BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 819





« on: Today at 05:30:27 AM »





WE MET ON SPRING DAY, SHE HAD ROSES IN HER HAIR AND I WORE A TUX ... IT WAS SUNNY... AT LEAST YOU COULD TELL IT WAS AS I SAW THE SUNSHINE POUR INTO THE TGI FRIDAYS... I SAT THERE ON MY 4TH PLATE OF RIBS WHILE I COULD TELL SHE HAD BEEN STOOD UP AS SHE SAT THERE TWISTING THE LOCKS IN HER HAIR AND SIPPING A PURPLE COCKTAIL THRU A PINK STRAW. OUR EYES MET AND WHEN THEY DID THE 6TH TIME I PULLED A FUNNY FACE AND SHE GIGGLED AND I USHERED HER OVER...



SHE EXPLAINED SHE WAS MEANT TO BE ON A DATE WITH A HIGH FLYING HOLLYWOOD EXECUTIVE BUT HE HAD FAXED HER A "DEAR JOHN" EXPLAINING HE HAD TO WORK BEHIND THE SCENES ON PEEWEES (NOT BACK FROM THE GRAVE) BIG ADVENTURE THAT HIS PAL TIM BURTON HAD ROPED HIM INTO. WELL HIS BAD LUCK WAS THE MONSTERS ... GOOD LUCK AND I KISSED HER AND ASKED HER WHAT A NAME WAS



"SHARON" SHE REPLIED "SHARON HOCKMIRE" I GAZED AT HER LOVINGLY AND ALTHOUGH SHE NOW HAD MY BBQ SAUCE ON HER FACE I WAS IN LOVE WITH THE NAME AND HER....



WE COURTED FOR SEVERAL WEEKS BUT AFTER SHE FOUND OUT THAT PEEWEES BIG ADVENTURE HAD BEEN A SMASH HIT SHE NO LONGER WANTED MONTY AS SHE KNEW THE WORLD WAS HER OYSTER WITH THIS GO-JETTING, HIGH FLYING EXEC



THEY WERE TO BE MARRIED AT THE WHITE WEDDING CHAPEL IN VEGAS AND I GOT WIND OF THIS AND ME AND THE HOUNDS WENT DOWN WITH SUPER SOAKERS TO WET HER DRESS AND TO MAYBE PISTOL WHIP HER HUSBAND TO BE BUT AS I WALKED IN THEIR VOWS WERE COMPLETE AND THEY WERE MAN AND WIFE



I KNOW READING THIS EPIC YOU EXPECTED THIS TO END LIKE KILL BILL WITH A CHAPEL MASSACRE BUT IT NEVER DID I WISHED HER WELL AND ALTHOUGH I LIKED THE NAME "SHARON HOCKMIRE" I FELT "SHARON STONE" COULD TAKE HER TO NEXT STEP HOLLYWOOD



BUT SOMETHING SNAPPED IN ME THAT DAY... EVERYTHING I LOVED HAD LITERALLY TURNED TO STONE...





I FELT A HAND ON MY SHOULDER AS I GAZED AT THE COUPLE AND IT WAS SLIMER "DONT WORRY KIDDA LETS GO TO THE RECEPTION AT THE STARDUST AND DRINK SOME BEERS... "I DONT DRINK" CAME MY REPLY "MONTGOMERY, JUST HAVE ONE IT WILL CALM YOU DOWN"



AT THE RECEPTION BOY OH BOY DID I DRINK AND EMILIO ESTERVEZ WAS MAD-JEALOUS AS ME AND A GIRL CALLED DEMI DANCED UNTIL DAWN...



"DONT EVER LEAVE ME" I WHISPERED



"I WONT" SHE REPLIED



AND THEN ST ELMOS FIRE HAPPENED...





