August 10, 2020, 04:12:15 PM
NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
Author
Topic: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
monkeyman
NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
on:
Today
at 03:47:13 PM »
ALL IN FOR FRIEND
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:47:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 03:47:13 PM
ALL IN FOR FRIEND
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
livefastdieyoung
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:03:16 PM »
Thankfully he has, as it stands, knocked them all back and wants to stay here on less money than one of those is offering. I reckon he fancies a go at managing us in a few years.
Bobupanddown
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:04:43 PM »
Usually I'd say sell but looking at the squad its paper thin.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:04:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 04:03:16 PM
Thankfully he has, as it stands, knocked them all back and wants to stay here on less money than one of those is offering. I reckon he fancies a go at managing us in a few years.
FFS
monkeyman
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:05:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:04:43 PM
Usually I'd say sell but looking at the squad its paper thin.
HES SHITE
livefastdieyoung
Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:07:02 PM »
He's a good pro and will be good cover across the full left side of defence. The money we have offered is peanuts so I'm happy for him to stay and I trust Warnock's view on the players he wants here.
