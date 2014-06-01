|
Pallys bar stool
what now? I really worry when Furlough finishes.
Pallys bar stool
Don't worry, be happy
Your happiness wont feed my children.
towz
Don't worry, be happy
Your happiness wont feed my children.
Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve
Don't worry, be happy
But a large number of us are going to be a lot worse off over the next few years if not longer. I'm down £1000s because of this shite and friends are doing a worse than that and this is just the start.
I know mate and you have my sympathy but we'll survive. Try to stay positive and make the most of every day
Ural Quntz
Bobupanddown
towz
