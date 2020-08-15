Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Off out on the piss.  (Read 720 times)
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: August 15, 2020, 12:00:07 PM »
 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

A fine cigar too.



 :pope2:
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: August 15, 2020, 12:02:04 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 15, 2020, 12:00:07 PM
:beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

A fine cigar too.



 :pope2:
I AM AN ALL
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: August 15, 2020, 12:02:45 PM »
 :like:


 :beer:



 jc
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #3 on: August 15, 2020, 12:06:24 PM »
WILL BE IN THE CROSS SOON  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍

INDIAN TONIGHT FOR SUPPER  👍😉👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: August 15, 2020, 12:08:02 PM »
 :beer:


 :like:


 jc
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: August 15, 2020, 12:22:29 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 15, 2020, 12:06:24 PM
WILL BE IN THE CROSS SOON  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍

INDIAN TONIGHT FOR SUPPER  👍😉👍
YER CANT BEAT A GOOD INDIAN AFTER A GOOD SESH LIKE  :like:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: August 15, 2020, 12:23:35 PM »
I had a few scoops last night in the tute. Nice 5 mile walk with the girls this morning to blow away the cobwebs
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #7 on: August 15, 2020, 12:25:01 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on August 15, 2020, 12:22:29 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 15, 2020, 12:06:24 PM
WILL BE IN THE CROSS SOON  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍

INDIAN TONIGHT FOR SUPPER  👍😉👍
YER CANT BEAT A GOOD INDIAN AFTER A GOOD SESH LIKE  :like:


TOO FUCKING TRUE  👍😜👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: August 15, 2020, 01:50:14 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 15, 2020, 12:00:07 PM
:beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

A fine cigar too.



 :pope2:

Let us know if you come across any tidy clout when yer out lad :like:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: August 15, 2020, 04:05:57 PM »
Swearing in thread title.

Reported.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
« Reply #10 on: August 15, 2020, 04:26:36 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 15, 2020, 04:05:57 PM
Swearing in thread title.

Reported.
GRASSING CUNT  klins
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: August 15, 2020, 04:27:17 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on August 15, 2020, 04:26:36 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 15, 2020, 04:05:57 PM
Swearing in thread title.

Reported.
GRASSING CUNT  klins

Swearing in thread threads.

Reported.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: August 15, 2020, 04:28:16 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 15, 2020, 04:27:17 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on August 15, 2020, 04:26:36 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 15, 2020, 04:05:57 PM
Swearing in thread title.

Reported.
GRASSING CUNT  klins

Swearing in thread threads.

Reported.
  lost
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #13 on: August 15, 2020, 10:59:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 15, 2020, 04:05:57 PM
Swearing in thread title.

Reported.



 











Fuck off.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: August 16, 2020, 04:02:13 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 15, 2020, 10:59:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 15, 2020, 04:05:57 PM
Swearing in thread title.

Reported.



 











Fuck off.

I know that's just the drink talking.

 mcl
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #15 on: August 16, 2020, 07:49:48 AM »
 jc
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
calamity
« Reply #16 on: August 16, 2020, 09:14:49 AM »
Stages of Johnny since he met Clem -

1) anti gay only interested in minge
2) ok with gay interested in minge
3) interested in minge becoming a bit curious
4) Slight interest in minge openly bi curious
5) flirting with gay
6) openly gay
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #17 on: August 16, 2020, 09:21:49 AM »
 




 mcl
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
towz
« Reply #18 on: August 16, 2020, 10:13:48 AM »
Clem has done an excellent bit of grooming like  klins
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #19 on: August 16, 2020, 01:04:52 PM »
 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: August 16, 2020, 01:06:31 PM »
Quote from: calamity on August 16, 2020, 09:14:49 AM
Stages of Johnny since he met Clem -

1) anti gay only interested in minge
2) ok with gay interested in minge
3) interested in minge becoming a bit curious
4) Slight interest in minge openly bi curious
5) flirting with gay
6) openly gay



Hes start recruiting his own next.


Like a bummers pyramid scheme 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #21 on: August 16, 2020, 02:29:42 PM »
Quote from: towz on August 16, 2020, 10:13:48 AM
Clem has done an excellent bit of grooming like  klins

I'm not happy with it to be honest.

I have only had light petting and finger banging so far.

 oleary
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:07:55 PM »
Later chaps.




Off out for a few tubes.




 jc


 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:10:08 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.




Off out for a few tubes.




 jc


 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
WHERE 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:10:45 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.




Off out for a few tubes.




 jc


 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Translation:  I'm going to sit in the back garden and drink two cans of shite quadruple IPA stout blend.  Then I'll have another wank with a Moldovan cigar up my bum.

 klins
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:12:07 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:10:45 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.




Off out for a few tubes.




 jc


 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Translation:  I'm going to sit in the back garden and drink two cans of shite quadruple IPA stout blend.  Then I'll have another wank with a Moldovan cigar up my bum.

 klins
YOUR JEALOUS  oleary
Pile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 04:17:34 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.




Off out for a few tubes.




 jc


 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
That doesnt sound the least bit gay.  mcl mcl
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:23:37 PM »
I'M IN THE CROSS IF ANY CHEEKY CUNT WANTS TO BUY ME A BEER 👍🍻🍻🍻👍😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 04:25:10 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:12:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:10:45 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.




Off out for a few tubes.




 jc


 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Translation:  I'm going to sit in the back garden and drink two cans of shite quadruple IPA stout blend.  Then I'll have another wank with a Moldovan cigar up my bum.

 klins
YOUR JEALOUS  oleary

I prefer Albanian cigars.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:23:17 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:25:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:12:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:10:45 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.




Off out for a few tubes.




 jc


 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Translation:  I'm going to sit in the back garden and drink two cans of shite quadruple IPA stout blend.  Then I'll have another wank with a Moldovan cigar up my bum.

 klins
YOUR JEALOUS  oleary

I prefer Albanian cigars.

 
That doesnt sound gay either. 
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 05:40:01 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:23:17 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:25:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:12:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:10:45 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:07:55 PM
Later chaps.




Off out for a few tubes.




 jc


 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Translation:  I'm going to sit in the back garden and drink two cans of shite quadruple IPA stout blend.  Then I'll have another wank with a Moldovan cigar up my bum.

 klins
YOUR JEALOUS  oleary


 
That doesnt sound gay either. 

Apologies, I should have been clearer.

I meant to say, I prefer Albanian cigars rammed up my arse.

I hope this helps clarify my cheroot/poopchute preference.  Please let me know if have any questions.

 jc
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 05:41:19 PM »
Thanks, my guess was correct but its rude to assume.  :like:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:43:52 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:41:19 PM
Thanks, my guess was correct but its rude to assume.  :like:

You are always welcome to come round my place and check in person.

I prefer the cigars to be sloppy with spit.  Maybe you could help out.

 :pd:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 05:57:36 PM »
On my way.  :like:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 06:04:11 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:57:36 PM
On my way.  :like:

Getting ready.

 :like:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:07:17 AM »
I see this went ever so slightly off topic like.





 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
