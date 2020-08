RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 999





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 999Once in every lifetime Re: Towz « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:44:42 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 10:39:51 PM Bet the old dears love it 😍

Class mateBet the old dears love it 😍

Thatís not a care home track, mind you it may end up that way.



Thatís a track I perform with my duo Partner Dave, whos photos are in the montage. Heís been on tv, worked with some of the biggest comedians in the country as well as some of the biggest bands/vocalists from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

He has a wealth of experience. Thatís not a care home track, mind you it may end up that way.Thatís a track I perform with my duo Partner Dave, whos photos are in the montage. Heís been on tv, worked with some of the biggest comedians in the country as well as some of the biggest bands/vocalists from the 70s, 80s and 90s.He has a wealth of experience. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT