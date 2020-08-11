I doubt if the Russians could make a workable electric kettle.
Yeah the Russians are garbage at science and engineering:
1957: First intercontinental ballistic missile and orbital launch vehicle, the R-7 Semyorka.
1957: First satellite, Sputnik 1.
1957: First animal in Earth orbit, the dog Laika on Sputnik 2.
1959: First rocket ignition in Earth orbit, first man-made object to escape Earth's gravity, Luna 1.
1959: First data communications, or telemetry, to and from outer space, Luna 1.
1959: First man-made object to pass near the Moon, first man-made object in Heliocentric orbit, Luna 1.
1959: First probe to impact the Moon, Luna 2.
1959: First images of the moon's far side, Luna 3.
1960: First animals to safely return from Earth orbit, the dogs Belka and Strelka on Sputnik 5.
1961: First probe launched to Venus, Venera 1.
1961: First person in space (International definition) and in Earth orbit, Yuri Gagarin on Vostok 1, Vostok program.
1961: First person to spend over 24 hours in space Gherman Titov, Vostok 2 (also first person to sleep in space).
1962: First dual crewed spaceflight, Vostok 3 and Vostok 4.
1962: First probe launched to Mars, Mars 1.
1963: First woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, Vostok 6.
1964: First multi-person crew (3), Voskhod 1.
1965: First extra-vehicular activity (EVA), by Alexsei Leonov,[23] Voskhod 2.
1965: First radio telescope in space, Zond 3.
1965: First probe to hit another planet of the Solar System (Venus), Venera 3.
1966: First probe to make a soft landing on and transmit from the surface of the Moon, Luna 9.
1966: First probe in lunar orbit, Luna 10.
1967: First uncrewed rendezvous and docking, Cosmos 186/Cosmos 188.
1968: First living beings to reach the Moon (circumlunar flights) and return unharmed to Earth, Russian tortoises and other lifeforms on Zond 5.
1969: First docking between two crewed craft in Earth orbit and exchange of crews, Soyuz 4 and Soyuz 5.
1970: First soil samples automatically extracted and returned to Earth from another celestial body, Luna 16.
1970: First robotic space rover, Lunokhod 1 on the Moon.
1970: First full interplanetary travel with a soft landing and useful data transmission. Data received from the surface of another planet of the Solar System (Venus), Venera 7
1971: First space station, Salyut 1.
1971: First probe to impact the surface of Mars, Mars 2.
1971: First probe to land on Mars, Mars 3.
1975: First probe to orbit Venus, to make a soft landing on Venus, first photos from the surface of Venus, Venera 9.
1980: First Hispanic and Black person in space, Arnaldo Tamayo Méndez on Soyuz 38.
1984: First woman to walk in space, Svetlana Savitskaya (Salyut 7 space station).
1986: First crew to visit two separate space stations (Mir and Salyut 7).
1986: First probes to deploy robotic balloons into Venus atmosphere and to return pictures of a comet during close flyby Vega 1, Vega 2.
1986: First permanently crewed space station, Mir, 19862001, with a permanent presence on board (19891999).
1987: First crew to spend over one year in space, Vladimir Titov and Musa Manarov on board of Soyuz TM-4 - Mir.
1988: First fully automated flight of a space shuttle (Buran).