Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 19, 2020, 12:14:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: DAN GLAZER MACCABI TEL AVIV  (Read 304 times)
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 476


View Profile
« on: August 14, 2020, 01:17:35 PM »
2,000,000 bid lodged for the lad  :ponce:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 841


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 14, 2020, 01:20:49 PM »
Towz wont be happy 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 476


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 14, 2020, 01:23:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 14, 2020, 01:20:49 PM
Towz wont be happy 

Those pesky Jews eh 
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 681

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: August 14, 2020, 01:25:33 PM »
Mazel tov  jc
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 994


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: August 14, 2020, 01:36:40 PM »
Hava Nagila!
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 284


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: August 14, 2020, 01:42:42 PM »
Looks like an Adam Clayton except he can run and pass a ball

4 goals in 110 games so 4 times better at shooting but still shit at scoring

He's Irish - so you can stop hating him Towz
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 994


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: August 14, 2020, 01:49:26 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 14, 2020, 01:42:42 PM
Looks like an Adam Clayton except he can run and pass a ball

4 goals in 110 games so 4 times better at shooting but still shit at scoring

He's Irish - so you can stop hating him Towz



Are you sure, the name sounds a bit suspect. How big is his nose?
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 193


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: August 14, 2020, 03:52:06 PM »
Weve got no chance.

His agent and lawyer will have our lot in knots during negotations.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 649


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: August 14, 2020, 04:08:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 14, 2020, 01:20:49 PM
Towz wont be happy 

 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 127

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:28:18 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 14, 2020, 01:17:35 PM
2,000,000 bid lodged for the lad  :ponce:

😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 351


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:48:30 AM »
Ill have you know, Rifle is in the know!!!
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 476


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:11:07 PM »
This is common knowledge now lads read an article once in a while :ponce:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 