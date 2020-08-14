Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Friday Fight Thread.  (Read 1260 times)
Ben G
« on: August 14, 2020, 08:36:52 AM »
Arguments and pettiness are all welcome on this thread.


I'll start...

Remember when that daft cunt Towz tried to lecture me on on South Korea ?
Stupid sod didn't realise that I lived there at the time.


 
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: August 14, 2020, 08:59:24 AM »
Remember when Liddle told rifle to come round and fight him at 12 Dixons bank.................forgetting that he's told me a few months earlier to turn up at No 6   charles

 :nige:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: August 14, 2020, 09:38:39 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 14, 2020, 08:59:24 AM
Remember when Liddle told rifle to come round and fight him at 12 Dixons bank.................forgetting that he's told me a few months earlier to turn up at No 6   charles

 :nige:



Do you really think he's daft enough to give his proper house number?

All you's had to do was go to the car park and he'd have made his way out.


Would you give out your real address number? What am i talking about, you won't even give out your real name....
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #3 on: August 14, 2020, 09:42:54 AM »
REMEMBER WHEN BERNIE PUT ALL THEM PHOTOS UP OF UPSHOTS UP WOMENS SKIRTS AND THOUGHT IT WAS CLEVER 👎

HE EVEN THOUGHT IT WAS CLEVER AND ADMITTED HE DID IT  👎

THE PERV SHITHOUSE WINNET SOON GOT SHOT DOWN IN FLAMES  👍🔥🔥🔥👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
« Reply #4 on: August 14, 2020, 10:49:18 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 14, 2020, 09:38:39 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 14, 2020, 08:59:24 AM
Remember when Liddle told rifle to come round and fight him at 12 Dixons bank.................forgetting that he's told me a few months earlier to turn up at No 6   charles

 :nige:



Do you really think he's daft enough to give his proper house number?

All you's had to do was go to the car park and he'd have made his way out.


Would you give out your real address number? What am i talking about, you won't even give out your real name....

Hey Sister

Well only a moron would give out their address - which is why i thought Little would.

But you can hardly call people  for not turning up when he has been giving out false addresses. Probably lives nowhere near there.

By the way, my house doesn't have a number, it has a name 

Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
« Reply #5 on: August 14, 2020, 10:49:59 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 14, 2020, 09:42:54 AM
REMEMBER WHEN BERNIE PUT ALL THEM PHOTOS UP OF UPSHOTS UP WOMENS SKIRTS AND THOUGHT IT WAS CLEVER 👎

HE EVEN THOUGHT IT WAS CLEVER AND ADMITTED HE DID IT  👎



Incorrect  :redcard:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: August 14, 2020, 11:08:31 AM »
PEOPLE WHO NAME THEIR HOUSES ARE NOTHING BUT SUPERFICIAL CUNTS  👎

YER NEIGHBOURS  MUST THINK YOU ARE A RIGHT CLOWN  🤡🤡🤡👍😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
« Reply #7 on: August 14, 2020, 11:28:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 14, 2020, 11:08:31 AM
PEOPLE WHO NAME THEIR HOUSES ARE NOTHING BUT SUPERFICIAL CUNTS  👎

YER NEIGHBOURS  MUST THINK YOU ARE A RIGHT CLOWN  🤡🤡🤡👍😂😂😂

My house has never had a number. It was given a name when it was built. It's a detached residence with only one other property nearby (which also has a name not a number). 

So  you ragey little pleb. Enjoy living in your shoebox flat  :meltdown:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: August 14, 2020, 11:51:34 AM »
Upskirt Cottage
Pervert Close
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #9 on: August 14, 2020, 11:53:02 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 14, 2020, 09:58:35 AM
REMEMBER WHEN RIK CALLED HIS WINDOWS 95 P.C HIS RECORDING STUDIO 😃😀😃😀😃🤠🌈🥶🥶🥶🥶

BEER ME BOYZZZ🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍🌈🤠

Still mentioning me are ya .

