Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 12, 2020, 10:44:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Recession confirmed  (Read 396 times)
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 42


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:44:37 AM »
what now? I really worry when Furlough finishes.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 924


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:46:06 AM »
Don't worry, be happy
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 998


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:46:41 AM »
No surprise.

Yet when India suffer its next earthquake, well still send them a few billion to help out.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 42


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:49:23 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 924


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:52:13 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 672


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:02:58 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:52:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy

But a large number of us are going to be a lot worse off over the next few years if not longer. I'm down £1000s because of this shite and friends are doing a worse than that and this is just the start.  lost
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 924


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:05:09 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:02:58 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:52:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy

But a large number of us are going to be a lot worse off over the next few years if not longer. I'm down £1000s because of this shite and friends are doing a worse than that and this is just the start.  lost

I know mate and you have my sympathy but we'll survive. Try to stay positive and make the most of every day
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 094


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:06:07 AM »
It was always on it way. will be short term. Its only because a lot of people cant get back to work.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 521


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:48:02 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:44:37 AM
what now? I really worry when Furlough finishes.

Its going to be a bloodbath.

This winter will be difficult for millions.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 672


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:09:45 AM »
Don't worry Boris was saying again yesterday that we have a world beating response to it all and we're on track to bounce back stronger than ever  :homer:
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 924


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:18:22 AM »
Yes pound for pound we've beat everyone in terms of fucking it up  :homer:
Logged
Mickgaz
**
Online Online

Posts: 69


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:18:49 AM »
I have been furloughed for 5 months at the beginning work got in touch every week then 2 month ago got a message saying furloughed until further notice. Not heard a thing since over £2000 down on wages. It's not looking good for lots of us.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 213



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:19:39 AM »
Wealth tax on its way ...
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 521


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:53:14 AM »
Lockdown was a joke decision, made by frightened little children incapable of leadership.

Sweden showed the way and now we pay the price for that decision and continued clown shoes frightened little children playing politics.

But get outside and clap for the NHS - they won't see redundancies, you fuckers will though.
 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 235


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:54:25 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:05:09 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:02:58 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:52:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy

But a large number of us are going to be a lot worse off over the next few years if not longer. I'm down £1000s because of this shite and friends are doing a worse than that and this is just the start.  lost

I know mate and you have my sympathy but we'll survive. Try to stay positive and make the most of every day

You could always send some of your £1200 a day?

You being a top Marxist socialist cunt an'all

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 521


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:55:56 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:54:25 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:05:09 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:02:58 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:52:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy

But a large number of us are going to be a lot worse off over the next few years if not longer. I'm down £1000s because of this shite and friends are doing a worse than that and this is just the start.  lost

I know mate and you have my sympathy but we'll survive. Try to stay positive and make the most of every day

You could always send some of your £1200 a day?

You being a top Marxist socialist cunt an'all

 

Just like DaftJim - its socialism for thee, not for me when it comes to paying their fair share.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 368


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:16:03 PM »
I never stopped working here due to the nature of my job. 

Now that the enhanced unemployment payments have stopped, these people that lounged around drinking all day for 5 months are certainly bricking it.  Funnily enough all griping that it got stopped.  There are plenty of places looking for workers but below their standard.

A job is a job in my eyes.  If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 672


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:30:46 PM »


A job is a job in my eyes.  If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj.
[/quote]

Really?? You'd be able to support you're family on minimal wage if you'd been earnings decent $$ previous?
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 368


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:47:54 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 12:30:46 PM


A job is a job in my eyes.  If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj.

Really?? You'd be able to support you're family on minimal wage if you'd been earnings decent $$ previous?


[/quote]

It would be certainy more helpful than the $160 a week they are getting now.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 592


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:55:51 PM »
Growth in Q3.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 924


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:56:15 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:54:25 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:05:09 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:02:58 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:52:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy

But a large number of us are going to be a lot worse off over the next few years if not longer. I'm down £1000s because of this shite and friends are doing a worse than that and this is just the start.  lost

I know mate and you have my sympathy but we'll survive. Try to stay positive and make the most of every day

You could always send some of your £1200 a day?

You being a top Marxist socialist cunt an'all

 

No problem, if anyone is in dire straits, and not a cunt, I'll be happy to help
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 592


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:59:31 PM »
Well that rules Knopfler out, the Geordie cunt.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 924


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:00:11 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:59:31 PM
Well that rules Knopfler out, the Geordie cunt.

 jc
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 521


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:48:06 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 12:16:03 PM
A job is a job in my eyes.  If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj.

Couldn't agree more.

