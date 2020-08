LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 936



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 936CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡

Re: BORO QUIZ QUESTION 👍 « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:02:03 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:16:38 PM No multiple choice?



FUCK OFF YOU 🤡



IF YOU DON'T KNOW THE ANSWER WHY COMMENT ?



ARE YOU FUCKING THICK 😂😂😂 FUCK OFF YOU 🤡IF YOU DON'T KNOW THE ANSWER WHY COMMENT ?ARE YOU FUCKING THICK 😂😂😂