Fucking clown
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #10 on: August 14, 2020, 11:59:09 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 14, 2020, 11:51:34 AM
Upskirt Cottage
Pervert Close



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

DEVIANT DRIVE  👎👎👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
« Reply #11 on: August 14, 2020, 12:36:11 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 14, 2020, 09:58:35 AM
REMEMBER WHEN RIK CALLED HIS WINDOWS 95 P.C HIS RECORDING STUDIO 😃😀😃😀😃🤠🌈🥶🥶🥶🥶

BEER ME BOYZZZ🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍🌈🤠


He's a good bloke is Rik, has bare love from me for singing for the golden generation for free  :like:
« Reply #12 on: August 14, 2020, 01:23:31 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 14, 2020, 11:51:34 AM
Upskirt Cottage
Pervert Close

Is that the top class "Patter" you claim to pervey?
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #13 on: August 21, 2020, 07:00:28 AM »
REMEMBER WHEN TRIFLE  THOUGHT HE WAS ITK   


THE DAFT CUNT COULDN'T PIN A TAIL ON A FUCKING  donkey


WITHOUT A FUCKING BLINDFOLD   charles



STILL WAITING  FOR WHEN YOU'LL BE HOME   



YOU AND BERNIE......RIGHT PAIR OF SHITHOUSE   :wanker: :wanker:



 
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
« Reply #14 on: August 21, 2020, 08:35:15 AM »
Round Two !


IMHO - anyone who gets all tearful about the magic time under Robbo is a deluded idiot.

We were bang average at best under Robbo and very unprofessional for the remaining time.
Tory Cunt
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #15 on: August 21, 2020, 08:41:20 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on August 21, 2020, 08:35:15 AM
Round Two !


IMHO - anyone who gets all tearful about the magic time under Robbo is a deluded idiot.

We were bang average at best under Robbo and very unprofessional for the remaining time.


NAME ME A TIME..... WHEN THIS CLUB HAS EVER BEEN PROFFESIONAL ?

CHARLEY AMER TIED UP BIG JACK AND JOHN NEALS HANDS  👎

WITH AN INPUT OF MONEY WE COULD HAVE WON TROPHYS IN THE 70'S AND 80'S 👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
« Reply #16 on: August 21, 2020, 08:51:10 AM »
Are you calling me a count ?
Tory Cunt
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #17 on: August 21, 2020, 08:55:09 AM »
Fuck off.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
« Reply #18 on: August 21, 2020, 09:13:09 AM »
Oi no swearing in thread titles.
Tory Cunt
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #19 on: August 21, 2020, 09:13:55 AM »
 rava
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
« Reply #20 on: August 21, 2020, 11:54:39 AM »
This Thread:


       
« Reply #21 on: August 21, 2020, 12:40:24 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on August 21, 2020, 08:35:15 AM
Round Two !


IMHO - anyone who gets all tearful about the magic time under Robbo is a deluded idiot.

We were bang average at best under Robbo and very unprofessional for the remaining time.

I agree

Don't get the Juninho wankfest either.

Yeah he was good - but we still went down and he fucked off immediately. Also, it's telling that no other premier league club was interested in taking him on. Ended up at Celtic FFS  charles

A great player, but the way he is hero worshipped is embarassing.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
« Reply #22 on: August 23, 2020, 07:11:27 PM »
I used to be proud of where i was born but are you the thickest people in the world?
Chunts
Pack o cunts


« Reply #23 on: August 23, 2020, 07:30:49 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on August 23, 2020, 07:11:27 PM
I used to be proud of where i was born but are you the thickest people in the world?

I give up - are we?

