August 12, 2020, 04:06:27 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Run out music at The Riverside - POLL
Question:
The "running out" music at The Riverside Stadium should be (Voting closes: August 19, 2020, 02:16:27 PM)
Pigbag
The Power Game
Some other shite - suggest
Author
Topic: Run out music at The Riverside - POLL (Read 87 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
Run out music at The Riverside - POLL
Today
at 02:16:27 PM
I have very fond memories of the 70's teams running out at Ayresome Park to that crackly tannoy system belting out The Cyril Stapleton Orchestra playing The Power Game.
Nowadays Pigbag is the tune of choice and it has its supporters too. (Playing music after goals is just wrong so I'm ignoring that).
So, if the choice was just down to us what would it be?
Squarewheelbike
Re: Run out music at The Riverside - POLL
Today
at 02:24:04 PM
Steptoe and Son?
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Run out music at The Riverside - POLL
Today
at 02:24:25 PM
Ural Quntz
Re: Run out music at The Riverside - POLL
Today
at 03:01:36 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&v=nDTK97HJeEo&feature=emb_logo
Pile
Re: Run out music at The Riverside - POLL
Today
at 03:09:13 PM
Did we have the power game under some of Moggas games or did I dream it?
Pile
Re: Run out music at The Riverside - POLL
Today
at 03:11:10 PM
I reckon it should be something by Stromzy. Run out music needs to diversify.
Ural Quntz
Re: Run out music at The Riverside - POLL
Today
at 03:36:59 PM
This might send out a more optimistic and raucous tone!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixMWhpg0iXU
Rare footage of lids dancing to this here >>>>>>
Bobupanddown
Re: Run out music at The Riverside - POLL
Today
at 03:45:53 PM
We should run out to Shaddap You Face by Joe Dolce.
monkeyman
Re: Run out music at The Riverside - POLL
Today
at 03:47:51 PM
IN THE NAVY
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Run out music at The Riverside - POLL
Today
at 03:58:54 PM
REM Everybody Hurts.
Loading...