August 12, 2020, 07:29:18 PM
Author Topic: Derooon Promises Pizza  (Read 138 times)
plazmuh
« on: Today at 01:43:56 PM »
https://www.joe.co.uk/sport/marten-de-roon-bergamo-pizza-atalanta-win-champions-league-246302

 monkey
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:46:15 PM »
No sure what hes doing playing in the final stages of the CL.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:48:32 PM »
 :like:
towz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:07:08 PM »
Another one the Boro faithful wrote-off as shite  charles
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:20:55 PM »
More a case of being underwhelmed by our £12m main summer signing from Italy turning out to be no better than a lower prem player.
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:38:17 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:07:08 PM
Another one the Boro faithful wrote-off as shite  charles
12 MILLION HEADLESS CHICKEN FUCKING LIABILITY  :wanker:
