August 12, 2020, 02:17:52 PM
Author Topic: Recession confirmed  (Read 210 times)
Pallys bar stool

« on: Today at 09:44:37 AM »
what now? I really worry when Furlough finishes.
towz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:46:06 AM »
Don't worry, be happy
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:46:41 AM »
No surprise.

Yet when India suffer its next earthquake, well still send them a few billion to help out.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:49:23 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.
towz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:52:13 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:02:58 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:52:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy

But a large number of us are going to be a lot worse off over the next few years if not longer. I'm down £1000s because of this shite and friends are doing a worse than that and this is just the start.  lost
towz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:05:09 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:02:58 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:52:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy

But a large number of us are going to be a lot worse off over the next few years if not longer. I'm down £1000s because of this shite and friends are doing a worse than that and this is just the start.  lost

I know mate and you have my sympathy but we'll survive. Try to stay positive and make the most of every day
ccole
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:06:07 AM »
It was always on it way. will be short term. Its only because a lot of people cant get back to work.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:48:02 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:44:37 AM
what now? I really worry when Furlough finishes.

Its going to be a bloodbath.

This winter will be difficult for millions.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:09:45 AM »
Don't worry Boris was saying again yesterday that we have a world beating response to it all and we're on track to bounce back stronger than ever  :homer:
towz
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:18:22 AM »
Yes pound for pound we've beat everyone in terms of fucking it up  :homer:
Mickgaz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:18:49 AM »
I have been furloughed for 5 months at the beginning work got in touch every week then 2 month ago got a message saying furloughed until further notice. Not heard a thing since over £2000 down on wages. It's not looking good for lots of us.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:19:39 AM »
Wealth tax on its way ...
Bobupanddown
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:53:14 AM »
Lockdown was a joke decision, made by frightened little children incapable of leadership.

Sweden showed the way and now we pay the price for that decision and continued clown shoes frightened little children playing politics.

But get outside and clap for the NHS - they won't see redundancies, you fuckers will though.
 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:54:25 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:05:09 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:02:58 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:52:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy

But a large number of us are going to be a lot worse off over the next few years if not longer. I'm down £1000s because of this shite and friends are doing a worse than that and this is just the start.  lost

I know mate and you have my sympathy but we'll survive. Try to stay positive and make the most of every day

You could always send some of your £1200 a day?

You being a top Marxist socialist cunt an'all

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:55:56 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:54:25 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:05:09 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:02:58 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:52:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy

But a large number of us are going to be a lot worse off over the next few years if not longer. I'm down £1000s because of this shite and friends are doing a worse than that and this is just the start.  lost

I know mate and you have my sympathy but we'll survive. Try to stay positive and make the most of every day

You could always send some of your £1200 a day?

You being a top Marxist socialist cunt an'all

 

Just like DaftJim - its socialism for thee, not for me when it comes to paying their fair share.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steboro
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:16:03 PM »
I never stopped working here due to the nature of my job. 

Now that the enhanced unemployment payments have stopped, these people that lounged around drinking all day for 5 months are certainly bricking it.  Funnily enough all griping that it got stopped.  There are plenty of places looking for workers but below their standard.

A job is a job in my eyes.  If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:30:46 PM »


A job is a job in my eyes.  If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj.
[/quote]

Really?? You'd be able to support you're family on minimal wage if you'd been earnings decent $$ previous?
Steboro
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:47:54 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 12:30:46 PM


A job is a job in my eyes.  If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj.

Really?? You'd be able to support you're family on minimal wage if you'd been earnings decent $$ previous?


[/quote]

It would be certainy more helpful than the $160 a week they are getting now.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:55:51 PM »
Growth in Q3.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:56:15 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:54:25 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:05:09 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:02:58 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:52:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:49:23 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Don't worry, be happy

Your happiness wont feed my children.

Assuming you live in the UK, it's unlikely your children will starve

Don't worry, be happy

But a large number of us are going to be a lot worse off over the next few years if not longer. I'm down £1000s because of this shite and friends are doing a worse than that and this is just the start.  lost

I know mate and you have my sympathy but we'll survive. Try to stay positive and make the most of every day

You could always send some of your £1200 a day?

You being a top Marxist socialist cunt an'all

 

No problem, if anyone is in dire straits, and not a cunt, I'll be happy to help
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:59:31 PM »
Well that rules Knopfler out, the Geordie cunt.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:00:11 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:59:31 PM
Well that rules Knopfler out, the Geordie cunt.

 jc
