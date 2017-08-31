Welcome,
August 12, 2020, 02:17:57 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Topic: Towz (Read 49 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 518
Towz
«
on:
Today
at 01:25:52 PM »
I think this is an important message for you
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Online
Posts: 8 909
Re: Towz
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:57:59 PM »
So you're an anarchist?
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 518
Re: Towz
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:09:12 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 01:57:59 PM
So you're an anarchist?
I suppose I am now.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Online
Posts: 8 909
Re: Towz
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:14:41 PM »
Welcome brother, anarcho-syndicalism is a good option
Oldfield
Online
Posts: 911
Re: Towz
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:16:09 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 02:09:12 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 01:57:59 PM
So you're an anarchist?
I suppose I am now.
Sounds more libertarian to me
