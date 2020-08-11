Welcome,
August 11, 2020, 10:13:20 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Looks like theyve found a cure...
Author
Topic: Looks like theyve found a cure... (Read 459 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 759
Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
on:
Today
at 02:22:54 PM
Sputnik V
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/russia-unveils-coronavirus-vaccine-claiming-victory-in-global-race-before-final-testing-is-complete/2020/08/11/792f8a54-d813-11ea-a788-2ce86ce81129_story.html?outputType=amp
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 224
Pack o cunts
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:27:18 PM
Anything made in Russia is by definition made by drunks and will break in 5 minutes or not work.
They have no concept of quality control
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 759
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:33:57 PM
Press conference live from outside the lab
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 936
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:51:53 PM
DOES THIS MEAN LISA IS SAFE NOW 👍
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 910
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:00:54 PM
Wanna bet?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
Online
Posts: 8 895
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:16:58 PM
Hope it works
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 489
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:20:41 PM
I doubt if the Russians could make a workable electric kettle.
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 974
Once in every lifetime
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:21:00 PM
a cure for the pretend virus amongst us?
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 909
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:23:08 PM
It was pirated from a Trump facility
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 741
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:24:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 02:22:54 PM
Sputnik V
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/russia-unveils-coronavirus-vaccine-claiming-victory-in-global-race-before-final-testing-is-complete/2020/08/11/792f8a54-d813-11ea-a788-2ce86ce81129_story.html?outputType=amp
SO DOES THAT MEAN YER OWE CROCKET A TON NOW
towz
Online
Posts: 8 895
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:26:18 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 04:20:41 PM
I doubt if the Russians could make a workable electric kettle.
Yeah the Russians are garbage at science and engineering:
1957: First intercontinental ballistic missile and orbital launch vehicle, the R-7 Semyorka.
1957: First satellite, Sputnik 1.
1957: First animal in Earth orbit, the dog Laika on Sputnik 2.
1959: First rocket ignition in Earth orbit, first man-made object to escape Earth's gravity, Luna 1.
1959: First data communications, or telemetry, to and from outer space, Luna 1.
1959: First man-made object to pass near the Moon, first man-made object in Heliocentric orbit, Luna 1.
1959: First probe to impact the Moon, Luna 2.
1959: First images of the moon's far side, Luna 3.
1960: First animals to safely return from Earth orbit, the dogs Belka and Strelka on Sputnik 5.
1961: First probe launched to Venus, Venera 1.
1961: First person in space (International definition) and in Earth orbit, Yuri Gagarin on Vostok 1, Vostok program.
1961: First person to spend over 24 hours in space Gherman Titov, Vostok 2 (also first person to sleep in space).
1962: First dual crewed spaceflight, Vostok 3 and Vostok 4.
1962: First probe launched to Mars, Mars 1.
1963: First woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, Vostok 6.
1964: First multi-person crew (3), Voskhod 1.
1965: First extra-vehicular activity (EVA), by Alexsei Leonov,[23] Voskhod 2.
1965: First radio telescope in space, Zond 3.
1965: First probe to hit another planet of the Solar System (Venus), Venera 3.
1966: First probe to make a soft landing on and transmit from the surface of the Moon, Luna 9.
1966: First probe in lunar orbit, Luna 10.
1967: First uncrewed rendezvous and docking, Cosmos 186/Cosmos 188.
1968: First living beings to reach the Moon (circumlunar flights) and return unharmed to Earth, Russian tortoises and other lifeforms on Zond 5.
1969: First docking between two crewed craft in Earth orbit and exchange of crews, Soyuz 4 and Soyuz 5.
1970: First soil samples automatically extracted and returned to Earth from another celestial body, Luna 16.
1970: First robotic space rover, Lunokhod 1 on the Moon.
1970: First full interplanetary travel with a soft landing and useful data transmission. Data received from the surface of another planet of the Solar System (Venus), Venera 7
1971: First space station, Salyut 1.
1971: First probe to impact the surface of Mars, Mars 2.
1971: First probe to land on Mars, Mars 3.
1975: First probe to orbit Venus, to make a soft landing on Venus, first photos from the surface of Venus, Venera 9.
