And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite

Criminal he wasn't rated by Karanka and more so Monk. Fair play to Pulis, he seen the potential straight away and used him all the time. Wouldn't surprise me if he is playing in the champs league for another team next season. He still loves the Boro does the lad

Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:12:35 PM And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite



I said, loudly at Old Trafford. When he raced through on goal, clean through and fluffed a pass/shot effort.



"THAT BOY WILL NEVER BE FOOTBALLER SO LONG AS HE HAS A HOLE IN HIS ARSE"



I can admit I was wrong and he has Tony Pulis to thank for helping him become the player he is today.







I said, loudly at Old Trafford. When he raced through on goal, clean through and fluffed a pass/shot effort."THAT BOY WILL NEVER BE FOOTBALLER SO LONG AS HE HAS A HOLE IN HIS ARSE"I can admit I was wrong and he has Tony Pulis to thank for helping him become the player he is today.





Some thought he was shite because when he first came here he was' he improved and is now playing well as well as running fast.We might get him back one day when he's fucked.

His managers were clueless when it came to traore, Karanka being the worst. He would swap him from left to right, depending which we were kicking so he could attempt to micromanage him from the tug out. What a complete fucking arsehole, could he have done any more to demoralise him. He was clearly the biggest attacking threat we had yet Karanka and Pulis were more concerned about his tracking back and they held him back too much. Fat lot of good it done the pair of them.

Posts: 10 742 Re: Traore « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:56:04 PM »

HE DID FUCK ALL TONIGHT PLAYED TO DEEP IN THE GAMEI THINK HE WILL END UP AT LIVERPOOL WITH KLOPP

Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:41:02 PM Karanka being the worst. He would swap him from left to right, depending which we were kicking so he could attempt to micromanage him from the tug out.







Thats a hell of a warm up routine.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Posts: 5 145 Re: Traore « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:33:53 PM » Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:11:54 AM I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.



Clueless. Traore started pretty much every single game for Wolves until he kept picking up injuries - repeat shoulder dislocation.

Ive publicly admitted that I got it wrong about him.



I am on course to be proven right about Fletcher.

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:11:54 AM I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.







Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.

Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.



Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.



Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.



That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:18:26 AM Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.



Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.



Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.



That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.



He was born in Spain ya melt

Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:18:26 AM Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.



Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.



Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.



That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.



Could you clarify with Linford Christie wasnt on 50k a week at Manchester united?

Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 11:36:33 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:18:26 AM Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.



Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.



Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.



That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.



He was born in Spain ya melt

He was born in Spain ya melt

Assumed he was born in Mali ... which is where he was initially going to represent.

There wasn't enough of a drug supply to go around the dressing room at that time is my guess

Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:18:26 AM Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.



Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.



Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.



That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.



Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

