Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 11, 2020, 12:12:54 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM (Read 351 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 729
NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:47:13 PM »
ALL IN FOR FRIEND
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 220
Pack o cunts
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:47:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 03:47:13 PM
ALL IN FOR FRIEND
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 020
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:03:16 PM »
Thankfully he has, as it stands, knocked them all back and wants to stay here on less money than one of those is offering. I reckon he fancies a go at managing us in a few years.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 505
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:04:43 PM »
Usually I'd say sell but looking at the squad its paper thin.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 729
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:04:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 04:03:16 PM
Thankfully he has, as it stands, knocked them all back and wants to stay here on less money than one of those is offering. I reckon he fancies a go at managing us in a few years.
FFS
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 729
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:05:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 04:04:43 PM
Usually I'd say sell but looking at the squad its paper thin.
HES SHITE
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 020
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:07:02 PM »
He's a good pro and will be good cover across the full left side of defence. The money we have offered is peanuts so I'm happy for him to stay and I trust Warnock's view on the players he wants here.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 578
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 04:52:50 PM »
On less money he's worth keeping around. Good pro, good bloke, decent cover at left side centre back.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 902
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:23:38 PM »
Wheres Pile?
I hope hes ok.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 020
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:42:51 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 04:52:50 PM
On less money he's worth keeping around. Good pro, good bloke, decent cover at left side centre back.
Absolutely this.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 729
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:23:36 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 07:42:51 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 04:52:50 PM
On less money he's worth keeping around. Good pro, good bloke, decent cover at left side centre back.
Absolutely this.
THATS ALWAYS THE PROBLEM WITH BORO AND GIBBO GIVE HIM A COACHING JOB
WHAT A DISASTER WOODGATE TURNED OUT TO BE AND GIBBO WANTS HIM BACK
BUT SOURCES I KNOW WARNOCK FUCKED HIM OFF
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 461
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:51:47 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 05:23:38 PM
Wheres Pile?
I hope hes ok.
Im alright thanks. We share a good friend so I know whats what.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 919
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:58:24 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:23:36 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 07:42:51 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 04:52:50 PM
On less money he's worth keeping around. Good pro, good bloke, decent cover at left side centre back.
Absolutely this.
THATS ALWAYS THE PROBLEM WITH BORO AND GIBBO GIVE HIM A COACHING JOB
WHAT A DISASTER WOODGATE TURNED OUT TO BE AND GIBBO WANTS HIM BACK
BUT SOURCES I KNOW WARNOCK FUCKED HIM OFF
WARNOCK OFFERED HIM THE TEA LADYS JOB 👍
BUT HE FUCKED IT OFF AS HE NEVER HAD THE EXPERIENCE 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...