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #24 on: August 28, 2020, 08:02:53 AM »
ANY TROLLS WHO FANCY THEIR TEETH KNOCKING OUT TODAY JUST INBOX ME  👍

I'M JUST IN THE RIGHT MOOD TO GIVE SOMEONE A GOOD FUCKING KICKING  👍🥊🥊🥊👍😠
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
« Reply #25 on: August 28, 2020, 04:59:14 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 28, 2020, 02:31:24 AM
LETS GET THIS FUCKER STARTED EARLY THIS WEEK 


http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=144059.0

BEER ME BOYZZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:

Ah our one week in the COB gulag.

It brought the comrades closer together  mick
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
« Reply #26 on: August 29, 2020, 03:23:33 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 21, 2020, 12:40:24 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 21, 2020, 08:35:15 AM
Round Two !


IMHO - anyone who gets all tearful about the magic time under Robbo is a deluded idiot.

We were bang average at best under Robbo and very unprofessional for the remaining time.

I agree

Don't get the Juninho wankfest either.

Yeah he was good - but we still went down and he fucked off immediately. Also, it's telling that no other premier league club was interested in taking him on. Ended up at Celtic FFS  charles

A great player, but the way he is hero worshipped is embarassing.


       
« Reply #27 on: August 30, 2020, 01:54:59 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 21, 2020, 12:40:24 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 21, 2020, 08:35:15 AM
Round Two !


IMHO - anyone who gets all tearful about the magic time under Robbo is a deluded idiot.

We were bang average at best under Robbo and very unprofessional for the remaining time.

I agree

Don't get the Juninho wankfest either.

Yeah he was good - but we still went down and he fucked off immediately. Also, it's telling that no other premier league club was interested in taking him on. Ended up at Celtic FFS  charles

A great player, but the way he is hero worshipped is embarassing.

He went to Athletico Madrid after his first stint, no doubt he was about finished after his third period at the Boro.

He's hero worshipped because he's the best player any of us have ever seen in a Boro shirt.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #28 on: August 31, 2020, 08:52:48 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 30, 2020, 01:54:59 PM
Quote from: Bernie on August 21, 2020, 12:40:24 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 21, 2020, 08:35:15 AM
Round Two !


IMHO - anyone who gets all tearful about the magic time under Robbo is a deluded idiot.

We were bang average at best under Robbo and very unprofessional for the remaining time.

I agree

Don't get the Juninho wankfest either.

Yeah he was good - but we still went down and he fucked off immediately. Also, it's telling that no other premier league club was interested in taking him on. Ended up at Celtic FFS  charles

A great player, but the way he is hero worshipped is embarassing.

He went to Athletico Madrid after his first stint, no doubt he was about finished after his third period at the Boro.

He's hero worshipped because he's the best player any of us have ever seen in a Boro shirt.





 :like: jc :like:



BERNIE THE BEDWETTER  THINKS HE WAS JUST AN AVERAGE PLAYER    souey


JUST SHOWS YA WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT ANYTHING THE FUCKING DOPEY CUNT   



 :meltdown: :matty: :stairlift:


 :wanker: :like: :wanker:
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
« Reply #29 on: September 01, 2020, 10:17:39 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 31, 2020, 08:52:48 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 30, 2020, 01:54:59 PM
Quote from: Bernie on August 21, 2020, 12:40:24 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 21, 2020, 08:35:15 AM
Round Two !


IMHO - anyone who gets all tearful about the magic time under Robbo is a deluded idiot.

We were bang average at best under Robbo and very unprofessional for the remaining time.

I agree

Don't get the Juninho wankfest either.

Yeah he was good - but we still went down and he fucked off immediately. Also, it's telling that no other premier league club was interested in taking him on. Ended up at Celtic FFS  charles

A great player, but the way he is hero worshipped is embarassing.

He went to Athletico Madrid after his first stint, no doubt he was about finished after his third period at the Boro.

He's hero worshipped because he's the best player any of us have ever seen in a Boro shirt.





