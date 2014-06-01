Pallys bar stool

Posts: 42 Recession confirmed « on: Today at 09:44:37 AM » what now? I really worry when Furlough finishes. Logged

Posts: 11 984Once in every lifetime Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:46:41 AM » No surprise.



Yet when India suffer its next earthquake, well still send them a few billion to help out. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Posts: 4 094 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:06:07 AM » It was always on it way. will be short term. Its only because a lot of people cant get back to work. Logged

Posts: 1 670 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:09:45 AM » Don't worry Boris was saying again yesterday that we have a world beating response to it all and we're on track to bounce back stronger than ever Logged

Posts: 8 916 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:18:22 AM » Yes pound for pound we've beat everyone in terms of fucking it up Logged

Posts: 69 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:18:49 AM » I have been furloughed for 5 months at the beginning work got in touch every week then 2 month ago got a message saying furloughed until further notice. Not heard a thing since over £2000 down on wages. It's not looking good for lots of us. Logged

Posts: 9 213 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:19:39 AM » Wealth tax on its way ... Logged

Posts: 3 520 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:53:14 AM » Lockdown was a joke decision, made by frightened little children incapable of leadership.



Sweden showed the way and now we pay the price for that decision and continued clown shoes frightened little children playing politics.



But get outside and clap for the NHS - they won't see redundancies, you fuckers will though.

Posts: 3 368 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:16:03 PM » I never stopped working here due to the nature of my job.



Now that the enhanced unemployment payments have stopped, these people that lounged around drinking all day for 5 months are certainly bricking it. Funnily enough all griping that it got stopped. There are plenty of places looking for workers but below their standard.



A job is a job in my eyes. If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj. Logged

Posts: 1 670 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:30:46 PM »



A job is a job in my eyes. If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj.

[/quote]



Really?? You'd be able to support you're family on minimal wage if you'd been earnings decent $$ previous?



Logged

Posts: 3 368 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:47:54 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 12:30:46 PM



A job is a job in my eyes. If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj.



Really?? You'd be able to support you're family on minimal wage if you'd been earnings decent $$ previous?





[/quote]



It would be certainy more helpful than the $160 a week they are getting now. Really?? You'd be able to support you're family on minimal wage if you'd been earnings decent $$ previous?[/quote]It would be certainy more helpful than the $160 a week they are getting now. Logged

Growth in Q3.

Well that rules Knopfler out, the Geordie cunt.

Posts: 2 402 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #26 on: Today at 05:34:23 PM » Couldnt stand Sturgeon but she has handled this a lot better than Boris hes hardly been seen throughout it all. Logged

Phew thats betterPosts: 7 235Pack o cunts Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #27 on: Today at 05:38:02 PM » Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 05:34:23 PM Couldnt stand Sturgeon but she has handled this a lot better than Boris hes hardly been seen throughout it all.



Has she fuck - its only cos there's hardly any cunt lives up there that she's got away with it



Fucking useless attention seeker as the Exam results 'fiasco proves



Same with that buck toothed split arse in NZ - no fucker lives there and she thinks she's done a great job



See also Sweden - no cunt lives there











Has she fuck - its only cos there's hardly any cunt lives up there that she's got away with it

Fucking useless attention seeker as the Exam results 'fiasco proves

Same with that buck toothed split arse in NZ - no fucker lives there and she thinks she's done a great job

See also Sweden - no cunt lives there