Traore « on: Yesterday at 08:12:35 PM » And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite

Re: Traore « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:33:46 PM » Criminal he wasn't rated by Karanka and more so Monk. Fair play to Pulis, he seen the potential straight away and used him all the time. Wouldn't surprise me if he is playing in the champs league for another team next season. He still loves the Boro does the lad

Re: Traore « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:11:46 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:12:35 PM And to think some daft cunts from the boro still think he's shite



I said, loudly at Old Trafford. When he raced through on goal, clean through and fluffed a pass/shot effort.



"THAT BOY WILL NEVER BE FOOTBALLER SO LONG AS HE HAS A HOLE IN HIS ARSE"



I can admit I was wrong and he has Tony Pulis to thank for helping him become the player he is today.







I said, loudly at Old Trafford. When he raced through on goal, clean through and fluffed a pass/shot effort."THAT BOY WILL NEVER BE FOOTBALLER SO LONG AS HE HAS A HOLE IN HIS ARSE"I can admit I was wrong and he has Tony Pulis to thank for helping him become the player he is today.





Re: Traore « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:15:51 PM » Some thought he was shite because when he first came here he was' he improved and is now playing well as well as running fast.We might get him back one day when he's fucked.

Re: Traore « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:41:02 PM » His managers were clueless when it came to traore, Karanka being the worst. He would swap him from left to right, depending which we were kicking so he could attempt to micromanage him from the tug out. What a complete fucking arsehole, could he have done any more to demoralise him. He was clearly the biggest attacking threat we had yet Karanka and Pulis were more concerned about his tracking back and they held him back too much. Fat lot of good it done the pair of them.

Re: Traore « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:56:04 PM » HE DID FUCK ALL TONIGHT PLAYED TO DEEP IN THE GAME I THINK HE WILL END UP AT LIVERPOOL WITH KLOPP

Re: Traore « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:11:54 AM » I was definitely a detractor and for good reason, he was largely shit at the boro. I presume he did well for Wolves tonight and his pace makes him a massive commodity but both Pulis and Karanka admitted that he was clueless here and they basically had to tell him where to stand and where to run. The wolves manager still sees it hence why Traore still hasnt nailed down a starting place at Wolves despite the hype.