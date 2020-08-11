Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 11, 2020, 05:25:20 PM
Topic: Looks like theyve found a cure...
El Capitan
Posts: 42 750


« on: Today at 02:22:54 PM »
Sputnik V  :homer: klins



https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/russia-unveils-coronavirus-vaccine-claiming-victory-in-global-race-before-final-testing-is-complete/2020/08/11/792f8a54-d813-11ea-a788-2ce86ce81129_story.html?outputType=amp
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 223


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:27:18 PM »
Anything made in Russia is by definition made by drunks and will break in 5 minutes or not work.

They have no concept of quality control
El Capitan
Posts: 42 750


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:33:57 PM »
Press conference live from outside the lab
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 926

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:51:53 PM »
DOES THIS MEAN LISA IS SAFE NOW  👍


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 907



« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:00:54 PM »
Wanna bet?

 oleary
towz
Posts: 8 892


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:16:58 PM »
Hope it works  :like:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 488


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:20:41 PM »
I doubt if the Russians could make a workable electric kettle.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 971


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:21:00 PM »
a cure for the pretend virus amongst us?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 909



« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:23:08 PM »
It was pirated from a Trump facility
monkeyman
Posts: 10 732


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:24:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:22:54 PM
Sputnik V  :homer: klins



https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/russia-unveils-coronavirus-vaccine-claiming-victory-in-global-race-before-final-testing-is-complete/2020/08/11/792f8a54-d813-11ea-a788-2ce86ce81129_story.html?outputType=amp
SO DOES THAT MEAN YER OWE CROCKET A TON NOW  lost
towz
Posts: 8 892


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:26:18 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:20:41 PM
I doubt if the Russians could make a workable electric kettle.

Yeah the Russians are garbage at science and engineering:

1957: First intercontinental ballistic missile and orbital launch vehicle, the R-7 Semyorka.
1957: First satellite, Sputnik 1.
1957: First animal in Earth orbit, the dog Laika on Sputnik 2.
1959: First rocket ignition in Earth orbit, first man-made object to escape Earth's gravity, Luna 1.
1959: First data communications, or telemetry, to and from outer space, Luna 1.
1959: First man-made object to pass near the Moon, first man-made object in Heliocentric orbit, Luna 1.
1959: First probe to impact the Moon, Luna 2.
1959: First images of the moon's far side, Luna 3.
1960: First animals to safely return from Earth orbit, the dogs Belka and Strelka on Sputnik 5.
1961: First probe launched to Venus, Venera 1.
1961: First person in space (International definition) and in Earth orbit, Yuri Gagarin on Vostok 1, Vostok program.
1961: First person to spend over 24 hours in space Gherman Titov, Vostok 2 (also first person to sleep in space).
1962: First dual crewed spaceflight, Vostok 3 and Vostok 4.
1962: First probe launched to Mars, Mars 1.
1963: First woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, Vostok 6.
1964: First multi-person crew (3), Voskhod 1.
1965: First extra-vehicular activity (EVA), by Alexsei Leonov,[23] Voskhod 2.
1965: First radio telescope in space, Zond 3.
1965: First probe to hit another planet of the Solar System (Venus), Venera 3.
1966: First probe to make a soft landing on and transmit from the surface of the Moon, Luna 9.
1966: First probe in lunar orbit, Luna 10.
1967: First uncrewed rendezvous and docking, Cosmos 186/Cosmos 188.
1968: First living beings to reach the Moon (circumlunar flights) and return unharmed to Earth, Russian tortoises and other lifeforms on Zond 5.
1969: First docking between two crewed craft in Earth orbit and exchange of crews, Soyuz 4 and Soyuz 5.
1970: First soil samples automatically extracted and returned to Earth from another celestial body, Luna 16.
1970: First robotic space rover, Lunokhod 1 on the Moon.
1970: First full interplanetary travel with a soft landing and useful data transmission. Data received from the surface of another planet of the Solar System (Venus), Venera 7
1971: First space station, Salyut 1.
1971: First probe to impact the surface of Mars, Mars 2.
1971: First probe to land on Mars, Mars 3.
1975: First probe to orbit Venus, to make a soft landing on Venus, first photos from the surface of Venus, Venera 9.
1980: First Hispanic and Black person in space, Arnaldo Tamayo Méndez on Soyuz 38.
1984: First woman to walk in space, Svetlana Savitskaya (Salyut 7 space station).
1986: First crew to visit two separate space stations (Mir and Salyut 7).
1986: First probes to deploy robotic balloons into Venus atmosphere and to return pictures of a comet during close flyby Vega 1, Vega 2.
1986: First permanently crewed space station, Mir, 19862001, with a permanent presence on board (19891999).
1987: First crew to spend over one year in space, Vladimir Titov and Musa Manarov on board of Soyuz TM-4 - Mir.
1988: First fully automated flight of a space shuttle (Buran).
Teamboro
Posts: 1 152



« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:26:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:22:54 PM
Sputnik V  :homer: klins



https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/russia-unveils-coronavirus-vaccine-claiming-victory-in-global-race-before-final-testing-is-complete/2020/08/11/792f8a54-d813-11ea-a788-2ce86ce81129_story.html?outputType=amp
That was last week's news
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 488


« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:34:00 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:26:18 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:20:41 PM
I doubt if the Russians could make a workable electric kettle.

Yeah the Russians are garbage at science and engineering:

So What.
towz
Posts: 8 892


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:36:39 PM »
So they can probably make a workable electric kettle
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 873


« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:00:00 PM »
Rush it out there like that 60's drug that cured morning sickness, what could go wrong!
