August 13, 2020, 12:21:27 AM
Topic: TOP OF THE POPS....  (Read 109 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 959

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Yesterday at 09:26:00 PM
THE MIGHTY GLASGOW RANGERS  👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍

THERE TO STAY ALL SEASON  👍✊👍

POOR POPCORN TEETH  😂😂😂

W. A. T. P. ✊🇬🇧✊🇬🇧✊🇬🇧
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Atomic Dog
Posts: 104


Bow Wow Wow


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:40:05 PM
Thought you were starting a thread of the greatest music program on tv there

"Everybodies on top of the pops"

And indeed they were.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 002


Once in every lifetime


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:45:50 PM
And every fucker mimed
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Atomic Dog
Posts: 104


Bow Wow Wow


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:52:49 PM
They never like lot's of Band's played live.

New Order doing Blue Monday is one that springs to mind 🤔
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 002


Once in every lifetime


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:57:19 PM
You said that without moving your lips 
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Atomic Dog
Posts: 104


Bow Wow Wow


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:15:19 PM
😊😷

Joking aside still the best Music show yes there was some shite on there, but some class band's appeared on there.

John Peel with The Faces,

The Ramones, Stones, UK Subs,

Stone Roses and Mondays on the same show at the height of Acid house

Mark E Smith with the Inspirals was class!
