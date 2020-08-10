livefastdieyoung

Online



Posts: 1 010





Posts: 1 010

Re: NOTTS FOREST, SWANSEA, AND BRUM « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:03:16 PM » Thankfully he has, as it stands, knocked them all back and wants to stay here on less money than one of those is offering. I reckon he fancies a go at managing us in a few years.