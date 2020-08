Wee_Willie

I have a cable running from some external lights and cable to an IP rated switch which is on a fused spur/RCD. It only needs to be 1-way

On the BG system there is a neon light with black wires going into L1 and Com.

I have wired up

Supply live into Com
Load live into L1
negative wires joined up in a block
earthed box etc

The problem I have is that the neon light comes on when it is off and goes on when on.

It is arse about face

Do I need to run a link between L1 and my negative block?

Cheers WW