Pallys bar stool

Offline



Posts: 41





Posts: 41 Recession confirmed « on: Today at 09:44:37 AM » what now? I really worry when Furlough finishes. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 979





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 979Once in every lifetime Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:46:41 AM » No surprise.



Yet when India suffer its next earthquake, well still send them a few billion to help out. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

ccole

Online



Posts: 4 094





Posts: 4 094 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:06:07 AM » It was always on it way. will be short term. Its only because a lot of people cant get back to work. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 670





Posts: 1 670 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:09:45 AM » Don't worry Boris was saying again yesterday that we have a world beating response to it all and we're on track to bounce back stronger than ever Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 909





Posts: 8 909 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:18:22 AM » Yes pound for pound we've beat everyone in terms of fucking it up Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 69





Posts: 69 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:18:49 AM » I have been furloughed for 5 months at the beginning work got in touch every week then 2 month ago got a message saying furloughed until further notice. Not heard a thing since over £2000 down on wages. It's not looking good for lots of us. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 212







Posts: 9 212 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:19:39 AM » Wealth tax on its way ... Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 518





Posts: 3 518 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:53:14 AM » Lockdown was a joke decision, made by frightened little children incapable of leadership.



Sweden showed the way and now we pay the price for that decision and continued clown shoes frightened little children playing politics.



But get outside and clap for the NHS - they won't see redundancies, you fuckers will though.

Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 368





Posts: 3 368 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:16:03 PM » I never stopped working here due to the nature of my job.



Now that the enhanced unemployment payments have stopped, these people that lounged around drinking all day for 5 months are certainly bricking it. Funnily enough all griping that it got stopped. There are plenty of places looking for workers but below their standard.



A job is a job in my eyes. If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 670





Posts: 1 670 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:30:46 PM »



A job is a job in my eyes. If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj.

[/quote]



Really?? You'd be able to support you're family on minimal wage if you'd been earnings decent $$ previous?



Logged

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 368





Posts: 3 368 Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:47:54 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 12:30:46 PM



A job is a job in my eyes. If I had to go work at McDonald's or Walmart to support my family, i would do without hesitatioj.



Really?? You'd be able to support you're family on minimal wage if you'd been earnings decent $$ previous?





[/quote]



It would be certainy more helpful than the $160 a week they are getting now. Really?? You'd be able to support you're family on minimal wage if you'd been earnings decent $$ previous?[/quote]It would be certainy more helpful than the $160 a week they are getting now. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 591





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 591Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Recession confirmed « Reply #19 on: Today at 12:55:51 PM » Growth in Q3. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures