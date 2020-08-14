Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Friday Fight Thread.  (Read 493 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 929


« on: August 14, 2020, 08:36:52 AM »
Arguments and pettiness are all welcome on this thread.


I'll start...

Remember when that daft cunt Towz tried to lecture me on on South Korea ?
Stupid sod didn't realise that I lived there at the time.


 
Tory Cunt
Bernie
*****
Posts: 5 676


« Reply #1 on: August 14, 2020, 08:59:24 AM »
Remember when Liddle told rifle to come round and fight him at 12 Dixons bank.................forgetting that he's told me a few months earlier to turn up at No 6   charles

 :nige:
RIK MAYALL
*****
Posts: 12 061


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: August 14, 2020, 09:38:39 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 14, 2020, 08:59:24 AM
Remember when Liddle told rifle to come round and fight him at 12 Dixons bank.................forgetting that he's told me a few months earlier to turn up at No 6   charles

 :nige:



Do you really think he's daft enough to give his proper house number?

All you's had to do was go to the car park and he'd have made his way out.


Would you give out your real address number? What am i talking about, you won't even give out your real name....
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #3 on: August 14, 2020, 09:42:54 AM »
REMEMBER WHEN BERNIE PUT ALL THEM PHOTOS UP OF UPSHOTS UP WOMENS SKIRTS AND THOUGHT IT WAS CLEVER 👎

HE EVEN THOUGHT IT WAS CLEVER AND ADMITTED HE DID IT  👎

THE PERV SHITHOUSE WINNET SOON GOT SHOT DOWN IN FLAMES  👍🔥🔥🔥👍
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Posts: 1 893


« Reply #4 on: August 14, 2020, 09:58:35 AM »
REMEMBER WHEN RIK CALLED HIS WINDOWS 95 P.C HIS RECORDING STUDIO 😃😀😃😀😃🤠🌈🥶🥶🥶🥶

BEER ME BOYZZZ🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍🌈🤠
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Posts: 1 893


« Reply #5 on: August 14, 2020, 10:01:06 AM »
REMEMBER WHEN LIDS DELETED HIS THREAD ABOUT NEIL AND LORRAINES PAD AFTER OZZY THREATENED HIM🙈🙈🙈🙈

BEER ME COCO🤡🤡🤡🤡🍻🍺🍻🍺🌈🤠👍
Bernie
*****
Posts: 5 676


« Reply #6 on: August 14, 2020, 10:49:18 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 14, 2020, 09:38:39 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 14, 2020, 08:59:24 AM
Remember when Liddle told rifle to come round and fight him at 12 Dixons bank.................forgetting that he's told me a few months earlier to turn up at No 6   charles

 :nige:



Do you really think he's daft enough to give his proper house number?

All you's had to do was go to the car park and he'd have made his way out.


Would you give out your real address number? What am i talking about, you won't even give out your real name....

Hey Sister

Well only a moron would give out their address - which is why i thought Little would.

But you can hardly call people  for not turning up when he has been giving out false addresses. Probably lives nowhere near there.

By the way, my house doesn't have a number, it has a name 

Bernie
*****
Posts: 5 676


« Reply #7 on: August 14, 2020, 10:49:59 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 14, 2020, 09:42:54 AM
REMEMBER WHEN BERNIE PUT ALL THEM PHOTOS UP OF UPSHOTS UP WOMENS SKIRTS AND THOUGHT IT WAS CLEVER 👎

HE EVEN THOUGHT IT WAS CLEVER AND ADMITTED HE DID IT  👎



Incorrect  :redcard:
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #8 on: August 14, 2020, 11:08:31 AM »
PEOPLE WHO NAME THEIR HOUSES ARE NOTHING BUT SUPERFICIAL CUNTS  👎

YER NEIGHBOURS  MUST THINK YOU ARE A RIGHT CLOWN  🤡🤡🤡👍😂😂😂
Bernie
*****
Posts: 5 676


« Reply #9 on: August 14, 2020, 11:28:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 14, 2020, 11:08:31 AM
PEOPLE WHO NAME THEIR HOUSES ARE NOTHING BUT SUPERFICIAL CUNTS  👎

YER NEIGHBOURS  MUST THINK YOU ARE A RIGHT CLOWN  🤡🤡🤡👍😂😂😂

My house has never had a number. It was given a name when it was built. It's a detached residence with only one other property nearby (which also has a name not a number). 

