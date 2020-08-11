RIK MAYALL

Traore « on: August 11, 2020, 08:12:35 PM » And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite

Re: Traore « Reply #1 on: August 11, 2020, 08:33:46 PM » Criminal he wasn't rated by Karanka and more so Monk. Fair play to Pulis, he seen the potential straight away and used him all the time. Wouldn't surprise me if he is playing in the champs league for another team next season. He still loves the Boro does the lad

Re: Traore « Reply #5 on: August 11, 2020, 09:11:46 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 11, 2020, 08:12:35 PM And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite



I said, loudly at Old Trafford. When he raced through on goal, clean through and fluffed a pass/shot effort.



"THAT BOY WILL NEVER BE FOOTBALLER SO LONG AS HE HAS A HOLE IN HIS ARSE"



I can admit I was wrong and he has Tony Pulis to thank for helping him become the player he is today.







I said, loudly at Old Trafford. When he raced through on goal, clean through and fluffed a pass/shot effort."THAT BOY WILL NEVER BE FOOTBALLER SO LONG AS HE HAS A HOLE IN HIS ARSE"I can admit I was wrong and he has Tony Pulis to thank for helping him become the player he is today.





Re: Traore « Reply #6 on: August 11, 2020, 09:15:51 PM » Some thought he was shite because when he first came here he was' he improved and is now playing well as well as running fast.We might get him back one day when he's fucked.

Re: Traore « Reply #7 on: August 11, 2020, 09:41:02 PM » His managers were clueless when it came to traore, Karanka being the worst. He would swap him from left to right, depending which we were kicking so he could attempt to micromanage him from the tug out. What a complete fucking arsehole, could he have done any more to demoralise him. He was clearly the biggest attacking threat we had yet Karanka and Pulis were more concerned about his tracking back and they held him back too much. Fat lot of good it done the pair of them.

Re: Traore « Reply #8 on: August 11, 2020, 09:56:04 PM »

I THINK HE WILL END UP AT LIVERPOOL WITH KLOPP HE DID FUCK ALL TONIGHT PLAYED TO DEEP IN THE GAME

Re: Traore « Reply #9 on: August 11, 2020, 10:31:29 PM » Quote from: Pile on August 11, 2020, 09:41:02 PM Karanka being the worst. He would swap him from left to right, depending which we were kicking so he could attempt to micromanage him from the tug out.







Re: Traore « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM » I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.

Re: Traore « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:19:12 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.



Clueless. Traore started pretty much every single game for Wolves until he kept picking up injuries - repeat shoulder dislocation.

Re: Traore « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:36:39 AM » Ive publicly admitted that I got it wrong about him.



I am on course to be proven right about Fletcher.

Re: Traore « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:48:36 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.







Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

Re: Traore « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM » Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.



Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.



Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.



That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh. Logged

Posts: 8 189 Re: Traore « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:36:33 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.



Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.



Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.



That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.



He was born in Spain ya melt

Posts: 42 Re: Traore « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:38:53 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.



Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.



Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.



That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.



Could you clarify with Linford Christie wasnt on 50k a week at Manchester united?

Posts: 9 213 Re: Traore « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:42:00 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:36:33 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.



Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.



Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.



That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.



He was born in Spain ya melt

He was born in Spain ya melt

Assumed he was born in Mali ... which is where he was initially going to represent.

Re: Traore « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:48:25 AM » There wasn't enough of a drug supply to go around the dressing room at that time is my guess

Posts: 5 145 Re: Traore « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:17:30 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.



Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.



Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.



That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.



Posts: 913 Re: Traore « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:04:27 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:36:33 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.



Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.



Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.



That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.



He was born in Spain ya melt

He was born in Spain ya melt

Then he would be wandering bout a beach in Ibiza flogging hooky Bolexes to you and your tribe then wouldnt he

Posts: 8 189 Re: Traore « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:11:08 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 05:04:27 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:36:33 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:18:26 AM Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.



Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.



Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.



That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.



He was born in Spain ya melt

He was born in Spain ya melt

Then he would be wandering bout a beach in Ibiza flogging hooky Bolexes to you and your tribe then wouldnt he

Then he would be wandering bout a beach in Ibiza flogging hooky Bolexes to you and your tribe then wouldnt he

Are you a bit of a closet racist or summat or just a bit dense like

Are you a bit of a closet racist or summat or just a bit dense like

Must be great being you pal

Re: Traore « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:50:59 PM »



Heard that before each match, he plasters baby oil all over his arms.Clever

Re: Traore « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:37:31 PM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 09:48:36 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.

Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.







Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.



He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.

He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar

Re: Traore « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:05:38 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:37:31 PM Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 09:48:36 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.

Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and







Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.



He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar

He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar

Your judgement isn't to be trusted as you've demonstrated in this thread by lying about Traore not holding down a starting place at Wolves and then trying to imply Nuno agrees with with you on the shite you're posting. Your judgement isn't to be trusted as you've demonstrated in this thread by lying about Traore not holding down a starting place at Wolves and then trying to imply Nuno agrees with with you on the shite you're posting. Logged

Posts: 9 526Superstar Re: Traore « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:10:09 PM » If he can catch a large egg, hed be a multi millionaire in American football 🏈



Fuck me the lad can run fast ! Logged

Posts: 4 128 Re: Traore « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:16:55 PM » Quote from: dropthebomb on Yesterday at 10:05:38 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:37:31 PM Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 09:48:36 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:11:54 AM I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.







Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.



He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar

He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar

Your judgement isn't to be trusted as you've demonstrated in this thread by lying about Traore not holding down a starting place at Wolves and then trying to imply Nuno agrees with with you on the shite you're posting.

Your judgement isn't to be trusted as you've demonstrated in this thread by lying about Traore not holding down a starting place at Wolves and then trying to imply Nuno agrees with with you on the shite you're posting.

I don't follow wolves too keenly but I guess he has started about 60% of games under Nunez. Hardly the first name on the teamsheet I don't follow wolves too keenly but I guess he has started about 60% of games under Nunez. Hardly the first name on the teamsheet Logged