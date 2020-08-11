|
Pallys bar stool
And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite
There were plenty on here Coulby, Robbso and others, Remember it well.
Pallys bar stool
I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.
Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.
Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.
Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.
That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.
Could you clarify with Linford Christie wasnt on 50k a week at Manchester united?
He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.
He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar
Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.
He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.
He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar
Your judgement isn't to be trusted as you've demonstrated in this thread by lying about Traore not holding down a starting place at Wolves and then trying to imply Nuno agrees with with you on the shite you're posting.
He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.
He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar
Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.
He was shit at the Boro. I watched him every week and was right about that. Most of the people who say he was great never even watched him play.
He is better now than I ever thought he would be, so I was wrong about that. Show me a man who has bever been wrong about a footballer and I'll show you a liar
Your judgement isn't to be trusted as you've demonstrated in this thread by lying about Traore not holding down a starting place at Wolves and then trying to imply Nuno agrees with with you on the shite you're posting.
I don't follow wolves too keenly but I guess he has started about 60% of games under Nunez. Hardly the first name on the teamsheet
