August 19, 2020, 12:14:54 PM
DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
Author
Topic: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV (Read 305 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 476
DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
«
on:
August 14, 2020, 01:17:35 PM »
2,000,000 bid lodged for the lad
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 841
Re: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
«
Reply #1 on:
August 14, 2020, 01:20:49 PM »
Towz wont be happy
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 476
Re: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
«
Reply #2 on:
August 14, 2020, 01:23:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 14, 2020, 01:20:49 PM
Towz wont be happy
Those pesky Jews eh
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 681
UTB
Re: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
«
Reply #3 on:
August 14, 2020, 01:25:33 PM »
Mazel tov
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 994
Re: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
«
Reply #4 on:
August 14, 2020, 01:36:40 PM »
Hava Nagila!
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 284
Pack o cunts
Re: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
«
Reply #5 on:
August 14, 2020, 01:42:42 PM »
Looks like an Adam Clayton except he can run and pass a ball
4 goals in 110 games so 4 times better at shooting but still shit at scoring
He's Irish - so you can stop hating him Towz
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 994
Re: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
«
Reply #6 on:
August 14, 2020, 01:49:26 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 14, 2020, 01:42:42 PM
Looks like an Adam Clayton except he can run and pass a ball
4 goals in 110 games so 4 times better at shooting but still shit at scoring
He's Irish - so you can stop hating him Towz
Are you sure, the name sounds a bit suspect. How big is his nose?
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 193
Re: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
«
Reply #7 on:
August 14, 2020, 03:52:06 PM »
Weve got no chance.
His agent and lawyer will have our lot in knots during negotations.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 649
Re: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
«
Reply #8 on:
August 14, 2020, 04:08:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 14, 2020, 01:20:49 PM
Towz wont be happy
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 127
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:28:18 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 14, 2020, 01:17:35 PM
2,000,000 bid lodged for the lad
😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 351
Re: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:48:30 AM »
Ill have you know, Rifle is in the know!!!
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 476
Re: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:11:07 PM »
This is common knowledge now lads read an article once in a while
Logged
