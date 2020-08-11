Ural Quntz



Re: Looks like theyve found a cure... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:27:18 PM » Anything made in Russia is by definition made by drunks and will break in 5 minutes or not work.



They have no concept of quality control



"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

towz

Re: Looks like theyve found a cure... « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:26:18 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:20:41 PM I doubt if the Russians could make a workable electric kettle.



Yeah the Russians are garbage at science and engineering:



1957: First intercontinental ballistic missile and orbital launch vehicle, the R-7 Semyorka.

1957: First satellite, Sputnik 1.

1957: First animal in Earth orbit, the dog Laika on Sputnik 2.

1959: First rocket ignition in Earth orbit, first man-made object to escape Earth's gravity, Luna 1.

1959: First data communications, or telemetry, to and from outer space, Luna 1.

1959: First man-made object to pass near the Moon, first man-made object in Heliocentric orbit, Luna 1.

1959: First probe to impact the Moon, Luna 2.

1959: First images of the moon's far side, Luna 3.

1960: First animals to safely return from Earth orbit, the dogs Belka and Strelka on Sputnik 5.

1961: First probe launched to Venus, Venera 1.

1961: First person in space (International definition) and in Earth orbit, Yuri Gagarin on Vostok 1, Vostok program.

1961: First person to spend over 24 hours in space Gherman Titov, Vostok 2 (also first person to sleep in space).

1962: First dual crewed spaceflight, Vostok 3 and Vostok 4.

1962: First probe launched to Mars, Mars 1.

1963: First woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, Vostok 6.

1964: First multi-person crew (3), Voskhod 1.

1965: First extra-vehicular activity (EVA), by Alexsei Leonov,[23] Voskhod 2.

1965: First radio telescope in space, Zond 3.

1965: First probe to hit another planet of the Solar System (Venus), Venera 3.

1966: First probe to make a soft landing on and transmit from the surface of the Moon, Luna 9.

1966: First probe in lunar orbit, Luna 10.

1967: First uncrewed rendezvous and docking, Cosmos 186/Cosmos 188.

1968: First living beings to reach the Moon (circumlunar flights) and return unharmed to Earth, Russian tortoises and other lifeforms on Zond 5.

1969: First docking between two crewed craft in Earth orbit and exchange of crews, Soyuz 4 and Soyuz 5.

1970: First soil samples automatically extracted and returned to Earth from another celestial body, Luna 16.

1970: First robotic space rover, Lunokhod 1 on the Moon.

1970: First full interplanetary travel with a soft landing and useful data transmission. Data received from the surface of another planet of the Solar System (Venus), Venera 7

1971: First space station, Salyut 1.

1971: First probe to impact the surface of Mars, Mars 2.

1971: First probe to land on Mars, Mars 3.

1975: First probe to orbit Venus, to make a soft landing on Venus, first photos from the surface of Venus, Venera 9.

1980: First Hispanic and Black person in space, Arnaldo Tamayo Méndez on Soyuz 38.

1984: First woman to walk in space, Svetlana Savitskaya (Salyut 7 space station).

1986: First crew to visit two separate space stations (Mir and Salyut 7).

1986: First probes to deploy robotic balloons into Venus atmosphere and to return pictures of a comet during close flyby Vega 1, Vega 2.

1986: First permanently crewed space station, Mir, 19862001, with a permanent presence on board (19891999).

1987: First crew to spend over one year in space, Vladimir Titov and Musa Manarov on board of Soyuz TM-4 - Mir.

Logged

Bill Buxton

Re: Looks like theyve found a cure... « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:34:00 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:26:18 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:20:41 PM I doubt if the Russians could make a workable electric kettle.



So What. Logged

towz

Re: Looks like theyve found a cure... « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:29:42 PM » Elon Musk says they make the best rocket engines in the world and he should know Logged

RedSteel

Re: Looks like theyve found a cure... « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:37:16 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:26:18 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:20:41 PM I doubt if the Russians could make a workable electric kettle.



Good at nicking other countries top secrets and duplicating it as their own.



Good at nicking other countries top secrets and duplicating it as their own. Logged

Spidoolie

Re: Looks like theyve found a cure... « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:49:11 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:26:18 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:20:41 PM I doubt if the Russians could make a workable electric kettle.



I fail to see any medical breakthrough in that copied and pasted list Logged

towz

Re: Looks like theyve found a cure... « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:57:31 PM » Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 09:49:11 PM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:26:18 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:20:41 PM I doubt if the Russians could make a workable electric kettle.



Congratulations! Logged