August 12, 2020, 04:06:27 PM
Question: The "running out" music at The Riverside Stadium should be  (Voting closes: August 19, 2020, 02:16:27 PM)
Pigbag
The Power Game
Some other shite - suggest

Run out music at The Riverside - POLL
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 592


Pull your socks up Tel.


« on: Today at 02:16:27 PM »
I have very fond memories of the 70's teams running out at Ayresome Park to that crackly tannoy system belting out The Cyril Stapleton Orchestra playing The Power Game.

Nowadays Pigbag is the tune of choice and it has its supporters too. (Playing music after goals is just wrong so I'm ignoring that).

So, if the choice was just down to us what would it be?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 874


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:24:04 PM »
Steptoe and Son?
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 592


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:24:25 PM »
 :steptoe:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 234


Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:01:36 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&v=nDTK97HJeEo&feature=emb_logo
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
Posts: 40 468



« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:09:13 PM »
Did we have the power game under some of Moggas games or did I dream it?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Posts: 40 468



« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:11:10 PM »
I reckon it should be something by Stromzy. Run out music needs to diversify.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 234


Pack o cunts


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:36:59 PM »
This might send out a more optimistic and raucous tone!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixMWhpg0iXU

Rare footage of lids dancing to this here >>>>>> :meltdown:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 520


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:45:53 PM »
We should run out to Shaddap You Face by Joe Dolce.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Posts: 10 742


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:47:51 PM »
IN THE NAVY  klins
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 920



« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:58:54 PM »
REM Everybody Hurts.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
