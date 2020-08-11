Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 11, 2020, 03:40:53 PM
Topic: Looks like theyve found a cure...  (Read 91 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 42 750


« on: Today at 02:22:54 PM »
Sputnik V  :homer: klins



https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/russia-unveils-coronavirus-vaccine-claiming-victory-in-global-race-before-final-testing-is-complete/2020/08/11/792f8a54-d813-11ea-a788-2ce86ce81129_story.html?outputType=amp
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 223


Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:27:18 PM »
Anything made in Russia is by definition made by drunks and will break in 5 minutes or not work.

They have no concept of quality control
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Posts: 42 750


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:33:57 PM »
Press conference live from outside the lab
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 925

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:51:53 PM »
DOES THIS MEAN LISA IS SAFE NOW  👍


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
