Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 12, 2020, 07:29:23 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Derooon Promises Pizza
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Derooon Promises Pizza (Read 139 times)
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 13 912
Derooon Promises Pizza
«
on:
Today
at 01:43:56 PM »
https://www.joe.co.uk/sport/marten-de-roon-bergamo-pizza-atalanta-win-champions-league-246302
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 672
Re: Derooon Promises Pizza
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:46:15 PM »
No sure what hes doing playing in the final stages of the CL.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 921
Re: Derooon Promises Pizza
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:48:32 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
Online
Posts: 8 920
Re: Derooon Promises Pizza
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:07:08 PM »
Another one the Boro faithful wrote-off as shite
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 672
Re: Derooon Promises Pizza
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:20:55 PM »
More a case of being underwhelmed by our £12m main summer signing from Italy turning out to be no better than a lower prem player.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 744
Re: Derooon Promises Pizza
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:38:17 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 06:07:08 PM
Another one the Boro faithful wrote-off as shite
12 MILLION HEADLESS CHICKEN FUCKING LIABILITY
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...