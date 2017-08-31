Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Towz
on: Today at 01:25:52 PM
I think this is an important message for you



Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:57:59 PM
So you're an anarchist?
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:09:12 PM
towz:
So you're an anarchist?

I suppose I am now.
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:14:41 PM
Welcome brother, anarcho-syndicalism is a good option  :like:
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:16:09 PM
Bobupanddown:
towz:
So you're an anarchist?

I suppose I am now.

Sounds more libertarian to me
