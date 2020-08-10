Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 10, 2020, 04:12:21 PM
Author Topic: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM  (Read 40 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 10 724


« on: Today at 03:47:13 PM »
ALL IN FOR FRIEND  :pope2:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 215


Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:47:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:47:13 PM
ALL IN FOR FRIEND  :pope2:

 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 010


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:03:16 PM »
Thankfully he has, as it stands, knocked them all back and wants to stay here on less money than one of those is offering. I reckon he fancies a go at managing us in a few years.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 501


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:04:43 PM »
Usually I'd say sell but looking at the squad its paper thin.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Posts: 10 724


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:04:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:03:16 PM
Thankfully he has, as it stands, knocked them all back and wants to stay here on less money than one of those is offering. I reckon he fancies a go at managing us in a few years.
FFS  lost
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 724


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:05:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:04:43 PM
Usually I'd say sell but looking at the squad its paper thin.


HES SHITE
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 010


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:07:02 PM »
He's a good pro and will be good cover across the full left side of defence. The money we have offered is peanuts so I'm happy for him to stay and I trust Warnock's view on the players he wants here.
Logged
