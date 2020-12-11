Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Friday Fight Thread.  (Read 4259 times)
Bob_Ender
« Reply #100 on: December 11, 2020, 10:59:30 PM »
mhhhhhm,big M little m,wots it to you ya pedantic cock sucking gaylord,JUST.....FUCK OFF ,before,ya fuck off can ya put a link up for gimmie shelter on how tube n that,thanks in advance x
Jake past
« Reply #101 on: December 11, 2020, 11:04:43 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on December 11, 2020, 10:28:21 PM
Quote from: Jake past on December 11, 2020, 10:09:05 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 11, 2020, 08:33:06 PM
Awwww ,look at  the little munshkin,he looks  so happy ,bless,anyway .....FUCK OFF  you weasel bothering  cunt.....😎x

Its Munchkin you thick cunt!  :milkshake:   :wanker:

Suck my balls, fatty.
I'd rather felch Fred West you twisted spaticated freak   
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #102 on: December 11, 2020, 11:16:55 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on December 11, 2020, 11:04:43 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on December 11, 2020, 10:28:21 PM
Quote from: Jake past on December 11, 2020, 10:09:05 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 11, 2020, 08:33:06 PM
Awwww ,look at  the little munshkin,he looks  so happy ,bless,anyway .....FUCK OFF  you weasel bothering  cunt.....😎x

Its Munchkin you thick cunt!  :milkshake:   :wanker:

Suck my balls, fatty.
I'd rather felch Fred West you twisted spaticated freak   

Can I watch?
Bob_Ender
« Reply #103 on: December 11, 2020, 11:57:18 PM »
No....ya can't watch,get back t bed mammys little soldier,this is a battle of the ss's,or maybe esses,any way Fuck off,....awwwwww,feel bit guilty now telling ya off,you bin a bit simple n'that. Okeydokey,ya can av 2 SHABBAS XX🤗
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #104 on: December 12, 2020, 12:06:52 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 11, 2020, 11:57:18 PM
No....ya can't watch,get back t bed mammys little soldier,this is a battle of the ss's,or maybe esses,any way Fuck off,....awwwwww,feel bit guilty now telling ya off,you bin a bit simple n'that. Okeydokey,ya can av 2 SHABBAS XX🤗


Daddy? Is that you? I love you daddy.
Bob_Ender
« Reply #105 on: December 12, 2020, 12:56:11 AM »
One question,one question only,

Best movie soundtrack carry on

1 gladiator

2 last of the mohican yagbo

3 Saturday nite fever

4 the exorcist  (king Mike of the Oldfield)

5 grease (as in the word is the word)for the sword dancers obviously.

6 a.n other,       going for 1...4....3 me like n 'that..................nites x
evilghost
« Reply #106 on: December 12, 2020, 02:42:43 AM »
Quote from: Flar on September 02, 2020, 02:34:21 PM
I remember Evil Ghost giving an address In Redcar to Liddle, for scrapping purposes . Funny thing was my cousin lived right next door to the Fake address and said that an 80 year old fella lived there

 klins


Pmsl

Backfired big time that wind up lol
Bob_Ender
« Reply #107 on: December 12, 2020, 09:03:22 PM »
Any way ya bunch
A cunts I know it's not Friday yet, FUCK OFF ,anyway,I love fried me I do 😎x
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #108 on: Today at 07:15:15 AM »
 :pope2: :pope2: :pope2:

https://mol.im/a/9066069

Ye dicks

 
CoB scum
