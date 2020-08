LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 931



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 931CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 CHARLIE GOODE..... « on: Today at 06:48:44 AM »





CENTRE BACK FROM NORTHAMPTON.......ITK LIDS BE PUTTING PEN TO PAPER TODAYCENTRE BACK FROM NORTHAMPTON.......ITK LIDS Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 820





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 820 Re: CHARLIE GOODE..... « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:35:14 AM »



GOOD NEWS FOR THE BORO



BEER ME LIDS GOOD NEWS FOR THE BOROBEER ME LIDS Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 426





Posts: 426 Re: CHARLIE GOODE..... « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:48:28 AM » I like it if true. A commanding centre back at last. If we can get Moore and that lad who was at Blackpool we will be a real threat from set pieces and also rock solid defending them which was a massive problem for us last year. Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 223





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 223Pack o cunts Re: CHARLIE GOODE..... « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:32:42 AM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=7b2T8K2D-ps&feature=emb_logo



Naughty naughty - very naughty Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 324





Posts: 1 324 Re: CHARLIE GOODE..... « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:35:13 PM » Charlie not got a satnav Lids??!!! Logged