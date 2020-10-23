Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 11, 2020, 06:59:25 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Friday Fight Thread.
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Friday Fight Thread. (Read 3755 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 152
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #50 on:
October 23, 2020, 03:29:02 PM »
What a fucking cock piss cunt
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 386
Bugger.
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #51 on:
October 23, 2020, 03:58:05 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on October 23, 2020, 03:29:02 PM
What a fucking cock piss cunt
Suck me, beautiful.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 055
Not big and not clever
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #52 on:
November 06, 2020, 07:07:38 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 13 411
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #53 on:
November 13, 2020, 11:41:32 AM »
Logged
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 902
Pack o cunts
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #54 on:
November 13, 2020, 09:57:12 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on November 06, 2020, 07:07:38 PM
Oy - get your own!!!!!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #55 on:
November 20, 2020, 06:36:04 PM »
Jonny,stop leading quntz astray,ya know he's a fuckin eeedyot, (one monkey,10 beers n' that.....Shabbat x)
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 055
Not big and not clever
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #56 on:
November 21, 2020, 09:55:42 PM »
Go fuck yourselves...
...sorry, I forgot what day it was.
Logged
CoB scum
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #57 on:
November 21, 2020, 10:01:52 PM »
Ahhhhhhhh,at last,a place to call my own,solitude,peace and....love,what could possibly go wrong.(alf)x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #58 on:
November 21, 2020, 10:12:33 PM »
Wellllllll,apart from the little fella being a cunt....as usual....beer emoji's n'that ,,,,sid xxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 386
Bugger.
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #59 on:
November 21, 2020, 10:29:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on November 21, 2020, 10:12:33 PM
Wellllllll,apart from the little fella being a cunt....as usual....beer emoji's n'that ,,,,sid xxxx
Can I get a shabba?
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #60 on:
November 21, 2020, 11:31:32 PM »
Yemen,shabbas all day long for you gadge,just a bit fucked up at the mo...shabba xxx ,,,pope n that ....sid x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 678
Once in every lifetime
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #61 on:
November 22, 2020, 12:21:51 AM »
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #62 on:
November 22, 2020, 03:04:24 AM »
The fucks that all about Rickster,xxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #63 on:
November 22, 2020, 03:32:08 AM »
Ahhh haaa, now I can say things like.....your mother smells of elderberry's and your father was a hamster...now......go away or I will taunt you some more,you English bed wetting types,and wipers of other people's bottoms.....Shabba x, nite nite
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 678
Once in every lifetime
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #64 on:
November 22, 2020, 02:35:51 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on November 22, 2020, 03:04:24 AM
The fucks that all about Rickster,xxxx
fuck knows, but my emoji's are working again
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #65 on:
November 23, 2020, 01:02:43 AM »
(Jc)tell me how ya did it,promise I won't tell anyone,not even guy guy or them three oddballs,Shabba x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Jake past
Online
Posts: 1 378
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #66 on:
November 23, 2020, 06:38:31 AM »
Mine too
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #67 on:
November 23, 2020, 07:55:21 PM »
How,what do ya have to do,Julian fucking Assange couldn't get mine working.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 678
Once in every lifetime
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #68 on:
November 23, 2020, 08:36:53 PM »
I cleared my extensions etc
BUT
they've stopped working again..
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #69 on:
November 23, 2020, 08:46:18 PM »
I'm not usually one for laughing at other folks misfortune.....but,fuck it,haahaaahaaaaha,sid sid sid.😄
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #70 on:
November 23, 2020, 08:49:35 PM »
Ehhhh,where the fuck did that come from. 😎😁😋🤔,feckin loads of em🤗
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Jake past
Online
Posts: 1 378
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #71 on:
November 24, 2020, 06:04:21 AM »
I didn't have to do anything
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #72 on:
November 27, 2020, 07:24:31 PM »
3.....2.....oneeeeeeee,it's Friday again,so everyone just fuck off,yeah,talking to you ya nugget,why ya even reading this ya fucking loser bell end,get a life.now go away or I will insult you again.tosspot.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 386
Bugger.
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #73 on:
November 27, 2020, 07:32:19 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on November 27, 2020, 07:24:31 PM
3.....2.....oneeeeeeee,it's Friday again,so everyone just fuck off,yeah,talking to you ya nugget,why ya even reading this ya fucking loser bell end,get a life.now go away or I will insult you again.tosspot.
Clucking posstot.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 055
Not big and not clever
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #74 on:
November 27, 2020, 08:48:39 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
Jake past
Online
Posts: 1 378
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #75 on:
November 27, 2020, 08:49:05 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on November 27, 2020, 07:32:19 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on November 27, 2020, 07:24:31 PM
3.....2.....oneeeeeeee,it's Friday again,so everyone just fuck off,yeah,talking to you ya nugget,why ya even reading this ya fucking loser bell end,get a life.now go away or I will insult you again.tosspot.
Clucking posstot.
Go fuck yourselves with a huge crispy turd you pair of cock loving arse bandits
«
Last Edit: November 27, 2020, 08:52:48 PM by Jake past
»
Logged
Jake past
Online
Posts: 1 378
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #76 on:
November 27, 2020, 08:50:14 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on November 27, 2020, 08:48:39 PM
And you, you diminutive cunt!
