August 11, 2020, 12:12:54 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM  (Read 351 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 10 729


« on: Yesterday at 03:47:13 PM »
ALL IN FOR FRIEND  :pope2:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 220


Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:47:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:47:13 PM
ALL IN FOR FRIEND  :pope2:

 :like:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 020


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:03:16 PM »
Thankfully he has, as it stands, knocked them all back and wants to stay here on less money than one of those is offering. I reckon he fancies a go at managing us in a few years.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 505


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:04:43 PM »
Usually I'd say sell but looking at the squad its paper thin.

monkeyman
Posts: 10 729


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:04:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 04:03:16 PM
Thankfully he has, as it stands, knocked them all back and wants to stay here on less money than one of those is offering. I reckon he fancies a go at managing us in a few years.
FFS  lost
monkeyman
Posts: 10 729


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:05:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:04:43 PM
Usually I'd say sell but looking at the squad its paper thin.


HES SHITE
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 020


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:07:02 PM »
He's a good pro and will be good cover across the full left side of defence. The money we have offered is peanuts so I'm happy for him to stay and I trust Warnock's view on the players he wants here.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 578


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:52:50 PM »
On less money he's worth keeping around. Good pro, good bloke, decent cover at left side centre back.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 902



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:23:38 PM »
Wheres Pile?

 :pd:

I hope hes ok.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 020


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:42:51 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:52:50 PM
On less money he's worth keeping around. Good pro, good bloke, decent cover at left side centre back.

Absolutely this.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 729


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:23:36 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:42:51 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:52:50 PM
On less money he's worth keeping around. Good pro, good bloke, decent cover at left side centre back.

Absolutely this.
THATS ALWAYS THE PROBLEM WITH BORO AND GIBBO GIVE HIM A COACHING JOB
WHAT A DISASTER WOODGATE TURNED OUT TO BE AND GIBBO WANTS HIM BACK
BUT SOURCES I KNOW WARNOCK FUCKED HIM OFF  :like:
Pile
Posts: 40 461



« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:51:47 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:23:38 PM
Wheres Pile?

 :pd:

I hope hes ok.
Im alright thanks. We share a good friend so I know whats what.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 919

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:58:24 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:23:36 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:42:51 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:52:50 PM
On less money he's worth keeping around. Good pro, good bloke, decent cover at left side centre back.

Absolutely this.
THATS ALWAYS THE PROBLEM WITH BORO AND GIBBO GIVE HIM A COACHING JOB
WHAT A DISASTER WOODGATE TURNED OUT TO BE AND GIBBO WANTS HIM BACK
BUT SOURCES I KNOW WARNOCK FUCKED HIM OFF  :like:


WARNOCK OFFERED HIM THE TEA LADYS JOB  👍

BUT HE FUCKED IT OFF AS HE NEVER HAD THE EXPERIENCE  👍
