Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 223





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 223Pack o cunts Re: Looks like theyve found a cure... « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:27:18 PM » Anything made in Russia is by definition made by drunks and will break in 5 minutes or not work.



They have no concept of quality control



Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

towz

Offline



Posts: 8 892





Posts: 8 892 Re: Looks like theyve found a cure... « Reply #10 on: Today at 04:26:18 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:20:41 PM I doubt if the Russians could make a workable electric kettle.



Yeah the Russians are garbage at science and engineering:



1957: First intercontinental ballistic missile and orbital launch vehicle, the R-7 Semyorka.

1957: First satellite, Sputnik 1.

1957: First animal in Earth orbit, the dog Laika on Sputnik 2.

1959: First rocket ignition in Earth orbit, first man-made object to escape Earth's gravity, Luna 1.

1959: First data communications, or telemetry, to and from outer space, Luna 1.

1959: First man-made object to pass near the Moon, first man-made object in Heliocentric orbit, Luna 1.

1959: First probe to impact the Moon, Luna 2.

1959: First images of the moon's far side, Luna 3.

1960: First animals to safely return from Earth orbit, the dogs Belka and Strelka on Sputnik 5.

1961: First probe launched to Venus, Venera 1.

1961: First person in space (International definition) and in Earth orbit, Yuri Gagarin on Vostok 1, Vostok program.

1961: First person to spend over 24 hours in space Gherman Titov, Vostok 2 (also first person to sleep in space).

1962: First dual crewed spaceflight, Vostok 3 and Vostok 4.

1962: First probe launched to Mars, Mars 1.

1963: First woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, Vostok 6.

1964: First multi-person crew (3), Voskhod 1.

1965: First extra-vehicular activity (EVA), by Alexsei Leonov,[23] Voskhod 2.

1965: First radio telescope in space, Zond 3.

1965: First probe to hit another planet of the Solar System (Venus), Venera 3.

1966: First probe to make a soft landing on and transmit from the surface of the Moon, Luna 9.

1966: First probe in lunar orbit, Luna 10.

1967: First uncrewed rendezvous and docking, Cosmos 186/Cosmos 188.

1968: First living beings to reach the Moon (circumlunar flights) and return unharmed to Earth, Russian tortoises and other lifeforms on Zond 5.

1969: First docking between two crewed craft in Earth orbit and exchange of crews, Soyuz 4 and Soyuz 5.

1970: First soil samples automatically extracted and returned to Earth from another celestial body, Luna 16.

1970: First robotic space rover, Lunokhod 1 on the Moon.

1970: First full interplanetary travel with a soft landing and useful data transmission. Data received from the surface of another planet of the Solar System (Venus), Venera 7

1971: First space station, Salyut 1.

1971: First probe to impact the surface of Mars, Mars 2.

1971: First probe to land on Mars, Mars 3.

1975: First probe to orbit Venus, to make a soft landing on Venus, first photos from the surface of Venus, Venera 9.

1980: First Hispanic and Black person in space, Arnaldo Tamayo Méndez on Soyuz 38.

1984: First woman to walk in space, Svetlana Savitskaya (Salyut 7 space station).

1986: First crew to visit two separate space stations (Mir and Salyut 7).

1986: First probes to deploy robotic balloons into Venus atmosphere and to return pictures of a comet during close flyby Vega 1, Vega 2.

1986: First permanently crewed space station, Mir, 19862001, with a permanent presence on board (19891999).

1987: First crew to spend over one year in space, Vladimir Titov and Musa Manarov on board of Soyuz TM-4 - Mir.

1988: First fully automated flight of a space shuttle (Buran). Yeah the Russians are garbage at science and engineering:1957: First intercontinental ballistic missile and orbital launch vehicle, the R-7 Semyorka.1957: First satellite, Sputnik 1.1957: First animal in Earth orbit, the dog Laika on Sputnik 2.1959: First rocket ignition in Earth orbit, first man-made object to escape Earth's gravity, Luna 1.1959: First data communications, or telemetry, to and from outer space, Luna 1.1959: First man-made object to pass near the Moon, first man-made object in Heliocentric orbit, Luna 1.1959: First probe to impact the Moon, Luna 2.1959: First images of the moon's far side, Luna 3.1960: First animals to safely return from Earth orbit, the dogs Belka and Strelka on Sputnik 5.1961: First probe launched to Venus, Venera 1.1961: First person in space (International definition) and in Earth orbit, Yuri Gagarin on Vostok 1, Vostok program.1961: First person to spend over 24 hours in space Gherman Titov, Vostok 2 (also first person to sleep in space).1962: First dual crewed spaceflight, Vostok 3 and Vostok 4.1962: First probe launched to Mars, Mars 1.1963: First woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, Vostok 6.1964: First multi-person crew (3), Voskhod 1.1965: First extra-vehicular activity (EVA), by Alexsei Leonov,[23] Voskhod 2.1965: First radio telescope in space, Zond 3.1965: First probe to hit another planet of the Solar System (Venus), Venera 3.1966: First probe to make a soft landing on and transmit from the surface of the Moon, Luna 9.1966: First probe in lunar orbit, Luna 10.1967: First uncrewed rendezvous and docking, Cosmos 186/Cosmos 188.1968: First living beings to reach the Moon (circumlunar flights) and return unharmed to Earth, Russian tortoises and other lifeforms on Zond 5.1969: First docking between two crewed craft in Earth orbit and exchange of crews, Soyuz 4 and Soyuz 5.1970: First soil samples automatically extracted and returned to Earth from another celestial body, Luna 16.1970: First robotic space rover, Lunokhod 1 on the Moon.1970: First full interplanetary travel with a soft landing and useful data transmission. Data received from the surface of another planet of the Solar System (Venus), Venera 71971: First space station, Salyut 1.1971: First probe to impact the surface of Mars, Mars 2.1971: First probe to land on Mars, Mars 3.1975: First probe to orbit Venus, to make a soft landing on Venus, first photos from the surface of Venus, Venera 9.1980: First Hispanic and Black person in space, Arnaldo Tamayo Méndez on Soyuz 38.1984: First woman to walk in space, Svetlana Savitskaya (Salyut 7 space station).1986: First crew to visit two separate space stations (Mir and Salyut 7).1986: First probes to deploy robotic balloons into Venus atmosphere and to return pictures of a comet during close flyby Vega 1, Vega 2.1986: First permanently crewed space station, Mir, 19862001, with a permanent presence on board (19891999).1987: First crew to spend over one year in space, Vladimir Titov and Musa Manarov on board of Soyuz TM-4 - Mir.1988: First fully automated flight of a space shuttle (Buran). Logged