1980: First Hispanic and Black person in space, Arnaldo Tamayo Méndez on Soyuz 38.
1984: First woman to walk in space, Svetlana Savitskaya (Salyut 7 space station).
1986: First crew to visit two separate space stations (Mir and Salyut 7).
1986: First probes to deploy robotic balloons into Venus atmosphere and to return pictures of a comet during close flyby Vega 1, Vega 2.
1986: First permanently crewed space station, Mir, 19862001, with a permanent presence on board (19891999).
1987: First crew to spend over one year in space, Vladimir Titov and Musa Manarov on board of Soyuz TM-4 - Mir.
1988: First fully automated flight of a space shuttle (Buran).
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 153
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:26:52 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 02:22:54 PM
Sputnik V
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/russia-unveils-coronavirus-vaccine-claiming-victory-in-global-race-before-final-testing-is-complete/2020/08/11/792f8a54-d813-11ea-a788-2ce86ce81129_story.html?outputType=amp
That was last week's news
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 489
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 04:34:00 PM
So What.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 895
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:36:39 PM
So they can probably make a workable electric kettle
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 873
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:00:00 PM
Rush it out there like that 60's drug that cured morning sickness, what could go wrong!
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 510
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:18:42 PM
we don't trust those dodgy Russians but the corrupt and evil companies of Big Pharma are so much better
Don't even get me started on William Gates.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 618
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:33:28 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 05:00:00 PM
Rush it out there like that 60's drug that cured morning sickness, what could go wrong!
Agree
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 489
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:43:46 PM
What would you buy from Russia? Gas and oil maybe or the odd rusting nuclear warhead or decrepit aircraft carrier. Otherwise bugger all.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 910
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:45:04 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:43:46 PM
What would you buy from Russia? Gas and oil maybe or the odd rusting nuclear warhead or decrepit aircraft carrier. Otherwise bugger all.
Their call girls are quite nice.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 510
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 07:18:01 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:43:46 PM
What would you buy from Russia? Gas and oil maybe or the odd rusting nuclear warhead or decrepit aircraft carrier. Otherwise bugger all.
NASA buy seats on rockets into space.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 153
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 07:20:18 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:43:46 PM
What would you buy from Russia? Gas and oil maybe or the odd rusting nuclear warhead or decrepit aircraft carrier. Otherwise bugger all.
Were do you think for the last decade NASA has been getting it rocket engines from yep Russia
towz
Online
Posts: 8 895
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 07:29:42 PM
Elon Musk says they make the best rocket engines in the world and he should know
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:50:08 PM by towz
»
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 631
UTB
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 08:37:16 PM
Good at nicking other countries top secrets and duplicating it as their own.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 741
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 08:46:41 PM
I WOULD NOT BELIEVE A WORD THAT COMES OUT OF THAT CUNT PUTINS MOUTH
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 510
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 09:13:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 08:46:41 PM
I WOULD NOT BELIEVE A WORD THAT COMES OUT OF THAT CUNT PUTINS MOUTH
I'd trust him 100% more than Jeremy Corbyn or Owen Jones.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 631
UTB
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 09:14:54 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 08:46:41 PM
I WOULD NOT BELIEVE A WORD THAT COMES OUT OF THAT CUNT PUTINS MOUTH
Towz would let Putin do arse to mouth on him the owld commie fruit
towz
Online
Posts: 8 895
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 09:43:19 PM
Yeah Putin is a real commy
Spidoolie
Online
Posts: 36
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 09:49:11 PM
I fail to see any medical breakthrough in that copied and pasted list
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 741
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 09:53:56 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:13:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 08:46:41 PM
I WOULD NOT BELIEVE A WORD THAT COMES OUT OF THAT CUNT PUTINS MOUTH
I'd trust him 100% more than Jeremy Corbyn or Owen Jones.
WHAT THE FUCK HAVE THEM TWO FUCKING CLOWNS GOT TO DO WITH IT
towz
Online
Posts: 8 895
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 09:57:31 PM
I fail to see any medical breakthrough in that copied and pasted list
Congratulations!
