
Off out for a few tubes.
Translation: I'm going to sit in the back garden and drink two cans of shite quadruple IPA stout blend. Then I'll have another wank with a Moldovan cigar up my bum.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 935
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:12:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:10:45 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.
Off out for a few tubes.
Translation: I'm going to sit in the back garden and drink two cans of shite quadruple IPA stout blend. Then I'll have another wank with a Moldovan cigar up my bum.
YOUR JEALOUS
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 587
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:17:34 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.
Off out for a few tubes.
That doesnt sound the least bit gay.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 221
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:23:37 PM
I'M IN THE CROSS IF ANY CHEEKY CUNT WANTS TO BUY ME A BEER 👍🍻🍻🍻👍😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 010
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:25:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:12:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:10:45 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.
Off out for a few tubes.
Translation: I'm going to sit in the back garden and drink two cans of shite quadruple IPA stout blend. Then I'll have another wank with a Moldovan cigar up my bum.
YOUR JEALOUS
I prefer Albanian cigars.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 587
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:23:17 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:25:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:12:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:10:45 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.
Off out for a few tubes.
Translation: I'm going to sit in the back garden and drink two cans of shite quadruple IPA stout blend. Then I'll have another wank with a Moldovan cigar up my bum.
YOUR JEALOUS
I prefer Albanian cigars.
That doesnt sound gay either.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 010
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:40:01 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:23:17 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:25:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:12:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:10:45 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.
Off out for a few tubes.
Translation: I'm going to sit in the back garden and drink two cans of shite quadruple IPA stout blend. Then I'll have another wank with a Moldovan cigar up my bum.
YOUR JEALOUS
That doesnt sound gay either.
Apologies, I should have been clearer.
I meant to say, I prefer Albanian cigars rammed up my arse.
I hope this helps clarify my cheroot/poopchute preference. Please let me know if have any questions.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 587
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:41:19 PM
Thanks, my guess was correct but its rude to assume.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 010
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:43:52 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:41:19 PM
Thanks, my guess was correct but its rude to assume.
You are always welcome to come round my place and check in person.
I prefer the cigars to be sloppy with spit. Maybe you could help out.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 587
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:57:36 PM
On my way.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 010
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #34 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:04:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:57:36 PM
On my way.
Getting ready.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 627
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Off out on the piss.
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
Today at 08:07:17 AM
I see this went ever so slightly off topic like.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
