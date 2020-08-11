Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 13, 2020, 01:53:47 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Traore  (Read 623 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 002


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: August 11, 2020, 08:12:35 PM »
And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 634

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 11, 2020, 08:33:46 PM »
Criminal he wasn't rated by Karanka and more so Monk. Fair play to Pulis, he seen the potential straight away and used him all the time. Wouldn't surprise me if he is playing in the champs league for another team next season. He still loves the Boro does the lad  :mido:
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 43


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 11, 2020, 08:59:16 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 11, 2020, 08:12:35 PM
And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite

There were plenty on here Coulby, Robbso and others, Remember it well.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 470



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: August 11, 2020, 09:05:15 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on August 11, 2020, 08:59:16 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 11, 2020, 08:12:35 PM
And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite

There were plenty on here Coulby, Robbso and others, Remember it well.
i would say the majority. Clueless.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 634

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: August 11, 2020, 09:09:41 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on August 11, 2020, 08:59:16 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 11, 2020, 08:12:35 PM
And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite

There were plenty on here Coulby, Robbso and others, Remember it well.

How would you know, you haven't been on the board that long.  mcl
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 521


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: August 11, 2020, 09:11:46 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 11, 2020, 08:12:35 PM
And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite

I said, loudly at Old Trafford. When he raced through on goal, clean through and fluffed a pass/shot effort.

"THAT BOY WILL NEVER  BE FOOTBALLER SO LONG AS HE HAS A HOLE IN HIS ARSE"

I can admit I was wrong and he has Tony Pulis to thank for helping him become the player he is today.



Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 170



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: August 11, 2020, 09:15:51 PM »
Some thought he was shite because when he first came here he was' he improved and is now playing well as well as running fast.We might get him back one day when he's fucked. :alastair:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 470



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: August 11, 2020, 09:41:02 PM »
His managers were clueless when it came to traore, Karanka being the worst. He would swap him from left to right, depending which we were kicking so he could attempt to micromanage him from the tug out. What a complete fucking arsehole, could he have done any more to demoralise him. He was clearly the biggest attacking threat we had yet Karanka and Pulis were more concerned about his tracking back and they held him back too much. Fat lot of good it done the pair of them.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 746


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: August 11, 2020, 09:56:04 PM »
HE DID FUCK ALL TONIGHT PLAYED TO DEEP IN THE GAME
I THINK HE WILL END UP AT LIVERPOOL WITH KLOPP  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 921



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: August 11, 2020, 10:31:29 PM »
Quote from: Pile on August 11, 2020, 09:41:02 PM
Karanka being the worst. He would swap him from left to right, depending which we were kicking so he could attempt to micromanage him from the tug out.

 mick

Thats a hell of a warm up routine.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 145


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: August 11, 2020, 10:33:53 PM »
 lost
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 128



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM »
I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.
Logged
dropthebomb
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:19:12 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM
I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.

Clueless. Traore started pretty much every single game for Wolves until he kept picking up injuries - repeat shoulder dislocation.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 900


View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:36:39 AM »
Ive publicly admitted that I got it wrong about him.

I am on course to be proven right about Fletcher.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 43


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:48:36 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM
I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.

 lost

Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 213



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM »
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 189



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:36:33 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

He was born in Spain ya melt  lost
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 43


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:38:53 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

Could you clarify with Linford Christie wasnt on 50k a week at Manchester united?
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 213



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:42:00 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:36:33 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

He was born in Spain ya melt  lost

Assumed he was born in Mali ... which is where he was initially going to represent.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 213



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:42:40 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:38:53 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

Could you clarify with Linford Christie wasnt on 50k a week at Manchester united?

eh ...?
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 43


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:46:29 AM »
he was fast as fuck!
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 213



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:48:25 AM »
There wasn't enough of a drug supply to go around the dressing room at that time is my guess
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 145


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:17:30 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

 souey
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 213



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:41:54 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 01:17:30 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

 souey

Daft of me considering he looks just like Enrique Iglesias.

Boring cunt
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 145


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:56:46 PM »
 :nige:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 913



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:04:27 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:36:33 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

He was born in Spain ya melt  lost

Then he would be wandering bout a beach in Ibiza flogging hooky Bolexes to you and your tribe then wouldnt he
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 189



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:11:08 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 05:04:27 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:36:33 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

He was born in Spain ya melt  lost

Then he would be wandering bout a beach in Ibiza flogging hooky Bolexes to you and your tribe then wouldnt he

Are you a bit of a closet racist or summat or just a bit dense like :ponce:
Must be great being you pal  klins
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 132


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:50:59 PM »
Heard that before each match, he plasters baby oil all over his arms.

Clever  jc
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 926


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:01:42 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:11:08 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 05:04:27 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:36:33 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

He was born in Spain ya melt  lost

Then he would be wandering bout a beach in Ibiza flogging hooky Bolexes to you and your tribe then wouldnt he

Are you a bit of a closet racist or summat or just a bit dense like :ponce:
Must be great being you pal  klins

Nothing closet about Oddfield's racism, he's a white supremacist and proud hell yeah!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:26 PM by towz » Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 128



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:37:31 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 09:48:36 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM
I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.

 lost

Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.

He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar
Logged
dropthebomb
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:05:38 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:37:31 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 09:48:36 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM
I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.

 lost

Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.

He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar

Your judgement isn't to be trusted as you've demonstrated in this thread by lying about Traore not holding down a starting place at Wolves and then trying to imply Nuno agrees with with you on the shite you're posting.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 526

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:10:09 PM »
If he can catch a large egg, hed be a multi millionaire in American football 🏈

Fuck me the lad can run fast !
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 128



View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:16:55 PM »
Quote from: dropthebomb on Yesterday at 10:05:38 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:37:31 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 09:48:36 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM
I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.

 lost

Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.

He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar

Your judgement isn't to be trusted as you've demonstrated in this thread by lying about Traore not holding down a starting place at Wolves and then trying to imply Nuno agrees with with you on the shite you're posting.

I don't follow wolves too keenly but I guess he has started about 60% of games under Nunez. Hardly the first  name on the teamsheet
Logged
dropthebomb
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:57:26 PM »
He's started 41 games this season. Would certainly have been more had it not been for the fact he dislocated his shoulder and repeatedly aggravated the problem.
You're posting bollocks as usual.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 43


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:11:02 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:37:31 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 09:48:36 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM
I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.

 lost

Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.

He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar

Absolute bullshit. I watched him every week and he was the most exciting player since Merson. Of course he had rough edges but he was streets ahead of the shite we had. Your arrogance is ridiculous.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 