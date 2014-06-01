Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Traore  (Read 459 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Yesterday at 08:12:35 PM »
And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:33:46 PM »
Criminal he wasn't rated by Karanka and more so Monk. Fair play to Pulis, he seen the potential straight away and used him all the time. Wouldn't surprise me if he is playing in the champs league for another team next season. He still loves the Boro does the lad  :mido:
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:59:16 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:12:35 PM
And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite

There were plenty on here Coulby, Robbso and others, Remember it well.
Pile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:05:15 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 08:59:16 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:12:35 PM
And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite

There were plenty on here Coulby, Robbso and others, Remember it well.
i would say the majority. Clueless.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:09:41 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 08:59:16 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:12:35 PM
And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite

There were plenty on here Coulby, Robbso and others, Remember it well.

How would you know, you haven't been on the board that long.  mcl
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:11:46 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:12:35 PM
And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite

I said, loudly at Old Trafford. When he raced through on goal, clean through and fluffed a pass/shot effort.

"THAT BOY WILL NEVER  BE FOOTBALLER SO LONG AS HE HAS A HOLE IN HIS ARSE"

I can admit I was wrong and he has Tony Pulis to thank for helping him become the player he is today.



Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:15:51 PM »
Some thought he was shite because when he first came here he was' he improved and is now playing well as well as running fast.We might get him back one day when he's fucked. :alastair:
Pile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:41:02 PM »
His managers were clueless when it came to traore, Karanka being the worst. He would swap him from left to right, depending which we were kicking so he could attempt to micromanage him from the tug out. What a complete fucking arsehole, could he have done any more to demoralise him. He was clearly the biggest attacking threat we had yet Karanka and Pulis were more concerned about his tracking back and they held him back too much. Fat lot of good it done the pair of them.
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:56:04 PM »
HE DID FUCK ALL TONIGHT PLAYED TO DEEP IN THE GAME
I THINK HE WILL END UP AT LIVERPOOL WITH KLOPP  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:31:29 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:41:02 PM
Karanka being the worst. He would swap him from left to right, depending which we were kicking so he could attempt to micromanage him from the tug out.

 mick

Thats a hell of a warm up routine.
CapsDave
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:33:53 PM »
 lost
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:11:54 AM »
I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.
dropthebomb
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:19:12 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:11:54 AM
I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.

Clueless. Traore started pretty much every single game for Wolves until he kept picking up injuries - repeat shoulder dislocation.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:36:39 AM »
Ive publicly admitted that I got it wrong about him.

I am on course to be proven right about Fletcher.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:48:36 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:11:54 AM
I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.

 lost

Just admit you got it wrong fellah. You'll feel better for it.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:18:26 AM »
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.
Gramsci
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:36:33 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

He was born in Spain ya melt  lost
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:38:53 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

Could you clarify with Linford Christie wasnt on 50k a week at Manchester united?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:42:00 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 11:36:33 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

He was born in Spain ya melt  lost

Assumed he was born in Mali ... which is where he was initially going to represent.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:42:40 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:38:53 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

Could you clarify with Linford Christie wasnt on 50k a week at Manchester united?

eh ...?
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:46:29 AM »
he was fast as fuck!
Wee_Willie
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:48:25 AM »
There wasn't enough of a drug supply to go around the dressing room at that time is my guess
CapsDave
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:17:30 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

 souey
Wee_Willie
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:41:54 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:17:30 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

 souey

Daft of me considering he looks just like Enrique Iglesias.

CapsDave
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:56:46 PM »
 :nige:
