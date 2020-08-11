Welcome,
August 11, 2020
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Looks like theyve found a cure...
Author
Topic: Looks like theyve found a cure... (Read 91 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 750
Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
on:
Today
at 02:22:54 PM
Sputnik V
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/russia-unveils-coronavirus-vaccine-claiming-victory-in-global-race-before-final-testing-is-complete/2020/08/11/792f8a54-d813-11ea-a788-2ce86ce81129_story.html?outputType=amp
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 223
Pack o cunts
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:27:18 PM
Anything made in Russia is by definition made by drunks and will break in 5 minutes or not work.
They have no concept of quality control
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 750
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:33:57 PM
Press conference live from outside the lab
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 925
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Looks like theyve found a cure...
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:51:53 PM
DOES THIS MEAN LISA IS SAFE NOW 👍
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