Its far more degrading to be down the dole office begging for hand outs than flipping burgers in McDonalds or sweeping up in some factory.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 921



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:55:22 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:18:22 AM
Yes pound for pound we've beat everyone in terms of fucking it up  :homer:

Trump:  hold my beer
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 924


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:30:13 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:55:22 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:18:22 AM
Yes pound for pound we've beat everyone in terms of fucking it up  :homer:

Trump:  hold my beer




Fair point like, Trumpy lad has made an absolute clusterfuck of it  :beer:
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 402


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:34:23 PM »
Couldnt stand Sturgeon but she has handled this a lot better than Boris hes hardly been seen throughout it all.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 235


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:38:02 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 05:34:23 PM
Couldnt stand Sturgeon but she has handled this a lot better than Boris hes hardly been seen throughout it all.

Has she fuck - its only cos there's hardly any cunt lives up there that she's got away with it

Fucking useless attention seeker  as the Exam results 'fiasco proves

Same with that buck toothed split arse in NZ - no fucker lives there and she thinks she's done a great job

See also Sweden - no cunt lives there

 :pd:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 924


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:40:27 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 05:38:02 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 05:34:23 PM
Couldnt stand Sturgeon but she has handled this a lot better than Boris hes hardly been seen throughout it all.

Has she fuck - its only cos there's hardly any cunt lives up there that she's got away with it

Fucking useless attention seeker  as the Exam results 'fiasco proves

Same with that buck toothed split arse in NZ - no fucker lives there and she thinks she's done a great job

See also Sweden - no cunt lives there

 :pd:





 charles
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 132


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:49:31 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 05:38:02 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 05:34:23 PM
Couldnt stand Sturgeon but she has handled this a lot better than Boris hes hardly been seen throughout it all.

Has she fuck - its only cos there's hardly any cunt lives up there that she's got away with it

Fucking useless attention seeker  as the Exam results 'fiasco proves

Same with that buck toothed split arse in NZ - no fucker lives there and she thinks she's done a great job

See also Sweden - no cunt lives there

 :pd:





Well thats spot on that mind  :like:
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 619


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:01:45 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:54:25 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:05:09 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:02:58 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:52:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy

But a large number of us are going to be a lot worse off over the next few years if not longer. I'm down £1000s because of this shite and friends are doing a worse than that and this is just the start.  lost

I know mate and you have my sympathy but we'll survive. Try to stay positive and make the most of every day

You could always send some of your £1200 a day?

You being a top Marxist socialist cunt an'all

 

Leave towz alone, he is grossly underpaid for working in the desert 12 weeks at a time. Still, hes doing what needs must to feed his Thai village  :nige: (his kids back home can do one)
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 924


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:02:32 PM »
I am a true socialist  jc
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 672


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:13:27 PM »
Said it before Japan and South Korea have done the best jobs of managing it in highly developed, densely populated countries.  No full on lockdowns and smallest downturns in economies but then they had the advantage of having had to live with the Chinese and their regular plagues for years so know what to do.

Our shithouse cunts just run around shout panic or dont panic depending on which of the opposing and generally vested interest experts theyve listened to that day.  :wanker:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 127



View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:56:51 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:55:51 PM
Growth in Q3.

Anemic growth from a position of minus 20%. Still going to be brutal for many
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 914



View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:27:35 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:46:41 AM
No surprise.

Yet when India suffer its next earthquake, well still send them a few billion to help out.

Fuck me sideways, life must eat you up.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 914



View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:31:34 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:52:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy

Thats shit as well. What the fuck. Because youre on bucks in the desert? Jesus, Im a champagne socialist but thats crap. I have clients who have had no fucking money for five months ffs. Not a subject for piss taking

Me? Ill fight any fucker tonight
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 924


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:36:34 PM »
Had a few mate?  :alf:

I'm just recommending to try not to get stressed and not worry
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 998


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:38:39 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:27:35 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:46:41 AM
No surprise.

Yet when India suffer its next earthquake, well still send them a few billion to help out.

Fuck me sideways, life must eat you up.


When theres millions of people in our country struggling to put clothes on kids backs and food in their stomachs,  helping any other country should not be a priority.
Sweden, Iraq, Canada or anywhere else should not be our responsibility.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 914



View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:43:41 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:36:34 PM
Had a few mate?  :alf:

I'm just recommending to try not to get stressed and not worry

Three whisky stronger than a honeymooners dick. That post is still not right. Lads and lasses ( some) have had zero since Feb ffs and many have serious worries. Stay happy aint funny when yall fucked, mate
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 