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 055
Not big and not clever
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #77 on:
November 27, 2020, 08:52:00 PM »
I'm trans now. Stop oppressing me.
Logged
CoB scum
Jake past
Online
Posts: 1 378
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #78 on:
November 27, 2020, 08:55:31 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on November 27, 2020, 08:52:00 PM
I'm trans now. Stop oppressing me.
Oh you'd love to be pressed by the OP wouldn't you you dainty little fudge packer
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 678
Once in every lifetime
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #79 on:
November 27, 2020, 09:12:19 PM »
fuck off you pack of paedo's, I'll nonce you all in to next week.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #80 on:
November 27, 2020, 11:30:31 PM »
Nahhh,little fucking dwarfy cunts are evii,persecute the heretic,oppression,I'll give ya oppression,the police killed liddle towers,burn ya fucking cunt,not you Rick,you're alright gadge,just little fuck off people with little stubby fingers and little fuck ing stubby toes whose only claim to fame was there auntie knew that cunt out the flying pickets,the one with the side burns.fuck off,don't bother me,I won't bother you.
Having said that,I might.🤔
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Jake past
Online
Posts: 1 378
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #81 on:
November 27, 2020, 11:33:06 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on November 27, 2020, 09:12:19 PM
fuck off you pack of paedo's, I'll nonce you all in to next week.
Why would you seriously nonce anyone you fat Flatulent cunt?
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 055
Not big and not clever
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #82 on:
November 28, 2020, 12:14:50 AM »
Logged
CoB scum
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #83 on:
November 28, 2020, 01:28:24 AM »
Well...that went well,can't wait for next week 😁
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Jake past
Online
Posts: 1 378
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #84 on:
November 28, 2020, 07:12:59 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on November 28, 2020, 12:14:50 AM
Why are you tiny people so touchy?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-55086165
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #85 on:
December 04, 2020, 06:37:07 PM »
An haa,it's Freitag again,you will obey my orders at all costs.
signed.....Jo Jo,
Ja Ja,I'm a rabbit also.
NOW...........FUCK OFF
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 386
Bugger.
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #86 on:
December 04, 2020, 06:42:33 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 04, 2020, 06:37:07 PM
An haa,it's Freitag again,you will obey my orders at all costs.
signed.....Jo Jo,
Ja Ja,I'm a rabbit also.
NOW...........FUCK OFF
Sometimes I eat eggs. Sometimes I eats beans. I don't really eat then together, but if you do I'm fine with that.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #87 on:
December 04, 2020, 07:48:49 PM »
Ah,and if you not fine with this you will do was genau,sie wiesel gerhain sohn eines Hamster.jetz verpiss dich.......and,erm,Shabba .
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #88 on:
December 04, 2020, 09:25:35 PM »
Can't remember posting that last post,anyway,I'm still compos mentis,anyway,I think,therefore I am .Whatever ....fuck off.😶x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Jake past
Online
Posts: 1 378
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #89 on:
December 04, 2020, 10:41:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 04, 2020, 06:37:07 PM
An haa,it's Freitag again,you will obey my orders at all costs.
signed.....Jo Jo,
Ja Ja,I'm a rabbit also.
NOW...........FUCK OFF
and the learned man healeth at the leash as the little puppy doth not know that the road he is about to cross is dangerous and the traffic travels both ways
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 386
Bugger.
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #90 on:
December 04, 2020, 10:42:55 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on December 04, 2020, 10:41:42 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 04, 2020, 06:37:07 PM
An haa,it's Freitag again,you will obey my orders at all costs.
signed.....Jo Jo,
Ja Ja,I'm a rabbit also.
NOW...........FUCK OFF
and the learned man healeth at the leash as the little puppy doth not know that the road he is about to cross is dangerous and the traffic travels both ways
Eggs.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 386
Bugger.
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #91 on:
December 04, 2020, 10:43:51 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on December 04, 2020, 10:42:55 PM
Quote from: Jake past on December 04, 2020, 10:41:42 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 04, 2020, 06:37:07 PM
An haa,it's Freitag again,you will obey my orders at all costs.
signed.....Jo Jo,
Ja Ja,I'm a rabbit also.
NOW...........FUCK OFF
and the learned man healeth at the leash as the little puppy doth not know that the road he is about to cross is dangerous and the traffic travels both ways
Eggs.
(Hens)
Logged
Jake past
Online
Posts: 1 378
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #92 on:
December 04, 2020, 11:44:21 PM »
Eggs, I've got no fucking eggs
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #93 on:
December 05, 2020, 01:36:14 AM »
Ehhhh,so yav got a little puppy an ya gonna cross a dangerous road without a leash,guyguys gonna be lobbing eggs at ya.
Nahh,it's not on,I also have a puppy,not gonna tell you his name tho.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 30
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #94 on:
Yesterday
at 12:42:07 PM »
The irony of this thread being the most friendly on the forum will be lost on outsiders.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 786
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #95 on:
Yesterday
at 08:15:03 PM »
Pally, wasn't just me,was them aswell 😋🤔x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 13 411
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Friday Fight Thread.
«
Reply #96 on:
Today
at 06:40:31 AM »
Logged
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...