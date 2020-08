Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 212 Ben and Jerry Ice Cream want more immigration « on: Today at 12:00:20 PM » https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-53741180



Is this so they can fill up their factories and outlets with unskilled workers working on shit pay, terms and conditions while making lots of profit for Unilever's shareholders?



Is this so they can fill up their factories and outlets with unskilled workers working on shit pay, terms and conditions while making lots of profit for Unilever's shareholders?

Interesting how corporations are using virtue signalling as part of their advertising. Cheap too!!