So  you ragey little pleb. Enjoy living in your shoebox flat  :meltdown:
RIK MAYALL
*****
Posts: 12 061


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #10 on: August 14, 2020, 11:51:34 AM »
Upskirt Cottage
Pervert Close
RIK MAYALL
*****
Posts: 12 061


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: August 14, 2020, 11:53:02 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 14, 2020, 09:58:35 AM
REMEMBER WHEN RIK CALLED HIS WINDOWS 95 P.C HIS RECORDING STUDIO 😃😀😃😀😃🤠🌈🥶🥶🥶🥶

BEER ME BOYZZZ🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍🌈🤠

Still mentioning me are ya .

Fucking clown
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #12 on: August 14, 2020, 11:59:09 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 14, 2020, 11:51:34 AM
Upskirt Cottage
Pervert Close



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

DEVIANT DRIVE  👎👎👎
RiversideRifle
*****
Posts: 558


« Reply #13 on: August 14, 2020, 12:36:11 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 14, 2020, 09:58:35 AM
REMEMBER WHEN RIK CALLED HIS WINDOWS 95 P.C HIS RECORDING STUDIO 😃😀😃😀😃🤠🌈🥶🥶🥶🥶

BEER ME BOYZZZ🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍🌈🤠


He's a good bloke is Rik, has bare love from me for singing for the golden generation for free  :like:
Bernie
*****
Posts: 5 676


« Reply #14 on: August 14, 2020, 01:23:31 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 14, 2020, 11:51:34 AM
Upskirt Cottage
Pervert Close

Is that the top class "Patter" you claim to pervey?
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #15 on: August 21, 2020, 07:00:28 AM »
REMEMBER WHEN TRIFLE  THOUGHT HE WAS ITK   


THE DAFT CUNT COULDN'T PIN A TAIL ON A FUCKING  donkey


WITHOUT A FUCKING BLINDFOLD   charles



STILL WAITING  FOR WHEN YOU'LL BE HOME   



YOU AND BERNIE......RIGHT PAIR OF SHITHOUSE   :wanker: :wanker:



 
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Posts: 1 893


« Reply #16 on: August 21, 2020, 07:17:54 AM »
REMEMBER WHEN YOU THOUGH YOU WERE IN WITH THE FRONTLINE LADS?

EVERY PICTURE WAS YOU STOOD 3 METRES FROM THE REST OF THE GROUP  jc

AND SOMEONE ON FMTTM SAID THEY USED TO SEND YOU TO THE BAR AND THEY USED TO ALL FUCK OFF AND LEAVE YOU TICKETLESS FOR THE GAME  charles charles charles

HAVE 3 SIDS 

BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 929


« Reply #17 on: August 21, 2020, 08:35:15 AM »
Round Two !


IMHO - anyone who gets all tearful about the magic time under Robbo is a deluded idiot.

We were bang average at best under Robbo and very unprofessional for the remaining time.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #18 on: August 21, 2020, 08:41:20 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on August 21, 2020, 08:35:15 AM
Round Two !


IMHO - anyone who gets all tearful about the magic time under Robbo is a deluded idiot.

We were bang average at best under Robbo and very unprofessional for the remaining time.


NAME ME A TIME..... WHEN THIS CLUB HAS EVER BEEN PROFFESIONAL ?

CHARLEY AMER TIED UP BIG JACK AND JOHN NEALS HANDS  👎

WITH AN INPUT OF MONEY WE COULD HAVE WON TROPHYS IN THE 70'S AND 80'S 👍
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 929


« Reply #19 on: August 21, 2020, 08:51:10 AM »
Are you calling me a count ?
Johnny Thunder
*****
Posts: 12 641


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #20 on: August 21, 2020, 08:55:09 AM »
Fuck off.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 929


« Reply #21 on: August 21, 2020, 09:13:09 AM »
Oi no swearing in thread titles.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Posts: 12 641


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #22 on: August 21, 2020, 09:13:55 AM »
 rava
Jake Andrews
*****
Posts: 10 679



« Reply #23 on: August 21, 2020, 11:54:39 AM »
This Thread:


       
Bernie
*****
Posts: 5 676


« Reply #24 on: August 21, 2020, 12:40:24 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on August 21, 2020, 08:35:15 AM
Round Two !


IMHO - anyone who gets all tearful about the magic time under Robbo is a deluded idiot.

We were bang average at best under Robbo and very unprofessional for the remaining time.

I agree

Don't get the Juninho wankfest either.

Yeah he was good - but we still went down and he fucked off immediately. Also, it's telling that no other premier league club was interested in taking him on. Ended up at Celtic FFS  charles

A great player, but the way he is hero worshipped is embarassing.
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Posts: 1 580



« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:11:27 PM »
I used to be proud of where i was born but are you the thickest people in the world?