 :like: jc :like:



BERNIE THE BEDWETTER  THINKS HE WAS JUST AN AVERAGE PLAYER    souey


JUST SHOWS YA WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT ANYTHING THE FUCKING DOPEY CUNT   



 :meltdown: :matty: :stairlift:


 :wanker: :like: :wanker:

I said above "A great player" you stupid cunt.

You can do night classes in GCSE English you know. Why not give it a go? Be a shame to be semi literate all your life.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #30 on: September 02, 2020, 02:32:15 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 14, 2020, 11:51:34 AM
Upskirt Cottage


Names after the Billy Joel song?

 
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #31 on: September 02, 2020, 02:34:21 PM »
I remember Evil Ghost giving an address In Redcar to Liddle, for scrapping purposes . Funny thing was my cousin lived right next door to the Fake address and said that an 80 year old fella lived there

 klins
« Reply #32 on: September 02, 2020, 08:12:51 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 21, 2020, 12:40:24 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 21, 2020, 08:35:15 AM
Round Two !


IMHO - anyone who gets all tearful about the magic time under Robbo is a deluded idiot.

We were bang average at best under Robbo and very unprofessional for the remaining time.

I agree

Don't get the Juninho wankfest either.

Yeah he was good - but we still went down and he fucked off immediately. Also, it's telling that no other premier league club was interested in taking him on. Ended up at Celtic FFS  charles

A great player, but the way he is hero worshipped is embarassing.

I agree with you here - he was a good player but fucking hell grown men cumming in their pants over him 20 year late - get a fucking grip. The little fella used to make me cringe
« Reply #33 on: September 03, 2020, 08:28:13 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on September 02, 2020, 08:12:51 PM
Quote from: Bernie on August 21, 2020, 12:40:24 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 21, 2020, 08:35:15 AM
Round Two !


IMHO - anyone who gets all tearful about the magic time under Robbo is a deluded idiot.

We were bang average at best under Robbo and very unprofessional for the remaining time.

I agree

Don't get the Juninho wankfest either.

Yeah he was good - but we still went down and he fucked off immediately. Also, it's telling that no other premier league club was interested in taking him on. Ended up at Celtic FFS  charles

A great player, but the way he is hero worshipped is embarassing.

I agree with you here - he was a good player but fucking hell grown men cumming in their pants over him 20 year late - get a fucking grip. The little fella used to make me cringe

Exactly - people on bore me going on about "TLF".  souey

It's telling that no other premier league club was interested in him when we went down.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
« Reply #34 on: September 05, 2020, 11:24:48 AM »
Quote from: Flar on September 02, 2020, 02:34:21 PM
I remember Evil Ghost giving an address In Redcar to Liddle, for scrapping purposes . Funny thing was my cousin lived right next door to the Fake address and said that an 80 year old fella lived there

 klins
  :nige:
Superstar


« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:53:28 AM »
He was no carbone  mcl
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:23:21 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on September 05, 2020, 11:24:48 AM
Quote from: Flar on September 02, 2020, 02:34:21 PM
I remember Evil Ghost giving an address In Redcar to Liddle, for scrapping purposes . Funny thing was my cousin lived right next door to the Fake address and said that an 80 year old fella lived there

 klins
  :nige:

Not having a dig at lidds here but he's just a character on here who would meet up with nobody, I gave him my real address in marton which is very close to him, I didn't get anything  it's all just a bit of light fun he wouldn't turn up anywhere  :ponce:
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:23:14 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:23:21 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on September 05, 2020, 11:24:48 AM
Quote from: Flar on September 02, 2020, 02:34:21 PM
I remember Evil Ghost giving an address In Redcar to Liddle, for scrapping purposes . Funny thing was my cousin lived right next door to the Fake address and said that an 80 year old fella lived there

 klins
  :nige:

Not having a dig at lidds here but he's just a character on here who would meet up with nobody, I gave him my real address in marton which is very close to him, I didn't get anything  it's all just a bit of light fun he wouldn't turn up anywhere  :ponce:

Hows the gardening business doing Rifle?.........
