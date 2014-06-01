Thought you were starting a thread of the greatest music program on tv there
"Everybodies on top of the pops"
And indeed they were.
And every fucker mimed
They never like lot's of Band's played live.
New Order doing Blue Monday is one that springs to mind 🤔
You said that without moving your lips
😊😷
Joking aside still the best Music show yes there was some shite on there, but some class band's appeared on there.
John Peel with The Faces,
The Ramones, Stones, UK Subs,
Stone Roses and Mondays on the same show at the height of Acid house
Mark E Smith with the Inspirals was class!